Welcome to the Small Bow newsletter. We’re slowly populating Substack with some of the work from our old site and re-running them here on Fridays.
Today’s essay is from Madeleine Aggeler, outlining all the new insecurities and mysteries she encountered during her first sober dates. She writes, “Drinking gave me the courage to flirt, to proposition peopl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Small Bowto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.