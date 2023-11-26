I had to reroute my Thanksgiving plans and ended up down in Florida for the week solo to help my mom get situated after she had some minor medical scares that put her in the hospital. Nothing’s urgent, nothing’s too grim yet, but I was asked to be down here and help if I could so I did.

I’ve been taking some notes about another holiday full of hospitals and home health aids and I primse to write about it more soberly for the Tuesday essay. I’ve got to hop on a flight in a few hours but I wanted to stick to the Sunday schedule, so today I’m gonna leave the paywall off and give everyone access to something from our deep archive that continues to age better each year: How to detach from an alcoholic or addict that you love, especially during the holidays. The best person to ask was our resident professional interventionist, Joe Schrank.

“Detaching over the holidays is one of those problems where everything is right and it’s clashing with everything that is wrong. Families who decide to say “you’re not welcome” are 100% correct in doing so. Many have been through the mill financially, emotionally, and quite simply have reached the end of the road.”

TSB: So my son/daughter/mom/dad is still out there, drinking, actively using and making everyone’s life HELL. I hate to treat them so callously during the holidays, but I want the rest of my family to not suffer. Is that selfish?

JS: Welcome to choose your lousy emotion. Do you want to feel guilty or do you want to feel resentful? What about the option of being right-sized and forgetting expectations? We’re all too consumed with holidays and the competitive nature of it.

But I’ll answer: Choose what’s going to make you feel less terrible. The Al-Anon crowd will advocate for tough love–lock them out, cut them off, detach. I’m not opposed to that, but I’m not a mother sitting at Christmas dinner wondering where my son is. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the message: “Look, I get it, you’re a drug user, you can do that, but just not here.” It’s appropriate (and needed) in many cases.

The tough love route rarely, if ever, produces the desired result. We’d all like to think: “sitting alone on Christmas will show them, that’ll be the bottom!” The problem with this premise is it presumes logic and logic seldom, if ever, applies.

Well, how do I let other people in the family know what’s up without being too melodramatic?

Honesty! Have your celebration and let your guests know, it’s very possible that the identified patient will be drunk, maybe/possibly/more than likely belligerent. Just rid yourself of the eternal hope that this time will be different. The percentages show that it won’t and that’s a set up for further disappointment and anger. Deal with what’s in front of you, but don’t make it worse.

OKAY, AND THEN WHAT?

Sooner or later, it becomes a team decision. What’s best for the team? (The team = the non-addicted, not disruptive part of the family.) It’s not really fair to ask everyone to have the same feelings, meaning while some are good with keeping that shit out, others can’t tolerate the guilt.

Especially during the holidays. Detaching over the holidays is one of those problems where everything is right and it’s clashing with everything that is wrong. Families who decide to say “you’re not welcome” are 100% correct in doing so. Many have been through the mill financially, emotionally, and quite simply have reached the end of the road. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that message: “Look, I get it, you’re a drug user, you can do that, but just not here.” It’s appropriate (and needed) in many cases. But it’s not a magic wand to make an individual comply. It’s just a fence around you and the other members of the team. For families who can’t tolerate that and tell themselves “we wouldn’t cut him off if he had cancer” they’re 100% correct as well. It’s a brutal situation!

Do you find yourself getting more calls between October and January? Is there a holiday uptick?

I dread this time of the year. The holidays are chaotic. I have long-time clients calling me with what I’ll generalize as “The Tommy Problem.” One mother called me in tears to say she’s gotten pressure from her Al-Anon group to shut her son out, but she just had lunch with a friend whose son recently died: “What if Tommy dies? What if he dies because I locked him out over the holidays? Will I regret it?”

My best advice to her and anyone else is to stay in your honesty. If that means locking out your Tommy, do it. If that means including them, that’s ok, too. The deeper trouble is expecting magical Hallmark cards and harmonious family time. There will either be the chaos right in your face, or the guilt of building a fence around it.

But look, it’s just Christmas. It’s not the end of the world and there will be others. Taking off my social worker empathy hat here for a second, I side much more with the “fuck them” response. Why should the whole family system suffer? My own personal experience looked like this: My sister made the tough decision to exclude our alcoholic father from her wedding. The lead-in was tough. He was, on many levels, sick through no fault of his own. He had served multiple combat tours in Vietnam and never really recovered. The wedding went off without incident. Were he to attend, there was chaos without a doubt. Would my sister have preferred a functional man who could participate? Of course, but that was a fantasy. The reality was much different so choosing honesty paid off for us.



Again, figure out your family's own honesty and stay in it. Maybe next Christmas will be different.

Joe Schrank is a founding editor of The Small Bow, plus a clinical social worker, journalist, public speaker, and policy advocate. If you think you need his service, email me at ajd@thesmallbow.com and I’ll put you in touch.

Let’s Log!

DAILY READINGS THIS WEEK

Readers

* Blue Horses by Mary Oliver

* A Calendar of Wisdom by Leo Tolstoy

* The Pocket Thomas Merton

Daily Journals:

- Notable Fears this week:

* Back in a nursing home for another holiday.

–Notable daily Gratitude List:

* Thanksgiving with my mom.

* Quiet contentment with the current family illness situation.

* Palm Springs family on the mend.

* Wawa hoagies.

* Saz.

* A packed Saturday TSB meeting.

* Falling asleep to Ottessa Moshfegh.

* Some old photos unlocked new memories.

FAVORITE POEM I READ THIS WEEK:

On Meditating, Sort Of

by Mary Oliver

Meditation, so I’ve heard, is best accomplished

if you entertain a certain strict posture.

Frankly, I prefer just to lounge under a tree.

So why should I think I could ever be successful?

Some days I fall asleep, or land in that

even better place — half asleep — where the world,

spring, summer, autumn, winter —

flies through my mind in its

hardy ascent and its uncompromising descent.

So I just lie like that, while distance and time

reveal their true attitudes: they never

heard of me, and never will, or ever need to.

Of course I wake up finally

thinking, how wonderful to be who I am,

made out of earth and water,

my own thoughts, my own fingerprints —

all that glorious, temporary stuff.

THOMAS MERTON FROM THE TOP ROPE

“Asceticism is utterly uselesss if it turns us into freaks. Pride makes us artificial and humility makes us real.”

“The best way to pray is: stop.”

“There is a certain innocence in not having a solution. There is a certain innocence in a kind of despair: but only if in despair, we find salvation.”

“Those who love their own noise are impatient of everything else.”

MEDITATION PRACTICE: 10 MINUTES PER DAY MINIMUM

NUMBER OF SESSIONS: 9

LONGEST SIT: 10 minutes and 30 seconds

THERAPY SESSIONS: NONE

RECOVERY STEP WORK SESSIONS: NONE

OUTREACH CALLS: FIVE

MEETINGS: FOUR

SERVICE: NONE

EXERCISE: NONE

TOTAL SOBRIETY RATING FOR THE WEEK: 4/5

IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED: More sleep. That is all.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN