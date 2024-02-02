On Fridays, we remix and rerun old TSB issues. This is a 2021 essay I wrote about life with my friend Joe Schrank, The Small Bow’s house social worker and interventionist. It is followed by an essay he wrote about the death of his close friend, comedian Greg Giraldo.

In 2015, when I was dragging my feet to pick a rehab, I got in touch with my friend Maer, who was also in the media industry like me AND, like me, had a serious alcohol problem. Maer went to rehab, got sober, and said he knew many people who could help me. He gave me so many numbers of technicians and in-take personnel workers from rehabs all across the country I spoke to were empathetic and kind. I had so many options: There were rehabs near beaches, some near lakes, some had horses I could tend to, some had state-of-the-art workout rooms, and some had in-house acupuncturists and chiropractors. A couple of the pricier facilities even offered me partial scholarships – one was $15,000 off of my month-long stay. For a few minutes, I felt like a blue chip quarterback getting recruited to play for Alabama. Except I was not. I was a 41-year-old drug addict who had shit his pants in the kitchen a week earlier. Roll Tide.

None of those places felt right for me. I went back to Maer and said I wanted to go to a rehab where famous people went because I wanted to feel important – but I also thought if I could get sober with some Z-list celebrity, it’d make the time go faster. Maer suggested I talk to his friend Joe. “He worked with Courtney Love and a bunch of other people. Courtney adores him,” he said. Now, that’s the guy I need to talk to.

When I got in touch with Joe, I told him some of my alcohol and drug history and my current usage.

“I’m a total mess right now, but mostly coke and booze.”

Joe sort of sighed. It sounded like he wasn’t too concerned about my well-being, nor did he think my alcohol and drug use was all that dangerous. “Can you just smoke some pot? Pot won’t kill you.” He said he didn’t like sending people to rehab, especially for someone with not-so-unmanageable drinking and drug problems—AA would work fine for me. “But if you want to waste your money and go to someplace fancy like Promises in Malibu I will give you names.”

I hung up, but saved his number on my phone anyway just in case – as “Joe Dick”. I ended up going to a rehab in Florida. Insurance covered most of it but not all of it.

*****

Joe and I reconnected a couple of years later, and I learned to love the guy. He’s been a crucial part of my recovery since then and taught me how to be kind to people who are struggling but not be a doormat. I’ve always described Joe’s approach like this: If someone’s about to hang themselves, Joe will slide the stool underneath their feet – but it’s their job to take the noose off.

I’ve even had Joe call a few friends of mine to talk to them. Most of them are parents whose kids have drug problems. I’m still nervous he’ll be a dick, but everyone’s loved him so far. Joe’s watched too many parents take out second mortgages to help pay for their unreachable kid’s multiple rehab stints. “People shouldn’t go bankrupt for another person’s drug problem – even their own child’s.”

But he also knows the pain everyone goes through. He knows the constant heartbreak and frustration that comes with loving an addict. It’s tough not to want to rescue them. Sometimes, loss is unavoidable.

*****

When the comedian Greg Giraldo overdosed after a comedy show in New Brunswick, N.J. Joe was crushed. Greg was initially a client, but they became very close friends. He tried everything to help Greg get out of his own way and keep him alive and away from all the temptations that come with being a road comic, but nothing worked. Greg did manage one full year of sobriety, but it didn’t stick.

Kristen Johnston, the Emmy-winning actress from 3rd Rock from the Sun and, more recently, Mom, is also a friend of Joe’s. She met him almost 20 years ago, soon after she got out of rehab. She lived in New York at the time and didn’t know anyone sober, so somebody recommended she call Joe. They talked on the phone and she had a similar experience that I did with him. “Are you famous?” he asked her. At the time, she was, but he didn’t care. He was a little gruff, but he said he’d absolutely take her to a meeting. She liked him right away.

“He wields a dry sense of humor and compassion-less compassion in a way I really connected with,” she said.

“Addicts are so used to causing pain, creating disappointment, and hurting others that there’s this huge sense of relief when you meet someone like Joe who’s impossible to shock or let down.”

They stayed close, and she was there for him in a big way after Greg died.

“It was so painful to see because I think Joe took it – and he's never said this to me – but I think he took it as a personal failure, as anybody who loses a loved one to addiction probably does: Did you do everything? What else could you have done? I know it really devastated him.”

*****

I’ve always been struck by Joe's emotional connection to Greg – it’s definitely unique and always breaks my heart a little. Joe’s this big, huge, imposing guy who could probably easily tip over one of those BMW Minis, so to hear him talk about his love for Greg is a little disorienting. But he hasn’t become jaded or dispirited because of his death. He’s there to help anyone who’s ready to receive help. Joe’s got almost 30 years of sobriety himself. It helps him to help others.

And this is my favorite Joe-Greg anecdote that gives a little scene of their life on the road together.

“I was his traveling companion in modest motels in mid-sized Midwestern towns, where he performed in grimy clubs that were far beneath his potential. One of the saddest aspects of his demise was that he would let me do what he couldn’t: after his performances, I would decline the drugs and party invitations that were sent his way so that we could go back to the hotel to watch marathons of Flip that House. It was hardly sex, drugs, and rock and roll, but there was safety in the mundane boredom. Greg would always autograph the bible in his hotels with a simple message: Best Wishes, God.”

Below this subscribe button, read Joe’s final failed attempt to keep Greg sober. – AJD

The Laughter That Sounds Like Crying

by Joe Schrank

******

For a while, I’d known we were in trouble. The progression of the pathology, the spiritual malady – whatever you want to call it – was becoming more and more pronounced. The rationalizations were getting weaker and more obscure. Greg was pulling away. He was spending less and less time focused on his recovery and his art.

Whenever I would see my phone flash his name, I’d sigh because I thought it meant he wasn’t dead.

One time, the phone flashed “Greg,” and I picked up, thankful he was alive. But he was clearly out of it.

“I’m sure you’re busy so, never mind, it’s ok, well, is there any chance you’d want to drive me to Philly, I have a gig and shouldn’t drive,” he said in the nasal tone of somebody who’d been doing cocaine.

“Where are you?” I said. “Let me get my car out. Can you take the subway downtown?”

We met at the neighborhood garage in New York City, and off we went. Greg was in and out of coherence, “napping” or passing out. He’d wake up every now and again to repeat the same story he had told before his last nap.

The show was fine, as usual. He had his audience where he wanted them, and they loved him.

After the show, I batted away the invitations, and off we went back to Manhattan.

I had made so many of these pick-ups with Greg but this one just didn’t feel right, it didn’t feel like the other times – it felt darker, different, more acute, less related to all his other neuroses or addictions. Greg never got mad at me, except on that ride home from Philly when he said his wife had kicked him out of a parent-teacher conference. “She said I smelled like booze…which was bullshit. It had been at least a few hours since I’d had a drink!”

“Wow, Mary Ann is a huge bitch, what’s she thinking?” The usual snark peppered with the truth wasn’t met with the usual laugh. It was met with pouting and an unfamiliar tension. We were in trouble.

*****

In 2010 I worked closely with OASAS, New York’s governing agency for addiction services. It took a while, but I came up with an afternoon program to celebrate Recovery Month at Randall’s Island. Simon Kirke of Bad Company and Courtney Love agreed to do an acoustic set. And Greg agreed to do a quick set and introduce Courtney and Simon. I thought I could get some media attention – plus, it would be fun.

The month before the event, I was scheduled to go to London to see another client. I was uneasy leaving Greg. We stayed in touch with the usual adolescent banter, pictures of mullets and jorts, and dick jokes, but he wouldn’t really answer any questions about his recovery or what he was up to. “You know, I’m going to have to stop rescuing you, or I’m going to have to take up needlepoint and go to Al-Anon,” I said.

I never really did stop trying to rescue him.

The big Recovery Rally Day arrived. Knowing Courtney as I do, I knew my top priority was to be the Courtney wrangler and make sure she showed up on time. She said she was ready. Simon was ready. There was a car waiting for them at the Mercer Hotel in Soho. I loaded up with caffeine and headed downtown to manage the unmanageable. I was hours early and greeted by Simon in the lobby. I went to the desk and asked for them to call Courtney’s room. They said to go up, she was waiting for me. “I love when I’m wrong, this is going well,” I thought. She opened the door, stark naked. “Get the fuck in here!” she said.

I sat on her hotel bed and watched Sports Center and half-listened to her ramble on while having her hair done, but then I received a text from Greg “I’m really fucked up, I can’t make it”.

There were still a few hours before the show was set to start. Maybe he can still make it.

The rest of us got to Randall’s Island, and the show was a success. Courtney was wonderfully open. She took pictures with a young fan and told him to stay sober. She shared openly about Kurt and his struggles and also her own. Simon Kirke talked about the trauma of finding one of his bandmates from Bad Company dead on the bus. It was a success. At least, I thought it was. But a few hours after the show, I got a call from Greg’s manager. He always called me when Greg was in an airport or needed me to go with him to East Jesus, Ohio, or whatever. I picked up, he was breathless and said “I need to you come to a hospital in Jersey.” After a long beat, I said, “Is he dead?”

Not yet. He was on life support.

Three days later, I sat in the hospital room with Greg’s brother and sister. His mother sat silently in the corner. The doctor came in and explained that she felt comfortable and confident, medically and ethically, to stop life support. The decision was made, and she cautioned it could take a few days for all organs to stop functioning but assured all of us that he was in no discomfort.

My recovery has never been the same. I’m not sure I have been the same. The funeral is a blur of A-list comedy royalty acting shocked and attempting to console me.

Somehow, I got through my eulogy. Colin Quinn spoke after I did, and he said, “It’s a testament to Greg when an NFL lineman-sized social worker talks about him while crying into an iPad.” The congregants laughed, the kind of laughter that is a paper-thin distance from crying.

Ultimately, Greg’s death has been nothing short of horrible. It’s been a long time now, and it’s still Butch without Sundance. Every birthday is that razor sadness that cuts through the normalizing of his absence.

Watching one of his sons graduate this year and head off to Tufts in the fall was great…but also not. Two of his boys now work at comedy clubs. They have moved forward and done remarkably well. There have been more overdoses in my world, more deaths, and it’s always horrible, but none so profound as Greg’s. Walking through life, there are few fellow travelers crossing our paths with lasting impact. It’s one of the issues with being a depressed alcoholic – finding a connection is rare, it’s hard, it’s like a truly great quarterback: one just doesn’t come along all that often.

*****

Joe Schrank is still a sober companion, counselor, and social worker.

Originally published in The Small Bow, Sept. 3, 2019

If anyone would love to have a consultation with Joe, email me here: ajd@thesmallbow.com

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Advice from the Experts

by Bill Knott

***********************

I lay down in the empty street and parked

My feet against the gutter's curb while from

The building above a bunch of gawkers perched

Along its ledges urged me don't, don't jump.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

