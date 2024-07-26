The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
Go Say Hello with Mary HK Choi
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:16:31
-1:16:31

Go Say Hello with Mary HK Choi

Living in the world after being diagnosed with adult autism, feeling strange, dad stuff
The Small Bow
Jul 26, 2024
Share

Mary HK Choi returns to the pod to discuss her extremely popular NY Mag essay about her adult autism diagnosis. We also discuss social anxiety, self-forgiveness in the aftermath of both our father’s deaths, and Mary’s practice of using a post-it note to remind her to “go say hello” to other people in social situations and not to isolate. 

Some of this conversation is an update to Mary's last time on the show. If you like this, check out S1 E15 "Suffer the Adult Children".

Find more of us at thesmallbow.com/podcast.

In this Episode:

00:00:00 Top of Show

The Essay

00:02:50 Mary’s essay, public response

00:06:29 Perceptions of autism, personal and professional challenges

00:15:27 What didn’t make the article, self-diagnosis and resources, https://embrace-autism.com/ 

In Relationships

00:27:07 Self-compassion, communicating needs, growing into things

00:34:18 Relationship to eating, food, autistically feeling your body

00:37:30 No Surprises Club, Julianne hello’s A.J.

Parents and Parenting

00:42:27 Addressing the past, Ozzy vs Dr. Drew

00:50:07 Father-child relationships, Hungry Girls Forever, breaking cycles

00:55:10 Unsubscribe from your 11yo, Looking back without anger, old-boy dads

00:59:12 Reevaluating memories, choosing to have a relationship, saying goodbye

01:02:59 Asking what was my part? Being in our heads, “Don’t be like me”

01:13:49 A.J. geeks

01:15:00 Closing thoughts, our next super famous guest

Discussion about this episode

The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Small Bow
Recent Episodes
The Last Decent Man on Earth
  The Small Bow
There Are Murderers Here
  The Small Bow
The Weight Loss
  The Small Bow
Defective Character Limits
  The Small Bow
Joy as an Act of Defiance
  The Small Bow
Joan As Human Woman
  The Small Bow
All Meat Rots
  The Small Bow
You Are F*cking Amazing!
  The Small Bow