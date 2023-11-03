Greetings, new people. It’s a fantastic day to join us because you’ll be privy to a rundown of The Small Bow’s most popular stories from last month, which will, in turn, give you a general overview of what we’re about with the added seal of approval courtesy of the longtime readers who know when we deliver the good stuff. Most stories are free, but one or two are not and are only for paid subscribers. The paid subscriptions are how we fund our operation, but that’s also how we keep it free for those who need it most.

Now, before we jump in, let me tell you that we offer a couple different tiers:

$5 per month, which gives you the Sunday newsletter access. (Or $45 per year—same access, but saves you $15. Smart!)

Sundays are cool add-ons because you’ll get a new short essay, commenting privileges, plus a rundown of my weekly recovery program—from my daily reader roundup to how many meetings I attend, the medications I use, how long I meditate, why I think I did great at recovery or how I suck…

It’s an under-the-hood peak at what I do to stay sober and sane each week. Some weeks, I am better at running my program than others: I am a human with a bad brain. Maybe just like you or someone you love.

And, then, there is my favorite tier — The $200 FOUNDER LEVEL for all you angels.

You not only get the Sunday access, the commenting privileges, the journaling, the prayers, the poetry, all the razzmatazz, but you also get two exclusive stories only available to you, plus this: Our most coveted merchandise item, the “Two Rocks Hugging” mug:

And now you also get this! A personalized thank-you note at the end of the year from me via this limited edition TSB greeting card.

That’s an unreal deal! Where else can you get all that AND the dizzy-good feeling that will come from supporting a noble enterprise like ours?

NOTES FROM SATISFIED PAID SUBSCRIBERS:

AND HERE ARE SOME ACCOLADES FROM WRITERS AT IMPORTANT PUBLICATIONS YOU PROBABLY ALREADY SUBSCRIBE TO:

“The Small Bow is not just for those in recovery. Lots of stories with a huge heart that manages to be hilarious and easy while making you question everything you were certain of about yourself.” — Esquire

“My favorite newsletter is this meditation on recovery with Edith Zimmerman’s illustrations and A.J. Daulerio’s essays. It’s about addiction, but relevant to anyone who has problems and regrets (so, everyone). It’s close to actual therapy, but it isn’t boring.” — Amanda Hess, New York Times

“ My favorite newsletter these days is The Small Bow, written mostly by A.J. Daulerio and illustrated by Edith Zimmerman. For so many reasons, I just love it.” — Kathryn Jezer-Morton, The Cut’s Brooding

“I’m not in recovery, although as someone who has lived through, and lives with, whatever-you-got in terms of addictions, I find The Small Bow to be an extraordinarily great resource that also happens to be beautifully written. Kind of like reading ahead on the syllabus for a test I’m going to have to take later on in the semester.” —Luke O’Neil, Welcome to Hell World

So….you in?

This Lobster could be you!

So, again, welcome. And thank you so much for your support. If you need to reach me HMU here: ajd@thesmallbow.com

Share The Small Bow

Still with me? Okay, as promised, let’s get to the four most popular TSB stories from October:

“Last Call Forever, Maybe”

“After I got sober, I was determined to become a million times smarter and more spiritualized. I tried to read all the books writers were supposed to have read to be considered real writers. Faulkner, for example. I thought I should read Faulkner. (It's been four and a half years. I've read one page of "Light in August.”)

As far as my spirituality, I didn't only want to practice the Twelve Steps–I wanted to chase complete enlightenment. I wanted to have principles and integrity and a value system, whatever that was. I wanted everyone to recognize and acknowledge my astounding transformation–"Have you seen, A.J.? Incredible, isn't it? He's a completely different man." Because what's the point of sobriety if you can't impress everyone who knew you when you used to poop your pants on the way home from the bar?” [READ STORY]

“What It’s Like to Be in Recovery for Codependency”

“In my experience, codependency is when my heart writes checks that my brain can't cash. Broadly speaking, my codependent behavior sacrifices my needs and wants in the interest of fulfilling other people's needs and wants. I suppose it's a more clinical way of saying "people-pleasing"—at least as I practice it. But it's more ruinously unsustainable than that, particularly in romantic relationships. Those are where my codependency really flexes.

I know others' codependency can extend to parents, children, siblings, close friends... I'm pretty good about boundaries with them, for some reason. I think my self-esteem has always been so abysmally low that I never imagined anyone would want to be with me romantically, and I never trusted myself enough to establish boundaries or expectations for someone else for fear of losing them. So I give and give and give because why would I ever have a right to receive?” [READ STORY]

“Interview With a 75-Year-Old Sober Person: Ray Cocks”

“What’s hard about being in recovery?

One of my favorite acronyms and one of the first I heard was for the word SOBER: Son Of a Bitch, Everything’s Real. That sums up how I had to begin coming to terms with things I avoided, unconscious that I’d been medicating pain I didn’t know I had.

Early in sobriety, I couldn’t support myself working and also go to school, which was important to me. I applied for social security disability. I was turned down twice and appealed twice before a judge finally ruled in my favor. In the interim, however, I had to be on welfare, which, in my blue-collar background, is considered a crime.

During Covid, it was very hard for me when AA meetings were shut down. But I survived. Most of my life is now AA meetings and medical appointments, which is partly a function of old age.” [READ STORY]

“The Art of Loneliness”

“No one tells you how lonely sobriety can be, but it’s a killer. It’s an overlooked part of my recovery, but I need to address it daily, or I tend to drift somewhere where it’s never dark, and I long for nothing. Because loneliness, for me, isn’t a lack of people; it’s an overall uneasiness with what life offers me.

So what’s the cure?

Mostly push myself out into the world, especially a place that’s unfamiliar and full of strangers, and that’s why recovery meetings work for so many people: Open your mouth and say what you feel in front of a roomful of strangers and try to make sense of this new, unfamiliar state of clarity—and having a conscience.

And that’s why I found this essay about Phillip Seymour Hoffman so engrossing:

Not classically handsome but compelling nonetheless because of his innate ability to convey a crushing vulnerability, he would eventually be called, frequently, “the greatest actor of his generation.” I didn’t know then either that one day, years and years later, I would watch a film in that very same theater starring this man, Philip Seymour Hoffman, that would be the saddest movie I have ever seen. How could I know then that a little while later, I would be asked to write an essay about this film, Synecdoche, New York, and that Hoffman would die of an overdose while I was in the middle of drafting the piece. He died even as I was wrapping my head around why his movie had moved me so deeply, about why and how Hoffman had become the Marlon Brando of loneliness.” [READ STORY] (PAYWALLED)

IT IS ALMOST THAT TIME OF THE MONTH: CHECK-IN FOR NOVEMBER: HOW IS YOUR RECOVERY HOLDING UP? (LAST CALL!)

Tell us, please:

Here’s a good example:

“I'm so tired of thinking about my relationship to alcohol. Does that happen to anyone else? Like, I wish it could be chill.

I have a 1-year-old, and it's been a long/lonely year even though I love her more than the universe. Last weekend, my partner and I could finally go out on our first date night since she was born because we could leave her at home with my parents. We hit up a dive bar in Southern Oregon and ordered a couple of Pacificos. It was a really nice night out. We made out under the string lights, it was raining outside, and I felt good. I felt hopeful.

But now we're driving back from Oregon, and I just drank an entire bottle of wine in a hotel room while my partner sleeps next to me, and I feel like shit. I have a Jekyll/Hyde relationship with alcohol—sometimes, it's this medium for connection and pleasure with friends and loves, and sometimes, it's this horrible anesthesia that I seek out in the dark. I hope I'll feel enough conviction to break my solo drinking habit in the new year.”

– Anonymous

Anyone who contributes will get a Free Month of TSB Sundays. I appreciate you and all you bring to us.

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject NOVEMBER CHECK-IN

It will be published the first Tuesday of November, so this Tuesday.

We also donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mostly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We need your support to keep going and growing.

We send it out every Tuesday and Friday morning. You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year or the $200 monster deal for angels.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone in or out of recovery an awful lot, you can buy them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Schwinn by George Bilgere

One day my mother astonished me

by getting astride my bike,

the heavy old balloon-tired Schwinn

I used for my afternoon paper route,

and pedaling away down the street,

skirt flying, hair blown back,

a girl again in the wind and speed

that had nothing to do

with pulling double shifts at the hospital,

or cooking meatloaf, or sewing up my jeans,

the old bike carrying her away

from my father dead of booze,

and her own nightly bottle

of red wine in front of the news.

She flew down the road so far

I could barely see her,

then slowly pedaled back to me,

and stepped off the bike, my mom again.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN