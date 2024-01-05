I don't remember the first time my bank account had a negative balance, but it happened frequently, especially between 2003 and 2016. If I had to guess, I'd say more than 100 times. Throughout most of my tax-paying existence, my financial status has been a series of mad dashes to subsist for as long as possible until the A.T.M. spat out that demoralizing "Insufficient Funds" receipt. (I hated those bodegas that didn't dispense a proper paper receipt, mockingly flashing me a message that my $21 checking account balance wouldn't be enough to cover the $3 withdrawal fee. If someone was behind me, I ran out of there so fast it probably looked like I'd shoplifted a gallon of milk.)

This wasn't always a broke New York writer thing either (although that didn't help). No, it was clearly this allergy, a constant need to spoil money whenever I got close to it. But even in flush times, it didn't matter if I was making $8,000 or $800 per month: I'd have about eight bucks left at the end of the month. I spent it when I had it, but mostly when I didn't. Then, the cycle would maddeningly repeat itself.

I was in this kind of hole throughout my late 20s and early 30s, so I had to become used to it. I am also an expert-level scrounger — I got great at always finding enough loose change in my apartment to buy cigarettes once my overdraft account was cut off. Otherwise, I'd borrow money occasionally, or sometimes I'd sell books at The Strand. If I were in a real bind, I'd take out a couple of payday loans, which was like covering up one hole with an even more giant hole. I was by no means indigent — even during my most fallow employment periods, I got by, primarily by accruing more debt but all the shame that came with it.

It never got better when I started to make a decent salary, either, and when my actual net worth was reported to the world as part of the Hogan trial, it was one of my most shameful moments during a month of non-stop shameful moments. Hogan was already awarded $115 million in damages, but punitive damages would also be added. At those proceedings, my beleaguered lawyers told the jury that I had "negative 26 thousand dollars" and no tangible assets. The jury ignored that fact and gave Hulk Hogan another $100k I did not have. After it was over, one of the jurors being interviewed by one of the morning talk shows conceded that pinning me with any punitive damages was like "taking blood from a stone." They wanted to send a message to the world: don't be like this guy.

The subsequent press stories after that constantly mentioned how pathetic my financial hardship was. "Broke editor" was how the New York Post described me. "Essentially a pauper," said The Daily Beast.

"Worthless," said me. I'm worthless.

But even with the public portion of my debt behind me—even after a few sober years of chipping away at it and "saving" sometimes—I can easily get overwhelmed and depressed about how much I've screwed myself.

I know a couple of self-described double-winners who work a very rigid Debtor's Anonymous program. It's always appealed to me, but when I heard about how open I'd have to be about my finances—keeping track of every dollar that's gone out, the open debts, my financial history—I pulled away. I think I have enough recovery—I can handle this one myself.

But the shame rises like steam whenever I see ads for any financial firm that will help "protect" my money. I imagine walking into their office to schedule a one-on-one consultation with my potential new brokerage family. When they asked to see my portfolio, I would smile and present them with an empty manilla folder with an IOU and a smiley face inside it. I would be met with a confused (or horrified) expression and swiftly escorted out as I mutter, "Abandon hope all ye who exit here…" But maybe that is my disease talking.

So, I'd love your help with this for our next What's-It-Like installment. Do you carry money shame? What is it like to be in Debtor's Anonymous? Or, if you're not in that program, have you ever considered it?

All contributors will remain anonymous (obv).

Hit me up here: ajd@thesmallbow.com. Subject: MONEY STUFF.

– AJD

