I've been with my current A.A. sponsor, who I'll call "Jon," for nearly six years. For most of the six, I've shared him with an actor I'll call "Danny Aiello" and Jim, who I'll call Jim Murphy because he died this week at 58.

Weirdly enough, Jon was the first one to get contacted. Jim's landlord couldn't find any immediate family members with working numbers on his lease. But Jon's name was on there as a character reference. So the landlord texted Jon that he'd found Jim dead in the apartment. He didn't know how long he'd been there, but he wanted to get in touch with his family. The landlord didn't know how he died, but he did reveal that any time he saw Jim in the past few weeks, he was very drunk.

Jim had about 9 years sober, most of those were while Jon was his sponsor. But about a year ago, Jim called me and said he wanted to work with someone else. He'd hit a wall. He was stuck.

He needed a change.

This was a big blow to Jon. Jim, Jon, Danny Aiello, and I were a tight A.A. unit. We ate dinners together at Farfalla for each other's sober birthdays and the civilian ones. Those dinners were always loud and obnoxious fun. It was almost like we were drinking; that's how much fun we had. But we were not–we were sober.

It was a shame that our unit broke up, but that's how things go sometimes. I kept in touch with Jim, though. I went to several meetings with him and still texted, but I last did so in July. However, I did see him walking on the street around Santa Monica Boulevard a few months ago. He was lost in thought, but I rolled down the window and yelled his name. "Jimmmmmmm." He looked up, but he didn't see me.

It's a funny thing to lose someone close to you in sobriety, but not necessarily in real life. I wonder if I'd be friends with Jim had we not shared a sponsor and a home group at Bliss Cafe. Strangely, however, I felt closer to Jim than some of my actual friends because of that A.A. bond. It's sad to admit, but there just aren't that many people in this lifetime you get to be completely honest with. That was the first thing I said to Jon on the phone after we found out. "It's like a member of our little family died." He agreed. "It's so fucked up," he said.

The thing about Jim that should be noted, too, is that he was an asshole. But the kind of asshole that if they like you, you tolerate. The best example is some old, grouchy person you'd work in a restaurant with, like the waiter who has an almost congestive antipathy toward most people but still manages to make the most tip money.

But if he liked you, that meant you were pretty special, or that's what it felt like.

Jim read The Small Bow, too, which I was always flattered by. He even submitted to a couple of the check-in prompts. The one I dug up was from 2019 when I asked readers to submit ways they've changed —" How to Not Be an Asshole Anymore" was the working headline. His first attempt was terrible because it absolutely made him sound like more of an asshole. But this was his second attempt:

Kindness is more than just words.

Pray for those who need it and those who don't.

Love is (an) action.

Help others before yourself.

When trying not to be an asshole, try harder.

He helped me stay sober, even maybe when he was not. Farewell, my friend. You did great.

******

The Sunday newsletter is usually behind a paywall, but it's free today and next week for everyone.

This is an excellent opportunity to lock in the 2023 annual rate at $45.

Also, to the $200 Founders: mugs and cards are coming, albeit separately. I don’t have a good system for this just yet. Apologies for the delay.

Be good to yourselves tonight. Eat some smelts. Pray for those who need it and those who don't.

I wish you peace, love, and all the rest. -- AJD

.

Let’s Log it out!

DAILY READINGS THIS WEEK

-------

Readers

* FSG Poetry Anthology

* A Calendar of Wisdom by Leo Tolstoy

* The Courage to See: Daily Inspirations from Great Literature

Daily Journals:

- Notable Fears this week:

* Short-tempered, impulsive foolishness.

–Notable daily Gratitude List:

* Meditating with Ivey.

* The Winter Sing.

* Five-year anniversary dinner at the Chateau Marmont.

* Lots of movies and cookies and sloth.

* Rads at The Echo

* Busy day at Chevalier’s

* My bathroom plants are thriving.

* Zyprexa.

FAVORITE POEM I READ THIS WEEK:

Afternoons and Evenings

by Louise Glück

The beautiful golden days when you were soon to be dying

but could still enter into random conversations with strangers,

random but also deliberate, so impressions of the world

were still forming and changing you,

and the city was at its most radiant, uncrowded in summer

though by then everything was happening more slowly—

boutiques, restaurants, a little wine shop with a striped awning,

once a cat was sleeping in the doorway;

it was cool there, in the shadows, and I thought

I would like to sleep like that again, to have in my mind

not one thought. And later we would eat polpo and saganaki,

the waiter cutting leaves of oregano into a saucer of oil—

What was it, six o’clock? So when we left it was still light

and everything could be seen for what it was,

and then you got in the car—

where did you go next, after those days,

where although you could not speak you were not lost?

“I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time, when it has come round—apart from the veneration due to its sacred name and origin, if anything belonging to it can be apart from that—as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys. And therefore, uncle, though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good, and will do me good; and I say, God bless it!”

From “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, excerpted on day 355 from “A Courage to See.”

MEDITATION PRACTICE: 10 MINUTES PER DAY MINIMUM

NUMBER OF SESSIONS: 10

LONGEST SIT: Five minutes and 30 seconds.

THERAPY SESSIONS: NONE

RECOVERY STEP WORK SESSIONS: ONE

OUTREACH CALLS: FIVE

MEETINGS: SIX

SERVICE: TIMER WEDNESDAY TSB MEETING, CHAIR THURSDAY/FRIDAY MEETING

EXERCISE: NONE

TOTAL SOBRIETY RATING FOR THE WEEK: 4.5/5

IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED: Better health and more respect toward my recovery.

IT IS THE HOLIDAYS SO WE HAVE MORE MEETINGS AVAILABLE TO THOSE WHO NEED IT

HOLIDAY ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE THROUGH JANUARY 5th

CHRISTMAS EVE!: 1 p.m. PT

CHRISTMAS DAY: *10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 ET

Tuesday: *10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday: *10 a.m. PT/1 p.m ET

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET AND *4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

CHRISTMAS EVE: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

MORE WILL BE ADDED ON THE BIG EVES AND THE BIG DAYS.

* New meeting

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, depression —whatever-whatever–come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome. We’re here.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

Need more info?: ajd@thesmallbow.com

CHECK-IN FOR THE NEW YEAR: LET US KNOW HOW YOU MADE OUT OR WHAT YOUR PLANS ARE FOR 2024

Tell us, please:

Here’s a good example from last year:

“I'm so tired of thinking about my relationship to alcohol. Does that happen to anyone else? Like, I wish it could be chill.

I have a 1-year-old, and it's been a long/lonely year even though I love her more than the universe, and the day after Christmas, my partner and I were finally able to go out on our first date night since she was born because we could leave her at home with my parents. We hit up a dive bar in Southern Oregon and ordered a couple of Pacificos. It was a really nice night out. We made out under the string lights, it was raining outside, and I felt good. I felt hopeful.

But now we're driving back from Oregon, and I just drank an entire bottle of wine in a hotel room while my partner sleeps next to me, and I feel like shit. I have a Jekyll/Hyde relationship with alcohol—sometimes, it's this medium for connection and pleasure with friends and loves, and sometimes it's this horrible anesthesia that I seek out in the dark. I hope I'll feel enough conviction to break my solo drinking habit in the new year.

This artist I follow posted something recently: “Discomfort oriented toward growth is always preferable to stagnant comfort that keeps producing the same results and the same life again and again and again.” Please send me the strength to choose discomfort going into 2023. I want to grow. I don't want to be stuck here.”

– Anonymous

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject NOVEMBER CHECK-IN

It will be published the first week of November which is very soon.

We'll donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.

Anyone who contributes will get a Free Month of TSB Sundays.

GREAT GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

TSB merch for all your gift-giving needs. [STORE]

or

Give a gift subscription

Enjoy the Eve. See you Tuesday.— xx AJD

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

Leave a comment