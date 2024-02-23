On Fridays, we rerun old TSB issues. This is a 2021 essay about two of my greatest fears — heights and humiliation. But how to combat the rest of fear? The fear of existing?

In 1997, after barely graduating from college in under five years, my parents gave me money to fly to Rome to meet my best friend, who was studying there for grad school. When I got there, we each bought a Europass and planned to travel from Italy to Spain by train, making stops along the way in as many countries as possible on a very tight budget. Interlaken, Switzerland, was one of our stops. Interlaken is a popular spot for rock climbers and hikers and, according to one of the brochures we read, people who enjoy recklessly white water rafting off a cliff. Neither of us was particularly adventurous, but we'd made it through three countries by train with barely any snags, so we felt overconfident.

We spent our first night there drinking and making new acquaintances, but unlike most other people slumming it in hostels we'd met along the way, the crew in Interlaken was different. Taller. Broader-shouldered. All the men smelled like patchouli and had rope necklaces. All the women smelled like coconut tanning oil and wore cutoff jean shorts. It was like an international convention of the most popular people in high school.

One giant guy in a backward hat, clearly obliterated, mentioned he had to get to bed early because he was going glacier climbing early in the morning.

"You should come!"

We both agreed, but I was the only one who got up early enough to go. It was the most expensive Interlaken adventure offered, even more than the bungee jumping off a cable car above a snow volcano or something crazy like that. But the following day before dawn, I handed over my wad of crumpled multi-colored paper currency and began the two-hour hike to our glacier destination.

It should be noted that I'm pathetically afraid of heights. Steep stairwells. Ferris wheels. Even stepstools above six feet make me tremble. And those YouTube videos of Russian daredevils hanging by one finger off the scaffolding of 1,000-foot-high buildings cause me to hyperventilate so badly I have to lay face down on the floor. But also humiliation is a big one for me. If I sense there's a chance for me to completely embarrass myself and be emasculated even at imaginary events several years down the road, I will spin for hours. This is why I avoid things I know I'll be terrible at to prevent these scenarios.

But what is that saying? "Cowards die many times before their deaths. The brave only die once…"

I was ready to climb a goddamn glacier.

****

Each morning, I write down a "Fear List," the first recovery-related list I do each day since I am more fearful than grateful most mornings. My fears are usually things I can't control, especially about my children — their safety from viruses and cancers or active shooters in shopping centers. I can read a paragraph about E. coli outbreaks in Arkansas or glance at an article about the growing threat of Russian nuclear attacks that takes me out of some happy moments I have with them. Sometimes, while driving them home from school, I'm not looking at the road but at the skyline, looking for planes crashing into buildings or drones dropping bombs the size of quarters. I fantasize about crisscrossing lanes to avoid the roads and driving up into a hill full of trees and small cabins with no cellular service to remind us of terror on the horizon.

But my main fear is infecting them with some of my fear. That they will see a panicked expression on my face and they will never feel safe around me again.

If I write those fears down, this releases the valve. Then, I can move on to the gratitude list, which helps snap me back into reality.

*****

We had to hike about four miles carrying our individual bags packed with helmets and ice-climbing hammers and rope, and we wore the crampons as we walked up the side of a steep mountain to get to the icy part. There were about 12 people there, but the dude who encouraged me to do this the night before didn't show. Luckily, I did recognize someone — a girl I'd worked with down the shore the previous summer. She was super excited to see me. She looked amazing, and she also smelled like coconut oil.

"Do you rock climb?" she asked.

"Nope!" I said.

This response actually impressed her.

"You're very brave!"

I AM.

We talked the whole way up the mountain. Our conversation was so effortless that I fantasized about ditching my friend and traveling with her the rest of the way. We could hole up in a French chateau for a few days, or I could take her back to that cafe in Venice I adored so much. Or maybe the best thing for us to do was to spend an extra day in Interlaken. We'd combine our money to get an upgraded cabin with one of those fancy hot tubs looking out at the snowy mountain tops. We'd drink champagne and admire The Eiger and Lake Thun. Maybe we'd glacier climb again or just go for it all and jump banded hand in hand from a cable car as we exchanged vows over the snow volcano.

But we had to get up this mountain first. I was struggling.

"Are you okay?" she asked.

"Yeah. I need to quit smoking so much while I'm here."

She laughed nervously.

We got up to the glacier area and split into two groups to learn how to get our gear on correctly. The instructor was confident that everyone could secure and check their equipment.

"Looks like we've got a lot of experienced climbers here today."

I stayed quiet, even as I almost castrated myself trying to shimmy into my climbing harness.

Our first test run was up a 10-foot glacier wall. I scaled it quickly and then slowly scooted back down to the ground. The next climb was a 20-foot wall, which was much more challenging and deceptively high. I only went halfway up before I hurried back down, even though he encouraged everyone to go all the way up so they could get used to rappelling down the trickier parts of the glacier. ("Rappelling," by the way, meant absolutely nothing to me. He could have made up a word and told me to "fampoon" down the glacier, and I would be none the wiser.)

The next part gets a little hazy. I remember the instructor telling us to slowly inch out over the nose of this crazy ice mountain and then gently rappel down onto the gigantic glacier wall underneath it. I tried to replicate what I saw others do, but instead of smoothly and slowly bouncing down the glacier, I pushed off with both my feet and never touched the wall again until I slammed my face into it about 20 feet below. I was now dangling above a gigantic glacier cave. I don't know how far down it went because I would have passed out if I tried to look anywhere besides straight ahead.

The instructor peaked over the nose and asked if I was okay. I was not, but I couldn't tell him that without yelping, so I stayed quiet. Then he suggested I climb back up. I could not do that. The fear had incapacitated me as I flailed in my harness. And I dropped one of my climbing hammers during the fall. I hung on tightly to the ropes attached to my harness, convinced it would snap at any moment. I figured the instructor-guide man would have to call whatever version of the Glacier Emergency Rescue Squadron exists to get me back up.

"You will be okay, sir!" His cute little accent sounded condescending at that moment. He gave me a little thumbs up and then disappeared above the nose.

But for some reason, I felt reassured. He wouldn't let me fall to a grisly, icy death. The helicopter would arrive any minute now.

I soon realized that I wasn't the top priority at the moment. Other climbers paid good money to be there, so he let everyone who didn't fall down the glacier continue to play around. I watched several people above me fling themselves across the magnificent and expansive part of the wall, screaming in exultation at how lucky they were to have such an awe-inspiring experience. A couple of people flipped themselves upside down and made snow angels. Everyone had forgotten about me, and I understood. The thought of me terrified and clinging to that flimsy rope beneath them would ruin their fun.

When the sun rose higher and splashed off the ice, it was an unbelievable sight. The giant cave stalactites were the size of warship missiles, and they glimmered blindingly in an endless spiral. It was undeniably breathtaking. I had a disposable Kodak camera in the pocket of my cargo shorts. I pulled it out to take some photos. If I could hold steady enough and keep my hands from shaking, these could be a photo to make this ordeal worth it. But as soon as I pulled the camera out of my front thigh pocket, I dropped it. I summoned enough temporary courage to look down and watch it disappear into the blackness.

*****

There is this essay by the poet Mary Ruefle about fear ("On Fear," natch) that is ostensibly about how writers need fear to write confidently about their place in the world. In her research, she asked a doctor and a pilot what they did in highly intense moments—a dying patient or a plane with a failed engine. "The only way to overcome fear is to do what you are trained to do. Fear is overcome by procedure." The pilot said that if he wakes up in a daze to a nose-diving plane, he focuses on what he's been trained to do in the circumstance and not on the actual circumstance: "Cut the throttle and punch the dive brakes."

Sobriety has given me access to spiritual life—faith, really—through my program, which, even when it's wobbly, does provide a level of steadiness that has eluded me. When I'm overcome by some of the more irrational fears, I can rely on what many call a Higher Power to, in a pinch, get me through some of the more brutal seconds and minutes. Sometimes reciting a simple "you are safe, you are loved" can break through the panic. It is my procedure. Cut the throttle and punch the dive breaks.

Every now and again, maybe once every five years "Switzerland" will come up in a conversation that I'm halfway invested in— say relative strangers or new colleagues — and I will volunteer that I have been there and that I even "went glacier climbing" without any further details. It's technically accurate, but I tend to omit most of the falling and flailing parts. But if I'm more familiar with someone, I will lead with the "I almost died while glacier climbing" bit, which might be closer to the truth but requires the proper context.

By the way, a helicopter never came to get me, and I certainly didn't climb back up. Here's what had to happen: the other climbers grabbed my rope and dragged me up the glacier wall like a stupid horse that had fallen into a well. As we walked down the mountain, the coconut-smelling girl from the shore didn't speak to me anymore. No one did. Everyone walked ahead of me, blissful and serene, floating on the icy vapors of an adventure they would remember forever. I did not share their experience, so they pretended I was never there.

But I still think of that glacier climb as a blessing — I survived, after all. And that close-up view of that glacier cave was unforgettable, even as I hung there shaking uncontrollably. I try to remember that when any of my irrational fears surface — if my procedure is failing, I will simply look at the view. Isn't it beautiful? Just look at the view.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

The Cure

by Ginger Andrews

***********************

Lying around all day

with some strange new deep blue

weekend funk, I'm not really asleep

when my sister calls

to say she's just hung up

from talking with Aunt Bertha

who is 89 and ill but managing

to take care of Uncle Frank

who is completely bed ridden.

Aunt Bert says

it's snowing there in Arkansas,

on Catfish Lane, and she hasn't been

able to walk out to their mailbox.

She's been suffering

from a bad case of the mulleygrubs.

The cure for the mulleygrubs,

she tells my sister,

is to get up and bake a cake.

If that doesn't do it, put on a red dress.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

