Every single day in 2023, I played Wordle. I try to hold off until the morning to do it, right after the kids are off at school and I can sit on the couch with my second cup of coffee and just ease into the day. But more often than not this year, I’m doing Wordle at midnight, eliminating my chance at healthy, restorative sleep in exchange for possible glory. You see, I’ve attached some real consequences to my performance; getting the answer in three tries or better and I’m going to come into great success throughout the day. If I get it in four (my most frequent score) it’ll be slow and uneventful. If I get five, I’ll be frustrated, no doubt. I’ll be incredibly stressed if I get it in six (“phew”). And if I miss it—the dreaded x/6–I get to walk around mortified and embarrassed, convinced that everyone I interact with will suddenly see me for who I am: an awful, incompetent failure of a man.

I’ve been doing this with no-stakes activities my entire life, turning them from fun ways to pass the time into something more dramatic. I remember shooting foul shots as a 12-year-old and tying demented life-changing outcomes to my results. For example, if I made five foul shots in a row, whatever unlucky girl I had a crush on at the time would one day see me as a desirable human being and agree to be my wife. But if I missed even one shot out of the five, my dog would die instantly. (My head is a terrible place to live.)

As much as I play—and as intently as I play—I hadn’t fully considered how I would feel if I got Wordle with my first guess. But on November 1, a little after midnight, a few minutes after Halloween 2023 came to a close, I played “NOISE” and watched in astonishment as all the green tiles flipped over. Even though she was sound asleep, I smacked Julieanne in the arm and she woke up to me staring at her with a crazed look that she didn’t recognize, and she instantly became genuinely angry. “What the fuck is your problem?!?!” she yell-whispered. “You’re gonna wake up the kids!” After I told her what had happened, she was even more annoyed.

I was stunned, if not slightly freaked out, because what would I do with the next 23 hours? This was no longer an ordinary day ahead of me since I now possessed what I considered to be super-human powers. I needed to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime occasion. But what would I do?

Here’s what I did: nothing.

So many remarkable, memorable, heartbreaking, and life-changing moments happened to me in 2023, but the day I hit Wordle in One stands out simply because I know it was a day I entirely, stupidly wasted. I spent all day looking up in the sky for lightning to hit me in the spine or for an angel to arrive at my door with a secret message—SOMETHING extraordinary—that I ended up waiting around all day, distracted and checked out. I wasn’t energized enough to participate in the world because it wouldn’t be as interesting or exciting as hitting that Wordle in One. What lottery winners cashed in their tickets and went about their regular, boring routines? Who hits a hole-in-one on a par 5 and, like, doesn’t consider themselves changed? Clark Kent can fake it only for so long. The man can fly! He needs to fly—I needed to fly.

But I didn’t. I sat. I sat and let my mind race until I was exhausted even though I accomplished absolutely nothing.

It turns out the odds of hitting a Wordle on the first guess are very non-astronomical at 1 in 2,309. I did some quick googling for similar odds and found getting Wordle in One somewhere between cracking open a double-yolk egg (1 in 1,000) and finding a four-leaf clover (1 in 5,000). One of the closest comparisons is dying by falling from a bed, a chair, or other furniture, which is 1 in 2,715 if you live in America. (Those are much better odds than I would have guessed for such an unfortunate grisly death. Don’t get wiped out by a teak credenza in the new year everyone.)

The big takeaway from what I now refer to as The Wordle Predicament is how easy it is for me to become restless and anxious about some far-flung, non-existent, mind-blowing future that is never guaranteed. Time is a crushing wheel after all.

So I’m gonna be more aware of that in 2024. No more wasted days.

(I completed today’s Wordle at 1:05 a.m. on my second guess, btw.)

I’d like to thank you all so much for reading The Small Bow this year and hopefully next year. Special thanks go to Edith (obv), who’s responsible for making this the best-looking newsletter on the planet. I’m doing an abbreviated Sunday round-up today featuring two of my favorite poems I read this year, some of my favorite Edith illustrations, and the TSB thank-you honor roll. (If I forgot to include you there, please forgive me; I was running through a long list this year and I know I spaced on a few important people which just sucks. Apologies in advance.)

Usually, Sundays are part of the paid subscriber experience (here's a good example of what these usually look like), but today's is free. And in 2024, our prices will increase, so if you'd like to lock in the $45 annual rate, today's the last day to do so.

A POEM ON THE WAY IN:

“Places With Terrible Wi-Fi”

by J. Estanislao Lopez

The Garden of Eden. My ancestors’ graves. A watermelon field in Central Texas where my father once slept. Miles of rivers. The waiting room of a hospital in which a doctor, thin-looking in his coat, shared mixed results. A den of worms beneath the frozen grass. Jesus’s tomb. The stretches of highway on the long drive home after burial. The figurative abyss. The literal heavens. The cheap motel room in which I thought about praying despite my disbelief. What I thought was a voice was simply a recording playing from another room. The cluttered attic. Most of the past. The very distant future, where man is just another stratum in the ground. The tell of Megiddo. The flooded house and the scorched one. My favorite cemetery, where I can touch the white noise distorting memory. What is static if not the sound of the universe’s grief? Anywhere static reigns.

FAVORITE EDITH ILLUSTRATIONS 2023

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

“Meditations in an Emergency”

by Cameron Awkward-Rich

*******

I wake up & it breaks my heart. I draw the blinds & the thrill of rain breaks my heart. I go outside. I ride the train, walk among the buildings, men in Monday suits. The flight of doves, the city of tents beneath the underpass, the huddled mass, old women hawking roses, & children all of them, break my heart. There’s a dream I have in which I love the world. I run from end to end like fingers through her hair. There are no borders, only wind. Like you, I was born. Like you, I was raised in the institution of dreaming. Hand on my heart. Hand on my stupid heart.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

