When I had sleeping issues as a kid, I thought they'd never end unless my brain stopped working. I didn't want to die, but I didn't see any other way to make the panic attacks disappear after everyone in the house went to sleep. The noises in my head, the awful flutter in my stomach—it was like being electrocuted every night.

But not during Christmastime. There were no panic attacks at Christmastime.

Because of this, Santa Claus was extremely real to me, a living, breathing, angelic fatso, and I had a direct line to him always. Even in the offseason, any time I’d have an anxiety attack, I'd get on my knees and pray to Santa to please, please speed up time. I'd ask him to skip through the sweaty, dry Augusts and dull autumns and get right to December 1st. It never worked. Time just took time, as it does.

My mother gave me wonderful Christmases, including an unhealthy belief in Santa. I knew it wasn’t possible for him to hit every single house in the world, but I figured he’d just skip over the ones without chimneys or the ones where murderers lived. But she convinced me that he definitely came to our house.

Once our tree went up, a new ornament would miraculously appear every few days. My mother would act puzzled, even a little annoyed since the tree was still unadorned and she was a strict micromanager about when we decorated it. She'd snatch the ornament off the branch and turn to my father. “Did you put this there?” He would act convincingly dumbfounded, then return to watching television. She'd get excited by the mystery. “It was probably Santa checking up on you,” she’d say.

Sometimes, she'd alter the routine. She angrily called me upstairs once because of a mess in the guest room. I got there only to find a couple of packs of football stickers and a candy cane left a few feet in front of an open window. Santa. And some mornings, I'd find the shoes I'd left downstairs outside my bedroom door filled with Blow Pops or baseball cards. (This one freaked me out. I loved Santa and knew he was a good dude in my heart, but I didn’t like the thought of him lurking. But I still wanted the loot, so I placed my shoes in front of my parents’ door instead. Tooth Fairy—same deal. I would put my bloody teeth wrapped in a tissue underneath my mom’s pillow because I didn’t want any fairies flying around my head. Not for a dollar.)

After all this build-up, I was ready to explode by Christmas morning. I was one of those lunatics who would wake up first and wait at the top of the stairs until my parents got up. They’d groggily go downstairs first to check if Santa had come.

And he always did. The gifts wrapped underneath the tree were magnificent, but the unwrapped ones were the real showstoppers: A Huffy bike. A Hoth battle station. A Tyco racetrack that seemed a mile long and even went up the goddamn wall! Benzos were great and all, but they never had that kind of magic. (Okay, sometimes they did.)

In elementary school, I was a full-blown snob about Santa. I would listen to my classmates discuss their holiday routines and watch them make their silly wishlists while thinking, “These fools have no idea.” I went to my next-door neighbor’s the day after Christmas, and after I inspected his haul, I said, “That’s it?” His mother was flabbergasted.

It all fell apart in fourth grade. A kid with a weirdly shaped head named Ryan not-so-gently broke it to me that Santa was not real. He was more pitying than cruel, but he didn't understand how I could be so naive. I still wasn’t convinced, and I asked my dad about it while we were driving back from basketball practice. He shook his head and reluctantly revealed the truth: “I wanted to tell you a couple of years ago, but your mother wouldn’t let me.”

When we got home, he told her what we had talked about. I was sad, but she was devastated. This was a real loss. The brightest light had gone out.

I slept in on Christmas mornings after that. There was no point in waiting at the top of the stairs, especially when the hangovers began. As the Christmases rolled on, presents were downgraded from toys to clothes to gift cards to personal checks. I promised my mother I would spend it on something nice for myself, but I never did. It was for rent or overdue credit card bills.

*****

I left rehab in December 2015 and then I headed over to my parents' condo in Jupiter for what I thought would be an extended stay, perhaps until we'd all head home back to Philadelphia and do our normal Christmas Eve > Christmas routine. I wasn't normal, though. It only took a day or two before my father and I got into a pathetic fistfight. After I almost broke his hip when I trucked him over the living room couch, I went back to my apartment in Brooklyn.

But Brooklyn had nothing for me. I tried to jump headfirst into the New York City AA scene, but it was all strange and unfriendly, and I wasn't ready. I wanted to put off full-time AA until February or later when I felt less displaced and had a new job or maybe a life I cared about. Plus, it wouldn't be so Christmas-y. No music. No lights. No bodega trees. No special flavored coffees. I didn't want to be reminded of any of it. If I'd learned anything in my two-month rehab stay, it was how much resentment stuck to me. And now I resented Christmas.



I also didn't want to spend Christmas with my family that year because I didn't want to be embarrassed by awkward conversations with relatives who didn't know what I'd been up to. And the ones who did know about my problems, I didn't want to pretend to be feeling better so they wouldn't be uncomfortable. I'd heard that on Thanksgiving while I was away, one of my aunts said some unkind things about me—that I was turning into a real 40-something loser, and I needed to get my shit together. She went to the top of the resentment pile.



On Christmas Eve, I stayed in my apartment, scrolling on Facebook for the whole night, which didn't make me feel as depressed as I thought it would. Everyone’s holiday looked stressful, and I was grateful my only job was to smoke cigarettes, order pizza and garlic knots, and watch movies. I checked in on some of the guys from my rehab. I didn't fully appreciate how young they all were until I saw their profiles. Most of them were kids who liked to take pictures of themselves in the bathroom mirror with their shirts off. They drank Monster energy drinks. They lived with their parents. I could tell some of them had already gone out.



One kid named Dylan hit me up on Facebook Messenger and asked if he could call me. He told me his dad had thrown him out, and his car had broken down somewhere near Emmaus, Pennsylvania. He had nowhere to go and wanted to know if he could crash at my place. I told him I was in Brooklyn. “Oh, I thought you were in Philly,” he said. That’s still almost 60 miles away from Emmaus. I offered to send him money to fix his car and get him something to eat.

One of the counselors at my treatment center, Betty, had told me if I stayed in touch with people after I got out not to give them any money. She said the best way to help them would be to refuse. We managed to coordinate a Western Union transfer of $200. He called me and cried on the phone when he saw how much it was.

Dylan acted like a real hard-ass in rehab, always karate-kicking things and threatening to kill his roommates. One time he almost started a brawl in group therapy. He even stole the giant TV from the common lounge area and took it to his room. But now he sounded so, so sad.



"I can't thank you, enough, man. I'll come to New York soon."



Dylan hit me up on Messenger on Christmas night, too.



"Hey, my car needs another part. Do you think you could hook me up again?"



I told him I couldn't help him out this time.



That's when the loneliness kicked in. I wondered if Christmas would ever be fun again.

*****

Guess what—it did. Kids will do that. Sobriety will do that. Something approaching equanimity will do that. But now that I’m here, I think about those later, grimmer Christmases more than I do the “magical” ones. I assumed I’d resent Christmas forever, but now I’m in this strange, unfamiliar place wherein I can’t get enough of it.

When I pulled out the Christmas decorations on November 1st, my wife assumed I was having a manic episode. “Are you kidding right now? Can you at least wait until a day before Thanksgiving?” Then she asked if I needed a Zyprexa.

I insisted I was fine and asked her to get on board with this lifestyle. “Why do we have to wait so long for joy?” I said, propping up an ugly three-foot-tall dust-covered Snoopy Santa against the fireplace. She rolled her eyes. She’ll come around—this is who we are now. This is progress.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

And Still It Comes by Thomas Lux

like a downhill brakes-burned freight train

full of pig iron ingots, full of lead

life-size statues of Richard Nixon,

like an avalanche of smoke and black fog

lashed by bent pins, the broken-off tips

of switchblade knives, the dust of dried offal,

remorseless, it comes, faster when you turn your back,

faster when you turn to face it,

like a fine rain, then colder showers,

then downpour to razor sleet, then egg-size hail,

fist-size, then jagged

laser, shrapnel hail

thudding and tearing like footsteps

of drunk gods or fathers; it comes

polite, loutish, assured, suave,

breathing through its mouth

(which is a hole eaten by a cave),

it comes like an elephant annoyed,

like a black mamba terrified, it slides

down the valley, grease on grease,

like fire eating birds’ nests,

like fire melting the fuzz

off a baby’s skull, still it comes: mute

and gorging, never

to cease, insatiable, gorging

and mute.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN