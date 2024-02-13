When I lived in Williamsburg (Brooklyn, not Colonial) between 2014 and 2015, I spent thousands of hours at Dardy Bar, so much so that I would talk about the place as if I owned it. My therapist referred to it as my "totem" and suggested it represented some elusive level of ease and happiness I couldn't find elsewhere. There actually was one other place that did that for me–the Chateau Marmont.

In June 2013, I got handed a spiffy summer job from Gawker media to relaunch its popular Hollywood gossip blog, Defamer. I had a stunt idea to spend a week at the Chateau and do a running diary as I searched for Defamer's next editor. And it was also an all-expense-paid way to be chaotic and stupid.

It didn't take long for me to fall in love with the place. It seemed–I don't know how to describe it adequately–regal, even though it was a dump. The furniture was musty and smoke-clogged, like the ghosts of my Italian aunts had just left to use the restroom. The carpets had a wide assortment of stains, some looked like they’d been there since the Eisenhower administration. I loved it.

I abused the expense account constantly and excessively. My breakfasts were big and sloppy, and I'd always order five or six mimosas. I'd have two Dexedrine in my system and a full ashtray before 11 a.m. I didn't shower much back then, and it only took a couple days for the room to smell just like me.

My first big stunt was to have one of the prospective Defamer hires live blog from the restaurant and tell everyone all the famous people in attendance that night. The next day I found out I got pinched by management, and that's when I had my first run-in with Managing Director Philip Pavel. He sent me an amiable warning the next day.

The letter–delivered to my table personally by the concierge but written by Phil–was extraordinary:

"Our hotel's success has been about doing everything we can to protect the privacy of our guests, so we ask that you please respect our rule forbidding unauthorized photography, video, or internet posts about our guests while in house. The best part about my job is that this hotel attracts clever and fun people like yourself - I would hate to have to ask you to leave as a result of this policy being crossed.

I hope you enjoy the rest of your stay and find some great acolytes for the new Defamer. And for the record, we are totally okay with "toe-slurping," as long as it doesn't involve Mr. Tarantino."

Phil kept an eye on me the rest of the week, primarily by consistently picking up the tabs for everything I ate or drank. Since I was usually dining with several people, some bills were more than $700. It was the dumb cat-and-mouse game: I'd plan to do something devious–he'd counter by doing something thoughtful and generous.

And amazingly, Phil kept up the special treatment long after I'd checked out of the hotel. He'd promised me a seat at one of the garden tables whenever I wanted to come back, which didn't seem likely– even hotel guests were sometimes told garden area was "booked for a private event."

But for years, I always had a table. And even after the Hulk Hogan trial, when my self-esteem was in the toilet, and my professional life was no longer interesting, Phil Pavel kept his promise. It was one of the kindest things anyone's ever done for me.

After 21 years as one of the most famous gatekeepers in Hollywood, Phil left the Chateau and finally granted me an interview. In the feature pit below, he reveals why the Chateau Marmont was such a dark and happy place for the rich, infamous, and shipwrecked for decades. – A.J. Daulerio

How to Be a Human at the Chateau Marmont: An Interview With Philip Pavel

“ You have a concentrated clientele in the building buzzing with all of their entourage of publicists, make-up artists, stylists, and managers, and everyone's ego is particularly stressed and needy. Add dollops of Adderall, cocaine, and booze to the mix, and you have a volatile concoction, bubbling and ready to boil over at any given moment. ”

*****

TSB: How much of the Chateau’s reputation as a place of Hollywood excess was deserved? What kind of scenarios made you uncomfortable?



PP: Most hotel managers in the luxury market have not stood over a bathtub in a room watching a super-famous starlet get her stomach pumped while someone stands next to you yelling "NO ONE CAN FUCKING KNOW ABOUT THIS" at the top of their lungs. Ditto for finding yourself pushing her slumped frame down the hallway with a sheet over her in a wheeled office chair "Weekend at Bernie's" style so you can smuggle her into a car to ship her directly and discreetly to the nearest rehab facility.



AND I'll bet that the Managing Director of the Bel-Air has never recorded an esteemed guest defecating in a potted plant by the pool. So, yeah, I'd say it's entirely well deserved.



There is a quote in Gabriel Garcia Marquez's "Love in the Time of Cholera" where he says the great trick of the heart is that you remember the good stuff but forget the painful parts (apologies to Marquez, but I'm paraphrasing). That very much resonates with me now: I laugh when I show someone the letter to Courtney Love where she apologizes for lighting a bed on fire or the irate faxes from Sumner Redstone when I banned his favorite prostitute from coming to the restaurant because she always caused a huge disruption by taking over the entire bathroom to do cocaine on the sink counter. Why not just be a lady and do in the stall like everyone else?



Were there any particular nights during the year that were consistently more wild and stressful than others?



Yes. There are the traditional greeting card holidays that anyone who works in the restaurant and hotel industry loathes that tend to bring in the partying drunken masses, like Halloween or New Year's Eve. But when you run a hotel that caters to the entertainment industry, Awards Season is particularly brutal: back-to-back endless parties that kick off with the Golden Globes and burn through the Grammys and end with the money shot of Oscar Night.

You have a concentrated clientele in the building buzzing with all of their entourage of publicists, make-up artists, stylists, and managers, and everyone's ego is particularly stressed and needy. Add dollops of Adderall, cocaine, and booze to the mix, and you have a volatile concoction, bubbling and ready to boil over at any given moment. A missing package from a stylist to an actress that includes the custom-made purse she is supposed to be photographed in on the Vanity Fair red carpet suddenly becomes THE MOST FUCKING URGENT EMERGENCY IN THE WORLD.



Whenever I feel sentimental about my time at the Chateau, my partner likes to remind me how he would witness me sinking into a deep pit of despair around the end of the year, as I dreaded the approach of the prison sentence of Awards Season, which was something like emotionally running a three-month gauntlet at the Tailhook Convention.



Which famous patrons were the most polite and pleasant?



Charlotte Rampling was elegant and extremely low-key: I think her father was an officer in the military and that must have instilled some qualities in her that are extremely sensible and not at all what you would expect of an internationally celebrated beauty, sex symbol, and actress.



I loved the way Wally Shawn lept to his feet out of formal respect if I greeted him at his table in the Garden.



I upgraded Robert Plant to the Penthouse when he was on tour, and he invited me for a coffee and told me stories of his first time arriving in the United States in 1969: He and his bandmates got off the plane at LAX and came directly to the Chateau. He described walking barefoot down Sunset Boulevard and feeling he was home and only being spooked by the girls with shaved heads, floor-length skirts, and dead eyes who hung out in the Lobby, who turned out to be followers of Manson.



And my heart feels a sharp pang remembering Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, who were just delightful and kind to all of the staff, and whom I loved dearly. They were like the resident Jewish grandparents in-house, always cracking jokes, giving earnest hugs, and sending me a necktie from Barneys every year. They lived at the hotel for months at a time while Jerry was filming his TV work, and I remember chatting with Anne on her way to the pool to help Jerry run his lines and letting her know how excited one of my front desk agents was that she had a recurring part on "Sex and the City." I can still hear her response, in perfect Brooklynese: "Awww, give him a grab in his private parts for me!"



And who sucked?



Lindsay Lohan and Courtney Love were the worst behaved when both were at the height of their drug abuse while living in the hotel during my time there, but I don't hold it against them. I have empathy for their struggles. Courtney, in particular, is genuinely trying to evolve and be a better person, and I have enormous respect for her for that.



Do you know many people in recovery?



I have many, many friends in recovery. I have seen people go from on the brink of death to thriving and enormously successful as a result of getting sober. I support anyone wholeheartedly who chooses that path. I am not sober myself I but practice many of the tenets of sober living: taking one day at a time, not comparing yourself to others, embracing the life that is in front of you and what comes easily to you, having grace and compassion in your daily living. These are just healthy guidelines with which to live a mindful and spiritually fulfilling life.



Did the Chateau change your impression of Hollywood?



I grew up working class, in the South Side suburbs of Chicago. My father dug ditches for the gas company for a living, and my mother raised six children when she wasn't cutting and dyeing ladies' hair for cash on the side in the basement of our modest split-level ranch home.



My mother had a cousin who was a great beauty with bleach blonde locks who moved to LA in the 70s, motivated by her success of being chosen to appear topless in Playboy. I used to eavesdrop in the kitchen with orange and yellow seventies flowered wallpaper while my mother gossiped with her sisters, listening wide-eyed about the glamorous life this distant relative lived in Hollywood, where her boyfriend ran a disco roller rink where CHER went skating.



Imagine my little gay boy's mind, watching "Xanadu" and thinking I COULD FUCKING BE IN LA DISCO ROLLERSKATING WITH CHER. It seemed like the furthest possible reality to me: no one in my family ever left Chicago, they just got married and had kids and watched Phil Donahue and drank cardboard suitcases of Schlitz Malt Liquor and that was enough.



Then as a fifteen-year-old grappling with my emerging queer identity, I read Bret Easton Ellis' Less Than Zero, where all the kids were bisexual and doing cocaine and being fabulous. That is when I knew for sure I was destined to live in LA. Many years later, as I would sit telling this same anecdote through tears to a therapist in Beverly Hills, she flatly responded: "But everyone in that book ends up unhappy." I missed that part.



I think I was so drawn to the myth of Hollywood that I needed to be at the center of it to fully consume every aspect of it. I needed to breathe, eat, drink every last bit of it, and see it up close under a microscope to break it all down. Of course, I wanted to be famous, too. I used to think that people were famous because they were special, smarter, more talented, and more beautiful than everyone else. And that for all those reasons, they were experiencing life more fully and more happily than mere mortals.



Hollywood is a culture built on illusion, an entire industry sprung from flickering light through celluloid. I know now that famous people are just people with the same struggles and needs as everyone else but are often trapped in the world of illusion that both creates and consumes them. I know that money, fame, and sex are no guarantees for happiness, and that quite frequently, the people who have so much of them are even more miserable, as they exist so briefly in time.



I later met and befriended Bret Ellis at the Chateau, and we bonded over having both dated and been systematically grifted by the same shady figure who was trying to gain fame in Hollywood. In the truth is stranger than fiction world, Bret ended up writing a sequel to Less than Zero decades later, Imperial Bedrooms. It is fueled by the vitriol that he had for the horrible person by whom we were both victimized. He incorporated details of the horrible things this guy did to me which I shared with him so I have had this strange moment of the dreamscape of my adolescence manifesting into my real life in La La land. It's a great anecdote to share, but the book is pretty vapid and forgettable, and the characters are awful, not unlike most of Hollywood.



Why did you let me in? Like, in-in. Like "taken care of" or at least made me feel taken care of. It was the first time in my life I'd felt truly special, and it was almost past the expiration date of my Gawker micro-fame.



We all carry our wounds. My otherness was being an effete, sensitive gay kid in a world where that was the absolute worst thing to be (the 1970s and 80s working-class South Side, Chicago). My adult life is overcompensating for the extreme loneliness I felt as a child, as well as the lack of joy and playfulness of which I was deprived.



The Chateau was a perfect fit for me for a long time because I was treated with respect and had authority and control (somewhat) over my environment, and it was a place where everyone was encouraged to have fun. I am magnetically drawn to people who bring out the joyful, playful side and make me laugh. I already had a talent crush on you from reading your work, and I found you hugely entertaining, so it was easy.



That was the best part about the world I created at the hotel: anyone who delighted me I could invite in to play. It could be the work of a photographer, a recording artist, an actor, or a novelist. I enjoy taking care of people–it's in my nature – I'm a nurturer and a giver. But it becomes even more fulfilling when you admire the people who you are taking care of because of their gifts and what they have contributed to the world. Annie Lennox, Patti Smith, Michael Chabon, Helmut and June Newton, AM Homes, Patricia Clarkson, and Christian Louboutin (just to name a few), are all artists whose work touched my soul, delighted and or inspired me. Maybe I'm just a frustrated artist, so I am drawn to those who are living it fully. Or maybe I just fall in love with people whose work genuinely delights me, and want to do anything to make them like me–that's the needy performer in me.

*****

Philip Pavel is still working in the hospitality industry but should write a damn book someday.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN