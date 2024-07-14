The Small Bow is funded entirely out of the pockets of paying subscribers. We don’t take advertisements or sponsorships. We use your money to help pay for all our freelancers and Edith’s illustrations. Our newsletter is for people who have substance misuse issues or struggle with mental health, but our stories have a far greater reach than that. TSB is for the unlucky and the unlovable. The ugly and the lost. And if you’re undecided—it’s whatever you need it to be.

Our latest TSB podcast episode dropped, and our guest, Peaceful John, introduced us to a new term:

"I call myself a connection junkie. I feel a blessing and a lesson blessing around my desire for connection. It's a big desire. It's a big desire, and it's a big need, and it can spill into the ego place, or it can spill into the spirit place, and hopefully, it's bouncing between those two."

I feel like I qualify as a connection junkie, and I'm sure mine is spilling more into the "ego place," which is a dangerous place for me. For example, why can I create an open-hearted connection with people in recovery more easily than with some of my longtime friends and family?

I've had several conversations with newly sober people, some I've barely known for more than five minutes, that have begun with a disarming level of honesty, one that I can only reach if it's done in the act of service. But I also know that not-so-deep down is a part of me that simply loves the sound of my own voice when I'm sharing some part of my story with another human. I'll sometimes think while listening to myself explain the benefits of connection and service to this stranger. "I'm so goddamn wise."