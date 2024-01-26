On Fridays, we remix and rerun old TSB issues. This is a 2019 essay I wrote about my life with and without beds, followed by a 2019 comic Edith drew about her sober bed-making routine. I think you’ll dig this one.

Sometimes, in AA meetings, you can get a healthy round of applause if you're newly sober and you announce that you made your bed that day. I always found this pathetic. Like, man—how down do you have to be if you're an adult human and can't make your own bed? That's not alcoholism; that's just laziness. I’m mostly thinking this about myself because I was never great with beds.

I moved to the East Village when I was 25. I started out on a girlfriend's couch, then went to an air mattress in Midtown for a few months, then eventually made it back to the girlfriend's East Village bed, and then straight back to an air mattress once I moved out of her place for good and into a girlfriend-less apartment on the Bowery.

One time, I took methadone for a week and woke up one afternoon with my face pressed up against the radiator. The air mattress had deflated, but I used it as a blanket. My roommate, who was younger and more together than me, saw me zonked out there and yelled to me from outside my door. He showed me the methadone bottle and said, "I'm throwing these away."

The air mattress had ripped. I decided to buy a real mattress and a box spring off Craig's List because it was only $75. I had to meet my new bed at an apartment in the West Village. The people who sold it to me said it used to be their son's college bed. They didn't want just to throw it away. I paid a Man With a Van another $50 to transport it to the Bowery. It was a single, and it fit just fine. When I could afford it, I would buy a bed frame.

It was a decent, normal-looking mattress, but the wooden box spring had a bee's nest. I woke up with a bee in my shirt, and it stung me in the armpit. So I bought the box spring back downstairs and left it in front of the trash at someone else's apartment because I was sure there was a process that needed to be followed to dispose of the bed frame full of bees, and that was one I didn't want to bother with.

I brought the mattress from Bowery to Astoria. I promised myself that it was only temporary and that I would buy a new bed. Instead, I took the one already in the apartment from the roommate who was moving out.

It was an old Ikea bed with a cheap wooden frame that reminded me of a children's toy from the 1920s. The slats on the bed frame were very flimsy, and one night, I was very drunk, and I rolled over, and the right side of the frame collapsed. I was back on the floor again, but only briefly. One day, I brought some gray bricks home from someone else's trash, which kept me off my dirty floor until I moved out.

I moved to Philly for about ten months with another girlfriend, then returned to Brooklyn without a bed because that bed had terrible memories. My parents bought me a bed as a birthday present that year. They got it from 1-800-M-A-T-T-R-E-S, last 's' is or savings. When the delivery people came to drop off the mattress, it didn't fit up the narrow stairway, so they had to take it right back. I slept on the floor for a week until a smaller one arrived. I had no bed frame for that one, so I got more bricks. Then, I moved into another girlfriend's apartment in Carroll Gardens after that. She had her own bed, so I stayed in it.

When I left that relationship, I was almost 38 years old and moved into a big apartment in Williamsburg. My credit was terrible, and I was too lazy to find my own place, so I decided to live with another roommate. Luckily, I could finally afford a grown-up bed, so I bought one. It had a queen-sized mattress, a sturdy box spring, and this beautiful bed frame from One Kings Lane. I also purchased some high thread count sheets and the softest brand-new down comforter. And I bought not one but TWO duvet covers for my beautiful new bed. The bed sat in a pile of wood slats and mysterious bolts for a week until I finally paid a Task Rabbit to put it together. Before that, I slept on the couch or sometimes in a hotel.

That apartment with the fancy new bed had a washer and dryer, so I no longer had to send out for laundry. For most of my 16 years living in New York, I'd wait until I was out of clothes before I'd go to the laundry. Then I'd drop off an overflowing blue nylon bag full of underwear, musty t-shirts, sweaters, jeans, and mismatched socks. The bag weighed almost eighty pounds once, and the woman shook her head as she handed me the pink receipt. Sometimes, when I would carry it back home, the bag was stretched so tight with newly folded clothes that it would resemble a football tackling dummy. Once home, I'd set out the freshly folded clothes on my unmade bed with the bricks underneath it or the bees inside it, marveling at how nice my clothes were. I swore I'd become a cleaner person when I could afford to.

And now I could! I loved doing my laundry at the new apartment, but then my druggie-idiot brain eventually beat me down. It only took a couple of months before I barely changed the sheets on my beautiful fancy bed. And the comforter always had food on it. And more often than not, there was always a massive pile of dirty clothes on top of it. But I'd still sleep on the bed even if clothes were on it; I'd just slowly push them away with my foot.

When I was in a rush to get someplace, I'd take my clothes out of the dryer half wet because I needed something clean immediately – if it was damp, that meant it was clean, right?

I'd leave the wet pile on the bed, and when I got back home, the wet pile would still be there. Then I'd move the wet clothes to the side, onto the floor, or fall asleep on top of the pile in my beautiful filthy bed. I'd always find wet clothes stuck inside the duvet, sometimes a week later. It's incredible how long clothes can stay damp.

That bed followed me to the next fancy Williamsburg apartment — my last Williamsburg apartment — but I left it behind when I moved down to Florida into an Airbnb near where I did outpatient rehab. The night before I left, I was sleeping on an air mattress again. I was about to throw it on the curb on my way out the door, but my friend convinced me to keep it because he reminded me that I might need it again someday.

I think about that air mattress when I clap for a person at a meeting who managed to make their own bed that day. It's a huge deal. I get it now. — AJD

HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN BED

by Edith Zimmerman

Originally published in The Small Bow, Sept. 3, 2019

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

The Summer-Camp Bus Pulls Away from the Curb

by Sharon Olds

***********************

Whatever he needs, he has or doesn't

have by now.

Whatever the world is going to do to him

it has started to do. With a pencil and two

Hardy Boys and a peanut butter sandwich and

grapes he is on his way, there is nothing

more we can do for him. Whatever is

stored in his heart, he can use, now.

Whatever he has laid up in his mind

he can call on. What he does not have

he can lack. The bus gets smaller and smaller, as one

folds a flag at the end of a ceremony,

onto itself, and onto itself, until

only a heavy wedge remains.

Whatever his exuberant soul

can do for him, it is doing right now.

Whatever his arrogance can do

it is doing to him. Everything

that's been done to him, he will now do.

Everything that's been placed in him

will come out, now, the contents of a trunk

unpacked and lined up on a bunk in the underpine light.

