Most of you probably don’t read Air Mail, ex-Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter’s foray into newsletter publishing, so you wouldn’t know that last year, its editors put together a list of luminously talented young people called “The Downtown 50,” which showcased some of New York’s new breed of artists, writers, film people, designers, and gallerists they claim are destined to keep the city’s vaunted (and despised) legacy of cultural elitism alive. Like many of these lists found in other publications I pretend to read and enjoy, I scanned it briefly and cynically wondered, who this list is for, exactly? Then I smiled wanly and attempted to dislodge that familiar feeling of having missed out on what appeared to be a blinding creative renaissance in New York seven years after I’d moved away.

It’s also approaching two decades since I would have been young enough to be considered for inclusion. I’m over that now—I have no need nor desire to participate in what appears to be a vacuous and confusing time for youth. And, true story: the day I read that issue of Air Mail, I also received an email from my doctor’s office that my Cologuard results had arrived and that my sample had provided them with “great news!” about the health of my colon. Although this is, without a doubt, GREAT news, that does not satisfy my ravenous need for external validation the same way an email from Graydon Carter congratulating me that I’d been chosen as a Cool Person Ambassador for New York City would.

My growing-up years were not all that troubled or harrowing, but I got a little bullied in junior high and felt excluded in high school–or, more accurately, I felt Not Very Popular. I had many friends, though. Girlfriends. A car to drive and places to go, so there wasn’t much to complain about. And college—well, college wasn’t an edifying period of self-actualization for me. After I graduated, I was bitter and confused, no closer to figuring out where I belonged or what I wanted to belong to.

Then in my early 20s, I spent an October weekend visiting a friend in the East Village and decided in about 20 seconds while walking along the shadowy sidewalk of 9th Street between 1st and 2nd that this was where I needed to be.

I moved onto my friend’s couch very quickly after that initial visit and began listlessly toiling away at financial trade publications while I awaited my big break—maybe an alt-weekly would publish an essay or a literary magazine in Ohio would buy a short story. Nothing popped. Three years into my New York writing life, I attended a birthday party for the friend of a friend who was once a columnist for an edgy-sounding online startup magazine but was now a straight-laced reporter for some other, less exciting publication, and I had this dispiriting social interaction.

WOMAN I JUST MET: “So, who do you work for?”

ME: “It’s called The Bond Buyer.”

WOMAN I JUST MET: “Oh, so you’re one of the only people here who isn’t a writer. Lucky for you.”

I wanted to correct her and push back with a snide and cutting response, but what could I say?

“No, I’m an editor—the MANAGING editor for one of the most successful municipal bond quarterlies called Health Care Finance magazine, which keeps a sharp eye on the tumultuous not-for-profit hospital industry.”

She was a snob, but she was right. Technically, I was typing words that would get printed onto a page people would read, but I wasn’t writing about anything I vaguely cared about. And if that was the case, was I really even a writer?

Throughout my first few years in New York, my successes were so minimal (and not profitable) that it seemed foolish to stay. I could write boring market recaps on municipal bonds in plenty of other bustling cities and not go into debt. I stuck it out, though.

I was already close to 36, and an editor at Gawker Media when the first Forbes “30 for 30” list came out. But even as I inched closer to 40 and was, for the most part, enjoying a professional career I would have murdered for on that first day on East 9th Street, it didn’t curtail my resentments toward the annual batch of precocious nitwits Forbes—I mean, come on, Forbes!—had anointed as world-changers. I thought the concept was crass—just another gimmick by a struggling magazine to generate some easy ad dollars. It’s a reward for being 29, for Christ’s sake. No talent is required!

But there was more to it than that—my problem was not with the people selected but the opportunity it provided them. The kids on that list were about to officially become sought after, which is all I wanted to be my whole life. What a thrill it would be for me to be sought after by some editor or agency, one that saw the light or a promise in me that they wanted to be a part of. I wanted someone else to see it because I could not. To be sought after by someone was a chance to live forever or for me to want to live forever. At the very least, it would give me a temporary sense of what it’s like to be valued.

*****

I’m happy to report that I’m over all that. Reading about the “Downtown 50” didn’t shake loose a sense of regret that I had unfinished business in New York City. I can’t tell you how relieved I am that I don’t want to paratroop into Dimes Square tomorrow morning and become the 51st member of the Downtown Squadron. That would disrupt so many lives; that would be unstable.

But I should also let you know that I purchased the “Best American Essays” compilation a couple of weeks ago, mostly because I like to scan the table of contents in the hopes that an essay from The Small Bow would be included even though I never submitted any of our work.

I should also tell you that I’m a terrible reader. I buy many books, open up most of them, and dive into one or two of those books weekly, but I rarely finish something in a reasonable amount of time. I’ve managed to rip through a book in under a month, but it’s usually one I’ve already read. I’m in the middle of an easy one right now—the novel version of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which requires only a junior-high reading level. Plus, I’ve already seen the movie.

But I want to become a better reader, so instead of skimming the book filled with what someone has declared are the “Best American Essays,” I will turn off my phone for an hour and try to keep my eyes on the pages. The first couple didn’t do it for me, but then I came across “Baby Yeah” by Anthony Veasna So. It began like this:

“The semester prior to his suicide, my friend and I spent afternoons lounging around on a defective, footless sofa I had borrowed with any intention of returning.”

After the first sentence, I knew immediately. And line after line, I was moved someplace deeper and weirder and surprised by the dexterity and depth of his sentences. I was almost moved to tears at several parts, not just because of what he was saying but how he was writing it. Here’s one:

“Months later, during what would become his last weeks of living, my friend was crashing on my floor every few nights, a twenty-dollar yoga mat the sole cushion beneath his body. Maybe if we had admitted to the precarious balance of his mental and physical state, I would’ve told him to crawl onto my bed. We could’ve lain head to toe, under my sheets, like kids at a sleepover.

But he never wanted to burden anyone with the slightest of inconveniences, so we pretended that his racing thoughts were all right, however false that sentiment rang. Neither of us owned up to the truth, that my friend chose to sit on my floor, and the floors and sofas of other classmates, too often for him to feel well rested or even OK. He hanged himself the day he retreated to his own apartment.

I was eager and excited to learn more about him and his work. Get this: he’s under 30—only 28! And The New Yorker and almost every fancypants literary journal had already discovered him. He landed a $300,000 book advance for his short story collection. He was a real-deal literary phenomenon like no one had seen in quite some time. I wasn’t jealous—I was delighted for him. And I was even more delighted I found a new writer whose work excited me.

I also found out that he was already dead. He overdosed in December 2020. Here’s some of the New York Times story about how it happened.

“It isn’t clear which substances were involved. According to his live-in boyfriend, Alex Torres, So had been up late working on the final edits to his book, and that morning, when his alarm sounded, Torres noticed that So didn’t move. “That was when I called 911. And I just kind of knew,” he said.

Torres said So had been an occasional recreational drug user since they met while undergraduates at Stanford, but he didn’t always know when or what his partner was taking.”

I went back to read “Baby Yeah” and realized that his death was mentioned in a small intro from his editors at n + 1 at the top of the page:

“Though the grief over Anthony’s death hasn’t receded, and won’t, there is some solace in his invocation, toward the end of this essay, of “so many novel meanings that are essential, rabbit holes leading to unknown possibilities.” In his life and in his work, Anthony always took care to pursue those novel meanings, and this essay, like all his fiction and nonfiction, is a tribute to that pursuit. We miss him.”

What a terrible thing. What a beautiful soul. But what an inspiration for me to discover

*****

What a terrible thing! What a beautiful soul. It’s a pleasure to feel inspired, breathtaken, by someone’s work, a connection so strong it could knock you off a sidewalk. It’s nice to feel jealousy over a hypnotic talent, but the healthy kind of jealousy, the kind that drives you to write a sentence that will take someone else’s breath away one day. God damned that poor boy, but blessed us all.

Something for me to take note of: I am well over 30, a shade under 50, which feels perfectly okay. I am surprised I’ve eliminated the intense longing for an untapped, superstar version of me, one that is still discontentedly lost somewhere in the universe. In the last few years, it’s been a great discovery that youth and talent are not protected from death by misadventure, nor does it guarantee a meaningful life. The external validation I sought wouldn’t instill a sense of triumphant ease nor make me a kinder or more loving human. And it would not make me more valued. I believe this is what acceptance is supposed to feel like.

A talent for self-realization

will get you only as far as the vacant lot

next to the lumber yard, where they have rollcall.

My name begins with an A,

so is one of the first to be read off.

I am wondering where to stand – could that group of three

or four others be the beginning of the line?

Before I have the chance to find out, a rodent-like

man pushes at my shoulders. “It’s that way,” he hisses. “Didn’t they teach you anything at school? That a photograph

of anything can be real, or maybe not? The corner of the stove,

a cloud of midges at dusk-time.”

I know I’ll have a chance to learn more

later on. Waiting is what’s called for, meanwhile.

It’s true that life can be anything, but certain things

definitely aren’t it. This gloved hand,

for instance, that glides

so securely into mine, as though it intends to stay.

