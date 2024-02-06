Oh hey. Had a tooth removed last Thursday morning thanks to all the rot caused by decades of smoking and dipping and drinking. It was so wobbly it didn't take much for the dentist to pop it out. The hygienist rattled off a list of post-op instructions from behind a mask. I heard every third word but can only remember, "No nuts for six weeks," which felt like a crushing blow since I've been on a real nut kick. "Don't spit the blood tonight," she said. "Let it fall out of your mouth like a baby." Free and toothless like a drooling baby, unshackled from the social graces of adulthood.

This is the second lousy tooth I've had extracted. I lost one in my 20s because I couldn't afford the second half of a root canal procedure. I was riding the subway home from work, fidgeting with my half-tooth, when a part broke off in my hand. It was so decayed and busted it looked like it came from an old pirate's corpse.

I had to find a dentist who could get the rest out cheaply. I found one via a friend of a friend who was also broke like me. It was a real laid-back dentist who didn't seem interested in what led me to him. He numbed me as best as he could while he yanked out the rest of the tooth. His dog kept wandering in during the procedure. It cost me $250, and he gave me a prescription for Vicodin, which I did not use as prescribed.

Good times.

Below, we have more brilliant, non-tooth entries from our generous contributors.

Usual formatting rules apply: All the writers shall and will remain Anonymous but are credited collectively as "The Small Bow Family Orchestra."

The ***** separates individual entries, as do pull quotes.

And, of course, TSB looks amazing because Edith Zimmerman did all the art and illustrations.

Thanks for your continued support of The Small Bow. Through is the way out, et cetera. — AJD

Things Are Great, Thanks For Asking

by The Small Bow Family Orchestra

I don't believe is that this pattern will ever change.

Every time I experience a little bit of happiness, my brain finds something to panic about. No good feelings for me, a fundamentally bad person.

My therapist says it's good that I'm noticing this pattern. I want to believe her; what I don't yet believe is that this pattern will ever change.

*****

I’m married with three kids, and I have constant guilt that I’m not the dad or husband I should be.

I don’t have a substance use disorder, but I do have OCD and some depressive tendencies. I had been doing better since a major “episode” that began around this time a year ago and went on for months. But something triggered me the other day, and I’ve just been pushing through ever since. It’s hard thinking back to a year ago and the spot I was in without much trepidation that something like that could be in the cards again, even years from now. I’m married with three kids, and I have constant guilt that I’m not the dad or husband I should be. So I’m pushing through. Oh, and I got laid off in mid-January!

So that’s my check-in. As I said, though, I’m lucky not to have a substance use disorder, I’m inspired by people practicing sobriety and trying to live their lives with honesty and integrity.

*****

I realized lighthouses were the architectural equivalent of my character defect list.

I’ve been obsessed with lighthouses for years. I follow Instagram accounts that feature them. I’ve bought calendars. Read novels featuring them. I’ve even had lighthouse-based sexual fantasies. This, despite being someone who hates—HATES—being cold and damp.

Then in an Al-Anon meeting last week, suddenly, it all made sense. The lead was talking about running away. And how their relationship dynamics often had to do with rescuing or being rescued.

I realized lighthouses were the architectural equivalent of my character defect list. Addiction to isolation? Check. A belief that in order to deserve taking up space on earth, I need to tirelessly keep everyone else from dashing into the rocks? Check.

I don’t know yet exactly what my recovered architecture looks like, but I’m interested in finding out. Maybe a midcentury place out in the desert, with plenty of extra bedrooms for friends who don’t need saving—who love me and think I’m fabulous even if I need to turn my light off sometimes.

And maybe a swimming pool with a slide.

*****

I feel so overwhelmed by the reality of being loved by someone sensitive and communicative and needy that my brain is just on fire from it.

I feel kind of sick with revulsion and embarrassed even writing this, but here it is. I fell really deeply in love with someone who is so so great, and now, all of a sudden, I can’t stop having all these intense feelings of aversion to them. It’s like when you go to the eye doctor, and they put that crazy thing on your face, and they slide a new lens down—click—and suddenly you see things differently. I can’t remember what I loved about this person, and I’m worried I was insane and delusional, but I think the truth might be that I feel so overwhelmed by the reality of being loved by someone sensitive and communicative and needy that my brain is just on fire from it. And I’m unhappy and stressed in other areas of my life, and every time he tries to say something helpful or comforting, I feel so angry. I don’t know what’s wrong with me—and whenever someone suggests that maybe I just don’t like him anymore, that feels even worse somehow?

We live very far apart, and our last trip was really intense and a lot—he had a hard time, and I didn’t really have too much trouble being there for him through it, but I think maybe it was more overwhelming than I realized at the moment, and we haven’t yet gotten to come back together and in person have some sort of normal time. I’m holding out hope that maybe that would help. But I’m so so so afraid of hurting him. I literally told him while he was having this hard time, “You’re safe.” What kind of a monster would then say, “I feel totally overwhelmed by you right now, and I don’t know what to do about it”? My sponsor is MIA, and I’ve been talking to a few people but have this plaintive, sad feeling of never really being understood. Anyway, it feels really sad, and I’m praying a lot, and I hope that some sort of lightness comes into the picture soon.

*****

I'm finding out just how "enmeshed" my family is.

The past few weeks have been very hard. I am dealing with the fallout of a Christmastime meltdown my mom had and negotiating new family boundaries. I'm finding out just how "enmeshed" my family is. It's very exhausting to navigate, and sometimes I am filled with fear and anxiety. Staying in touch with men from my SAA meetings is helpful, though. Staying sober from alcohol and pornography is still a top priority for me. I have also restarted therapy with a bonafide Freudian psychiatrist. This past week I experienced a workplace tragedy and that has been hard. For now, I am taking care of myself, my wife, and our pets as best as possible. Trying to keep up with my reading and writing as well.

*****

Most weeks, that “thank you” from the cashier is what really gives me hope.

I have started buying lottery tickets every few weeks when I have cash on hand and low hopes for the future. The ticket sits in my wallet until the day of the draw; sometimes I forget it’s there until a few days later and other times I check my numbers as soon as they are announced.

“Mega Millions, $20, please, thank you.”

“Thank you, good luck.”

Most weeks, that “thank you” from the cashier is what really gives me hope. It’s the most kindness that I hear from anyone all week. I’m throwing away money to get hope and kindness from a stranger from two words of transactional politeness.

*****

I accepted that I couldn't get her to stop drinking. I don't know that I will ever be able to accept that I can't stop her from dying from it.

My mom has progressive Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome. She can't walk, she's losing her vision, she does not always recognize me. Every time something happens, she falls or gets a new symptom, I have a fucked up surge of hope that maybe this will be the thing that will get her to finally stop drinking. For years, I thought I'd gotten better about the "trying to save her" thing. I think I accepted that I couldn't get her to stop drinking. I don't know that I will ever be able to accept that I can't stop her from dying from it, even if they are the same thing. My daily practice is trying to love and care for the person in front of me, even when it's painful. It has been very hard this month, not the actual acts of care but to not cry about it all the time.

*****

For years, I wondered how much you needed to drink to get the shakes. And then, about six years ago, I found out.

I'm closing in on nine months of sobriety. This comes after a six-month stretch of mostly sobriety, following 20 months of total sobriety. All of this after roughly 30 years of daily drinking. And, oddly enough, things are going really well this time.

For years, I wondered how much you needed to drink to get the shakes. And then, about six years ago, I found out. But what scared me the most was when I learned about anhedonia the hard way. (Anhedonia is the lack of interest, enjoyment, or pleasure from life's experiences.) I learned about it by living it. Yes I had gotten divorced after 20 years of marriage and my ex made it a 3 year nightmare. Yes my dog died two days after my divorce court appearance. It was easy to feel self-pity. And I had moved to a new place where I knew no one. And then there was the pandemic. I gave myself permission to drink away the pain. But then I found myself dependent on alcohol and unable to enjoy the things that had always kept me going. Most importantly, playing music. It scared me. Perhaps that is why I haven't been tempted recently.

Life without booze is easier. And better. But really I think it's life with accepting myself and being ok with it all, that is at the root of me not feeling the need to drink. So much of my life was wasted thinking about the past or worrying about the future. And then numbing myself to those thoughts. When I stay in the moment, it alleviates a lot of that.

Pema Chodron says we can never really grow up until we learn to face the negative things in life. I got defensive the first time I read that. I've taken great pride in always being responsible and being, at the very least, a highly functioning alcoholic—a grown-up. But now, when I find myself getting defensive, I realize that is because I know I'm wrong.

*****

Some of my favourite memories of us are in our backyard pool as little shitheads tormenting each other for laughs.

My younger brother died from complications of acute alcohol-induced hepatitis on January 27. He would have been 33 in March. We spent the last few years contextualizing, reconciling, and repairing our relationship; we had no unfinished business. He confided in me a week before he left that he was "going home" and "wasn't afraid." In our last real conversation, he told me that he was "seven years old, and we're swimming."

Some of my favourite memories of us are in our backyard pool as little shitheads tormenting each other for laughs. I'm struggling for many reasons, but the big one is that I was the last person he spoke to, looked at, and squeezed the hand of. He started to go when it was just us after I asked my family if I could have a moment alone to speak with him. I can't believe he trusted me the way he did and felt safe enough to go when it was just us. I didn't know what it meant to be a big sister until he died. I feel so unworthy of his love, respect, and trust.

*****

Am I really enjoying myself when I shut out the world, turn down plans, stay in my cave, which is on the couch with my dog, mainlining bad TV?

I recently read a story about a woman who lived alone in a cave for 500 days, then emerged and told everyone how much she loved it in spite of well-documented evidence that the experience caused psychological and physical damage. It's a seductive story because a) who among us hasn't fantasized about running off to live in the wilderness and b) to do so as a woman in a world that tells you you'll be raped and murdered if you dare adventure alone is even more enticing. Of course, living alone for over a year without daylight was going to fuck her up. But I unfairly found myself disappointed in her, both for not actually enjoying her solitude and for seemingly lying about it.

I sometimes wonder how often I lie about the cave of my own making: my frequently chosen solitude, which I'm convinced I need to survive but also comes with its corrosive effects. Am I really enjoying myself when I shut out the world, turn down plans, stay in my cave, which is on the couch with my dog, mainlining bad TV? I know I need community—for sobriety, for survival—and I desperately want not to need any of it, or anyone.

fin



*****

RECENT CHECK-INS:

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $7 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, the TSB Spotify playlist, and more exclusive essays.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support!

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and *4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (Meditation meeting. Ten-minute meditation followed by 50 minutes of sharing.)

*Thursday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET (Women and non-binary meeting.)

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression.) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, DEBT, codependency, love, loneliness, depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

* New meeting for 2024

WOULD YOU LIKE A CONSULTATION ABOUT RECOVERY OPTIONS FOR YOU OR YOUR FAMILY MEMBER? FEEL FREE TO ASK JOE:

editors@thesmallbow.com SUBJECT: RECOVERY OPTIONS

More info here:

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

At the Algonquin

by Howard Moss

************************

He sat at the Algonquin, smoking a cigar.

A coffin of a clock bonged out the time.

She was ten minutes late. But in that time,

He puffed the blue eternity of his cigar.



Did she love him still? His youth was gone.

Humiliation's toad, with its blank stares

Squatted on his conscience. When they went upstairs,

Some version of them both would soon be gone.



Before that, though, drinks, dinner, and a play—

The whole demanding, dull expense account

You paid these days for things of no account.

Whatever love may be, it's not child's play.



Slowly she walked toward him. God, we are

Unnatural animals! The scent of roses

Filled the room above the carpet's roses,

And, getting up, he said, "Ah, there you are!"

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

But if you really hate subscriptions, feel free to donate $20 or more by pressing this button. You’re the best. Thanks for your kindness and support!

DONATE