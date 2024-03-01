It’s Friday. Let’s crack it.

Just to check in:

I interviewed Josh Brolin for GQ last month, and it ran this week, but I was astonished by how much of our conversation actually made it into the story since we spent almost 70 of the 90 minutes discussing sobriety—his and mine–instead of Dune: Part Two, which he stars in and is promoting, hence why he agreed to be interviewed in the first place. (The editors heroically bailed me out of this jam later.)

Even though I've been a professional writer here and there for close to two decades, this was my first real-deal celebrity profile. I did a couple of them for Philadelphia magazine 15 years ago, but they were hyper-local celebrities: a bar owner in Manayunk and then another on an aging popular sportswriter, who was accused of sexual abuse two years after the story ran, so it hasn’t aged very well.

But I knew Brolin was sober. After many false starts and relapses that sometimes veered into embarrassing public spectacles, he celebrated ten years of sobriety last November. (He shared his chip on Instagram — it was a custom one that said, “Josh Fuckin’ Brolin.”)

Before I met up with him, I researched half a dozen profiles written about him over the past decade, and it appeared he's allergic to the phrase "off the record” in ways most very famous people are not, so I assumed he’d be easy to talk to, but I still felt amateurish revealing my sobriety to him so early. But that’s how it happened the way it happened, and it turned out okay.

And, honestly, it’s tough not to lapse into the shorthand of recovery—guided by the hand of whatever guides you—when you get two sober people in the same room, even if one of those people is Thanos. The whole transcript is comically riddled with enthusiastic moments where we both said "YES!" to some observation before we could finish a thought. I tried to preserve most of it, but some of it sounded completely insane, like we'd both licked a Colorado River toad. I mean, it's good insanity, but it would be tough to translate for the uninitiated.

But anyone who's immersed themselves in some sort of spiritual program would recognize it was just two people basking in the psychic change that comes from long-term sobriety after many years of chaotic fucking up. It was an excellent assignment, and I wish more publications would pair a sober writer with a sober famous person. It's good for the world.

And when I began the interview with him, I was very in my own head about how well I was doing in sobriety. I'm mostly happy — my life is abundant and magical in ways that were inconceivable eight years ago. But I went in there obsessing about this quote that Brolin gave to the New York Times when they profiled him in 2018: "I want to live more drunk. I want to live more drunkenly. Without ever taking a drink." As I mentioned to him in the GQ story, I felt like I hadn’t unlocked that level, and I was rattled and a little depressed by that. “I can see that in your face,” Brolin said. So we picked it apart for a good hour and I let it all fall out of me.

He’s a good listener. Josh Fuckin’ Brolin.

Then, the universe intervened. Last weekend, Julieanne and I flew back east for one of my dearest cousin's weddings. The service and reception were at a restaurant in Asbury Park just off the boardwalk, followed by an afterparty at the Silverball Retro Arcade.

I’m ashamed to admit I dragged my feet on responding to the invitation. As much as I wanted to be there, I began to overthink and became anxious about the dozens of ways I could become uncomfortable or, even worse, how I could make someone else uncomfortable at the wedding. It’s wild of me to think that because I won't be over-drinking or doing lines off the top of a toilet I would somehow be “a distraction,” but my brain is a mess.

But we went, and I went for it. I don’t know what came over me. I danced like a loon while singing Modest Mouse at the top of my lungs. I posed for pictures wearing fairy wings. There was heartfelt hugging and loving—all of it. I even went to the arcade afterparty (but not the after-after-party). It was wonderful—I got to live a special moment drunkenly without drinking.

And not once did I think, man, this would be so much better if I were…

What a gift.

Anyway—how are you? Today will be our last call for Tuesday's check-in Submissions. I have knee surgery on Monday morning, so I want to file this a little earlier. Remember, anyone who contributes will get a Free Month of TSB Sundays.

Thanks, everybody. See Dune. It's incredible. — AJD

Would you like to be a part of the March Check-In? LAST CALL.

Here’s an example:

“Initially, I missed the alcohol, and now, about 2.5 years into sobriety, I realize how much I still miss the attention. I felt funnier and more clever, and even the negative attention was still attention. Overall, I feel good, but my darkest and most challenging moments are when I don't feel seen. Times when it seems other aren't interested or don't care about what's going on in my life.”

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject MARCH CHECK-IN

It will be published on the first Tuesday of March. I appreciate you and all you bring to this project.

We also donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.

We focused on praying this week—how to do it without feeling self-conscious or unqualified.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Happiness

by Raymond Carver

***********************

So early it's still almost dark out.

I'm near the window with coffee,

and the usual early morning stuff

that passes for thought.

When I see the boy and his friend

walking up the road

to deliver the newspaper.

They wear caps and sweaters,

and one boy has a bag over his shoulder.

They are so happy

they aren't saying anything, these boys.

I think if they could, they would take

each other's arm.

It's early in the morning,

and they are doing this thing together.

They come on, slowly.

The sky is taking on light,

though the moon still hangs pale over the water.

Such beauty that for a minute

death and ambition, even love,

doesn't enter into this.

Happiness. It comes on

unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really,

any early morning talk about it.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

