Good morning, and welcome to The Small Bow. Since it is the first Tuesday of great October, it’s our Check-In feature, where we turn our page over to our death-defying readers, who will tell us the most recent status of their recovery programs—the small victories and indignities we endure while being sober (or not sober) in a world that drags us across the concrete.

This month we have lots of family shit, Al-Anonic and otherwise, as many of our readers struggle to become the perfect humans our mothers and fathers hoped we’d be. But don’t dwell on that because remember: THEY DON’T KNOW YOU.

(But I do. You’re doing great.)

As usual, all our correspondents shall and will remain Anonymous but are credited collectively as “The Small Bow Family Orchestra.”

The ***** separates individual entries.

And, of course, all the illustrations are courtesy of Edith Zimmerman.

Let’s get after it. — AJD

Early this month, I cut off contact with my emotionally abusive parents. I thought I was handling it okay. Not great, but okay. Last week proved this was not entirely the case. I was working on a print run for a group art project, and the day was a comedy of errors. I got through it, but the comedy was totally lost on me when I got home. I fell into a hideous downward spiral like I hadn’t experienced in a long while—the full gamut of bad mental talk, catastrophizing, sobbing, and generally freaking out my partner. I rambled on and on about how the prints weren’t perfect, and I was lowering the quality of the project. It was a total overreaction to the circumstances and a scary one. The cooler light of morning helped me to realize my prints were fine, but I wasn’t.

I haven’t been in therapy since before the pandemic, and it’s time to go back. The problem is I haven’t taken any real steps to find a therapist yet. I know why I haven’t. It’s hard to do, and I’m afraid. I guess I’ll just keep trying to work up the courage.

*****

Welp, my recovery crashed AND burned by typical standards - by which I mean 12-step. When I feel like myself again, I can see it as progress. In the same way, throwing an idea up on the wall and poking holes in it is necessary. But—big but—I feel like my life is a series of ongoing failures. That shame is deadly, and the ability to lose touch with myself is shocking every time. It’s a whole extra ring of hell. On the flip side, I’ve doubled down on getting my head in good shape. I don’t want to be my own worst enemy. Taking the time to do this is a terrifying feeling from a financial perspective. I have nightmares about that regularly. Lots of SCARY at the moment, but I’m also letting more of it show. That people aren’t running for the hills or making me feel worse gives me hope.

*****

A newcomer keeps calling me. I always pick up and am happy that she wants to talk to me. I also just want to yell at her when she says she can't go to rehab and doesn't take her meds, and her mental health is terrible. But I also know she *is* me, so I smile, nod, and push back a little and don't get too set on an outcome. I hope she'll get better, and I hope I am sort of better too.

*****

Last week, I read a poem about a horse, and I’ve been crying intermittently ever since. I don’t have some weird thing about horses. And I never used to cry at all, ever. A couple of years ago, this crying spigot was turned on inside of me, and so now I’m a person who cries over a poem or a really good piece of cheese or the smell of snow. I don’t want to be this crying person. It feels foreign and makes me so tired.

*****

My family will be away next week. I’ll be alone. I have lots of thoughts of relapsing. I’m struggling to convince myself I’d be losing a lot by losing all of my days—that I’d be losing a lot by lying to my husband.

*****

My family is meeting for my uncle’s memorial service this week. It’s being held at a fancy place, with speakers and “heavy hors d'oeuvres," which means there’s a possibility everyone will be even more fucked up on empty stomachs. I can’t say for sure since we haven’t all been together for more than a decade, so I’m doing my best to believe they are just as entitled to be different people as I am. There are still a few people who aren’t coming because they don’t want to deal with the constant dynamic of passive-aggressive judgment and condescension, but I’m hopeful age will have mellowed the most critical members.

It’s been hard to accept that the family I grew up loving and relying on doesn’t exist anymore and never will. Terrible secrets, addiction, and contempt will do that. I know I’ll be mourning the loss of my family identity more than my poor uncle, who blessedly died after a long battle with a horrifying cancer. All that said, I feel shockingly ready to be myself, relying on the knowledge that I truly love the person I’ve become and reminding myself that my wonderful life isn’t a fluke—I worked hard for this shit. I don’t feel worried about temptation, mostly just protective of the sense of joy and gratitude I’ve cultivated. If I manage to let my protectiveness go, maybe I can share this light rather than hoard it.

*****

I’m a 72-year-old alcoholic. As of today, I have been sober for 1,580 days. That’s four years and about four months. I haven’t been to a meeting since June 2, my sober-versary. I’ve tried to join the Small Bow online meeting, but the link hasn’t worked. I’m carrying some resentment against my sponsor and closest AA friends for abandoning me during a particularly difficult period when I was hospitalized and simultaneously grieving the fiery loss of my son. I keep telling myself that they are alcoholics, too, and I have no right to expect them to practice AA principles in all their affairs. But the betrayal cuts deep.

*****

“How is your recovery going?” I've been asking myself this same question. I'm exercising a lot, doing a lot of breath work and yoga to try to balance my nervous system out a bit, and I haven't pissed off anyone at my not-so-new job. The weather has shifted, meaning I can go hiking without the imminent threat of death by heat stroke. I met a woman who is cute and funny and not crazy and seems to dig me. My cat is fat and healthy, and so is my bank account. My relationship with my Higher Power is pretty intimate, and I feel like I can rely on that. I host a Small Bow meeting once a week and enjoy that. I spend very little time thinking about Ancient Rome. I've been working on staying in touch with my many friends, none of whom live where I do. I feel basically calm and happy. So that's one lens. Another lens looks like this: I stopped hosting a meeting at my AA homegroup and, in fact, stopped going to that meeting altogether. I broke up with my therapist because I didn't think she was helping me, and she didn't think so, either. I've stopped trying to make friends in this cow town I currently call home because they all seem to go crazy, and I'm pretty sure I'm leaving in six months. I've been spending a fair amount of money on tattoos and eating a lot of chocolate. Most of my plants died during this summer's heat wave. I've been thinking about giving up nicotine for about six weeks, but so far, I've not taken any substantive action. I have a recognizable itch to purchase things I don't particularly need.

Most days, I feel good, and I think it's going pretty well. Others, that 12-step 'doubt' creeps into my mind, and I wonder: am I really? Or am I just begging for a fall? It's got to be the former. Right?

****

Great job, everyone. See you next month.

SPECIAL REQUEST FOR UPCOMING FEATURE ABOUT CODEPENDENCY

Our SLAA feature did a number on some people and I had another request—CODA. I’ve assumed that I qualify as a codependent person but could never really land on a proper definition of what codependency actually means. Like, do I rely on others too much? Do I aim to please? Some of the cursory reading I’ve done on the program sounds very similar to Al-Anon, but I’m sure there’s more to it than that.

Here’s how one reader describes their experience:

“I thought CoDA was a program for people who date the wrong person over and over, but I was happily married to a man (also in recovery) with kids. It was a revelation to learn that I attempted to use others as my sole source of identity, value, and well-being and as a way of trying to restore within myself the emotional losses from my childhood.”

So how about you? Are you capable of being alone? Do you get off on being a caretaker more than being taken care of?

We’re like three or four away from making this story. We’re very close! If you’d like to contribute your own anonymous story, send me an email with the subject line “CODA,” to the usual hotline: ajd@thesmallbow.com

Endnote:

For that free Grace bringing us past great risks

& thro' great griefs surviving to this feast

sober & still, with the children unborn and born,

among brave friends, Lord, we stand again in debt

and find ourselves in the glad position: Gratitude.

— John Berryman

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN