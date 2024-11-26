Just to check in …

I unsubscribed my mother from the newsletter again. This was the second or third time this has occurred. I didn't feel great about it the first two times, but it was more of a warning. After she read the recent newsletter about some of my depression struggles, she texted me how worried she was. She asked why I would invite her out for Christmas if I was having such dark thoughts. I reacted poorly and saltily texted her back with some exclamation points. She doubled down on the guilt.

"You don't think anyone would be stricken by your actions? Sounds like you are only thinking of yourself."

I didn't respond to that.

But the stress of that conversation inhabited me. I began to have panic attacks, and those panic attacks mainly entailed being convinced that a mysterious ailment was eating me. The day after the conversation with my mother, I requested an appointment with my primary care doctor because I thought some nagging jaw pain was, in fact, jaw cancer. But I’m sure it was due to teeth-grinding. Or jaw rot.

And last week, I went to urgent care twice because I had to get an infected finger drained. The very patient doctor there gave me strong antibiotics, two shots in the butt, and simple instructions. "Please stop picking at it, and don't type on it for a week." So I typed one-handed for a few days.

I told Marty all about this stress during our most recent therapy session. "My body has forgotten how to heal itself," I said. "Everything is infected forever." My dramatics amused him.

I told him what my mother said, and he smiled. "Were you surprised?" I was not. He attempted to do a guided breathing meditation with me but I stopped him ten seconds in. "I can't do this right now." He made me promise to try to go easy on my body for a couple of days and get a massage or something. "How do you relax when you need to relax?" he asked. I told him I didn't know the answer to that yet.

I was committed to never talking about depression with my mother again. Still, she brought it up yesterday and asked if she could sign back up for the newsletter. I gently explained that it's best if she does not read it.

"The newsletter isn't for you. It's for me, but mostly it's for others who sometimes feel like me," I said. I felt like I was talking to one of my children. And she sounded bothered that I didn't say something like, "I will consider your feelings when I write about things that may scare you." But she said she understood. "I'm sorry. I promise I'll be better."

She wanted to know if she was still welcome to come here for Christmas. "Of course," I said. She arrives December 22nd. We'll be fine.

Anyway, how are you? Are you ready?

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Thanksgiving For Two

by Marjorie Saiser

***********************

The adults we call our children will not be arriving

with their children in tow for Thanksgiving.

We must make our feast ourselves,

slice our half-ham, indulge, fill our plates,

potatoes and green beans

carried to our table near the window.

We are the feast, plenty of years,

arguments. I’m thinking the whole bundle of it

rolls out like a white tablecloth. We wanted

to be good company for one another.

Little did we know that first picnic

how this would go. Your hair was thick,

mine long and easy; we climbed a bluff

to look over a storybook plain. We chose

our spot as high as we could, to see

the river and the checkerboard fields.

What we didn’t see was this day, in

our pajamas if we want to,

wrinkled hands strong, wine

in juice glasses, toasting

whatever’s next,

the decades of side-by-side,

our great good luck.

— “Poetry Foundation”

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

You will get through this. I promise.