A stack of VHS tapes wrapped in a rubber band in a large Tupperware box was lying around my office for almost two years. I'd asked my mother to send them to me from her home in Florida because she didn't know what to do with them, and they were sitting in a bin in a storage unit. "And what will you do with them? You don't own a VCR!" she said. Moms. I told her I would send them to a place to have them all digitally transferred, and then we'd be able to share them and look at them anytime we wanted–no VCR required.

I finally made good on the promise and dropped them off at a musty second-floor office building in Burbank that's been in the "post-production" business since 1982.

Most of the VHS tapes were labeled–Christmas '87, intramural basketball '87, Thanksgiving '91, Winter Concert 1988–but one was not labeled that turned out to be the crown jewel of the collection: my mother's surprise 50th birthday party.

It was almost 40 minutes long and the closest thing to a this-is-your-life lineup of my mother's friends and family in their most vivid and memorable forms, ones that had mostly dissolved into shadowy outlines or entirely disappeared from my mind. But, poof, here they were walking and talking, reanimated and waving to the camera, time-traveling back from early fall 1993. There's Uncle Tony! Our old next-door neighbor, John! The Lanigans, the Flanigans, the Morrisses, the Melks. 19-year-old me, looking like a tool with a butt cut and two-hoop earrings, cos-playing Brian Austin Green.

It was too much to process at once. It also felt forbidden, like it was classified material I could only watch in a secret after-life screening room in whatever version of heaven exists.

And the house I grew up in looked so small. It was bigger when I lived there. But all the archways appeared low, the hallways narrow, every room quaintly suburban. The taller men hunched over when they moved between rooms. The kitchen wallpaper tripped me out. I remember when that was the new wallpaper and how excited my mother was to show it off.

Growing up, I thought that house was worth a million dollars, but I checked Zillow to see the estimated cost back in 1993 and what they sold it for in 1995, and I was off by almost two commas.

*****

My entry into Al-Anon was accidental. I walked into a Tuesday morning men's group five years ago, thinking it was an AA meeting. The meeting was at a Theosophy church, and it had these big, spooky-looking wooden doors out front with ornate metal handles, the type of doors found in ancient monasteries or outside Dracula's castle. And inside, the room was packed–probably 40 or 50 dudes, all dressed nicely and full of alpha-vulnerability. It was an ACA meeting, so it began with a reading of The Problem and The Solution from their approved literature, and this part stuck with me:

As ACA becomes a safe place for you, you will find the freedom to express all the hurts and fears you have kept inside and free yourself from the shame and blame carryovers from the past. You will become an adult who is imprisoned no longer by childhood reactions. You will recover the child within you, learning to accept and love yourself.

The healing begins when we risk moving out of isolation. Feelings and buried memories will return. We slowly move out of the past by gradually releasing the burden of unexpressed grief. We learn to re-parent ourselves with gentleness, humor, love, and respect.

It was everything I needed to hear, so I'll skip ahead.

But first, let's travel back again.

*****

My grandmother's name was Athena and she was the most enchanting time traveler in this video. Primarily Greek and from a big family in South Jersey, she was eccentric and wise, and all her grandchildren loved her. She died in 2013 at a very young 95. I consider her my soulmate in many ways, and when I visualize her, she's smoking in the morning, drinking day-old coffee, in a rumpled robe, staring out someplace beyond the sunrise.

For most of my childhood, she lived in Key West. She would always call it "Mee-Key-West" in a hushed tone like it was some sort of fairytale land where steel drums played throughout the day and the beer was always cold somewhere and wrinkly men with loyal iguanas on their shoulders rode bikes towards the sunset over Mallory Square.

She even wrote a punchy column for the Key West Citizen. One of her longer pieces was about how much she loved watching children fly kites on the beach. I believe the headline was "Let's Go Fly a Kite!"

"Life is short, so fly a kite" was what she suggested.

But now, here she was right in front of me, dancing by herself with a cigarette to every bum-ba-heyda-heyda seashore song. She's wearing a white nylon sweatsuit with a leopard-patterned swatch on the back. God, she was so at peace with who she was.

The cameraman moved to the outdoor screened-in porch area where all the smokers congregated in front of the bar, and it's one extended tracking shot teeming with dead people.

These are the dead that I know of: Uncle Tony, some of my parents' tennis crew, my grandfather (on my mother's side), and some of my mother's high school classmates. Nimmy, the cameraman, also passed away a year after this was filmed. I'd forgotten so many of these people existed.

So many ghosts with soft packs of cigs poking out of shirt pockets, shaking hands, small-talking about retirement or Florida or the weather. I want to yell at them through the screen. "You're wasting time!"

My nerdiest uncle holds a microphone up to their living faces and asks them to say nice things about my mother. "Then we're gonna send this over to Bob Saget for "America's Funniest Home Videos" to see what he thinks." He does this bit two or three more times throughout the night.

Jesus, Bob Saget. Also dead.

*****

I still have the first text message to my current sponsor, Cameron, saved on my phone, saying, "Hey, I liked what you said in your share today. I'm new to the program. Can we meet?"

He had some reservations about sponsoring me because I was considered a "double winner," and he was not. (Double winners are those of us who also participate in the 12-step beverage program.) Plus, he was skeptical–I didn't grasp the program well, especially its principles. "It's for people who can't afford legit family therapy haha amirite?" He took me on anyway, and we began to work through the first couple of steps.

We developed a solid weekly routine. First, we'd do the Tuesday morning meeting, then head up to the Beachwood Cafe afterward for step work and eggs—pretty great morning.

He wanted me to answer the questions at the end of the chapter in the Al-Anon text, "Paths to Recovery." Once I turned in my responses to all the First Step questions, he saw a significant problem. "You used many nice words but didn't answer any questions." He told me to do it again and not to write this much the next time–just answer the questions.

That was hard for me. It still is. And, as I said, that was almost exactly five years ago.

*****

My mother was ecstatic when she finally saw the video. "Oh, my goodness. So many beautiful memories." Then she hit me with the math: I am only one year younger than she is in the video. My grandmother is one year younger than she is now. And most jarringly–we all look so happy. Everyone was radiant with joy. I wasn't prepared for that.

I've unsubscribed my mother from this newsletter several times, mainly when she critiques how I remember things, especially the real heavy stuff–my stark depressive episodes, the lifelong stretches of loneliness, and suicidal thoughts. She'll take issue with that and then assure me how loved I was and tell me about all the friends who engulfed me and how happy and creative I was. She considers some of my memories and stories as indictments. "I just wish you'd say something nice about me sometimes."

And she's right–what I put here is very one-sided. But I'm coming to terms with my family history and figuring out the appropriate way to move forward. What are the right words, though? How do I give those memories their proper context and asterisks?

As I watched this tape, with everyone so happy, I began to question myself. Where was this "trauma" I'd been so hindered and heartbroken by?

I've spent much of my recovery feeling like a fraud: my drug and alcohol use wasn't dangerous enough, and my consequences weren't severe enough. And Al-Anon, especially, has made me feel unqualified so many times because my parents weren't the classic chaotic boozers other people grew up with. I know plenty who had it much worse than I did, and some of them turned out okay, and most of them lack the audacity to start writing about it, let alone share it with an audience. Like, what is my damn problem, and why do I need so much clarity? Closure is a myth. Everyone knows that.

But I also know this: At that moment in time, my parents were waiting for me to become something they'd approve of, and I was waiting for them to accept me for who I was. Yet, I was the only one who moved toward the middle. I believed them when they said I needed something to fall back on professionally. I believed them when they said they'd be much happier if I moved home and married someone who dazzled them. I thought that if they approved of me, I'd feel better about myself, and my life would become more manageable. And if I made them happy, I'd find some peace, or maybe they would.

That was such a terrible plan. And I was in so much pain.

But the camera caught none of that.

Look, here’s a photograph, black and white,

of my parents at their favorite restaurant,

Ruggeri’s, on the Hill in St. Louis, and it’s

1956. My mother in a cocktail dress and pearls,

my father in his jacket and tie, what choice

did he or any man have in those days,

and on the table is, of course, an ashtray and drinks

and the remnants of maybe spaghetti pomodoro

and garlic bread and some of that good rigatoni.



And you’re thinking, okay, what’s the point? Because

you happen to have more or less exactly the same photo

of your mother and father out on the town one night,

only it was 1957 and the place was called Maury’s

in New York City and your mother was a blonde,

not a brunette, but the image has exactly the same, Hey,

we’re still here in the late fifties, enjoying our Manhattans

and dinner at our favorite place, we’re still young, not to mention

alive, we like Ike, the Yanks are in first place,

and no one’s even mentioned divorce yet kind of look

so popular in those days.

And my point here is, everyone has this photo tucked away

in a box in a bureau somewhere, and now and then

you need to take it out and look at it

earnestly and reflectively, because he’s coming

across the room right now, the photographer

with his big funny-looking old camera with the flash bulb,

and your wife is already smiling and hiding her cigarette,

you look up from your steak, it’s your turn

to be in the bureau.

— “Boomers” by George Bilgere

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN