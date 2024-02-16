On Fridays, we remix and rerun old TSB issues. This is a 2020 essay that also takes place at the Chateau Marmont, which served as the setting for Tuesday’s essays. This one also features another appearance of Joe Schrank, TSB’s house interventionist and social worker.

One day at the Chateau, I got to see Joe in action, trying to prevent one of his high-profile clients from drinking themselves to death. The day ended with the person falling into a bush in front of the pool.

Joe had to drive The Client down from Napa. He picked him up in a b-and-b near one of the vineyards, and Joe had to prevent the woman The Client had met at happy hour a day before from coming with them. There were promises made, she said. Joe had heard it all before. The Client was wealthy and had been so for decades. He could buy real estate on the moon with one phone call or hire Beyonce to play at his kid's preschool graduation party—that kind of rich.

But he was also drinking himself to death. Joe was taking him to Los Angeles to meet up with The Client's brother, who was worried but also not worried: This wasn't new drama.

Because The Client insisted on several ill-advised, unnecessary detours and pit stops, the five-hour road trip from San Francisco took two days. This is common since most of Joe's famous clients do not regard other people's time.

They finally got to LA and checked in at the Chateau Marmont. The Client was a regular, so he was whisked off to his favorite spooky bungalow. Joe ended up in one of the civilian rooms in the main hotel wing, but he didn't care. A bed is a bed.

At one point, The Client had expressed half-hearted, half-drunk interest in investing in The Small Bow. Joe invited me to the Chateau for a luncheon meeting, but with a significant caveat: "He may never come down from his room."

I was okay with that. I loved the Chateau Marmont. It was one of the only places in Los Angeles where I didn't feel homesick.

I was there for about an hour, having a nice poolside lunch with Joe and hearing more about the messy situation. The Client was a lifelong problem drinker, but a recent family tragedy had caused an earthquake-sized fissure, and now the drinking was medically unsafe. Joe's job wasn't to attempt an intervention or smuggle him into rehab–it was a rescue mission ordered by the board of the family trust to make sure he didn't drink himself to death.

*****

45 minutes into our lunch, The Client emerged from his lair and bounced over to our table. He apologized for making us wait. He stuck a Marlboro Red in his mouth and shook my hand before lighting it. Noticing the new addition to our table, our waiter quickly stopped and asked The Client if he'd like to see a menu. He asked for an ashtray and then ordered a Budweiser.

Joe's don't-die strategy for The Client was to have him stick to beer and stay away from all hard liquor, especially vodka. Also, Joe carried a bag full of weed gummies with him, which he dispersed to The Client once the cutoff point happened (I think it was 10 beers). This was the type of harm reduction millions of dollars could afford.

I don't know how I expected The Client to act, but I certainly didn't think he'd be so damn fun. He was magnetic and charming, graceful and kind. Everyone at the pool could tell The Client was wealthy solely based on his level of overconfidence. He also had an expensive haircut, a preppy tailored summer outfit, and impossibly straight teeth that still glimmered despite the chain-smoking. He'd summon someone across the pool, and they would come. He'd compliment their bathing suit or torn jeans and examine the fabric of their caftans, and nobody complained or felt violated.

They were impressed until they got closer and saw how sloppy he was. He kept blowing smoke in their faces. His eyebrows needed a trim. His shirt had some gunky spill-stains on it. And he smelled funny. Not bad, just not clean. He was a Bentley covered in birdshit.

The waiter came over and plopped the checkbook onto the table. The Client opened it up and scratched his signature without looking at the total. Joe quickly reached over the table, examined it, and called over the waiter.

"We didn't order this, and this never came." The waiter returned with another check and presented it to The Client. Joe snatched it again, looked it over, and then gave The Client permission to sign it.

The Client looked at me and shrugged it off.

"That's what happens when you have too much money. You just sign stuff without looking at what you're signing."

By then, he began to slur and wobble. He asked Joe for one more beer. Instead, Joe shot the bag of weed gummies across the table. The Client took them.

The lively conversation between us at the table soon died down. The Client excused himself to go...somewhere. He made a mouth noise and pointed before walking a few feet and then fell into a row of bushes near two sunbathers who'd stopped by our table earlier. They didn't help him.

*****

There have only been a handful of times I've thought about drinking. The first couple of flights I took alone, I wanted a Bloody Mary. I've walked by a few jukebox dive bars that sounded alive in ways I was not anymore and wondered what would happen if I went in and sat down. And this one's weird: One sweaty LA afternoon, I walked down Sunset on my way to my home group for a meeting. I passed a guy perched on a plastic bucket outside his tarp tent guarding a styrofoam cooler. He was drinking a Bud tall boy that looked cold and perfect. As I walked by him, I slowed down and rehearsed my response in case he reached into that cooler and tossed me one. How could I say no? But he didn't, and I moved on, quietly disappointed that I didn't say, "Hey man, can I grab one of those?"

But that day with The Client was when I missed drinking the most. Even though all of the evidence was there that his life was burning from all sides, his ability to sit by a quiet poolside like he was the last man on earth made me wish I could switch places with him for a day or two. I missed the smell of sweaty beers, cigarette breath, chlorine hair, and no deodorant. I missed the promise of a night with no bedtime and the potential for chaos before dinner. But there's no way I'd come back from that. Can anyone?

*****

Eventually, Joe had to stop working with The Client. He was never going to quit drinking enough for it to seem like a worthwhile investment. Joe hadn't spoken to The Client in months. Then, one day, Joe got a call on Facetime. He picked up, not expecting anyone to be on the other end, but there he was. The Client was pantsless and surrounded by cigarette butts in a messy hotel room. He tilted the phone to show Joe a new painting he'd bought. Joe said it was a box with "things glued all over it."

Joe asked him how he was, and The Client stared into the camera as he lit another cigarette.

"Fine," he said. "I'm fine."

If anyone would love to have a consultation with Joe, email me here: ajd@thesmallbow.com.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Los Angeles/Boys

by Rachel Sherwood

***********************

Two of them

with chests like blond silk

cornsilk hair

stalled in traffic

in the awful heat

they smiled

were they messengers

delivering through the open window

promises or lies or invitations?

Boys are everywhere



at noon they glide

between parched cars

bare broad shoulders

color of chestnut colts

in the poison dusk



they catch falling stars

in their silly mouths

for girls, for each other

their teeth gleam reflections

off blue rayon

this town

as large as it is

has one shimmering boy

in all the cars

and in every phone booth.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

