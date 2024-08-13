The Small Bow is funded entirely out of the pockets of paying subscribers. We don’t take advertisements or sponsorships. We use your money to help pay for all our freelancers and Edith’s illustrations. Our newsletter is for people who have substance misuse issues or struggle with mental health, but our stories have a far greater reach than that. TSB is for the unlucky and the unlovable. All the things.

Hey, it’s me, Edith, your trusty Small Bow illustrator! I’ve been drawing pictures for this site for six years, which is the longest I’ve ever had any job. I’ve been sober for a little longer than that — since May of 2016, eight years.

As I recall it, my involvement with The Small Bow began when I read online that A.J. Daulerio would be starting a website about addiction and recovery. At the time, I was relatively newly sober and frustrated about a particular situation in my life. On an impulse, I emailed A.J. to ask if his new site would have an advice column, because I wanted to write in and vent about my problems. (BTW, he does now have an advice column, but elsewhere.)

I don’t remember exactly what he said, but he basically responded by asking me if I wanted to be the site’s illustrator. (I had just published a cartoon about sobriety.) I said, “Yes, I do!” and working here has helped slowly solve some of the problems I had in the first place. Since then, I’ve started my own illustrated newsletter, gotten married, and had two kids, all with The Small Bow humming in the background or maybe the middleground.

As a throwback, I wanted to share a montage of images I sent A.J. during July of 2018, that first month we started working together. I think he'd asked for "a sad man at a bar" for the site's first post, and these are what I sent him:

A.J. said he was most into the first image, which was thrilling for me and felt like permission to be myself — more cartoony, less serious. (That pic eventually became this one, the illustration for Clancy Martin's essay.)



And while I'm here, I also wanted to highlight a few of my favorite illustrations from the past years, like this portrait of Jayson Blair:

And this demon coming out of a Tic Tac box, which kind of started the whole demon thing:

I also really like this armchair girl because it felt a lot like myself (duh?):

And for whatever reason, I really loved making these angels:





Portraits are the hardest assignments for me, but they're also usually the most meaningful, which is why the Sober Oldster series has been so stressful and rewarding to illustrate. It's hard to pick just one, so I'll just say all of them are my favorites.



Overall, being here has been an enormous honor and challenge, and it's shaped the course of my life. Thank you!

PS I'll be back again in another couple of weeks. See you then!

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Late Summer After a Panic Attack

by Ada Limon

************************

I can’t undress from the pressure of leaves,

the lobed edges leaning toward the window

like an unwanted male gaze on the backside,

(they wish to bless and bless and hush).

What if I want to go devil instead? Bow

down to the madness that makes me. Drone

of the neighbor’s mowing, a red mailbox flag

erected, a dog bark from three houses over,

and this is what a day is. Beetle on the wainscoting,

dead branch breaking, but not breaking, stones

from the sea next to stones from the river,

unanswered messages like ghosts in the throat,

a siren whining high toward town repeating

that the emergency is not here, repeating

that this loud silence is only where you live.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN