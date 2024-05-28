Last week, I had two therapy sessions for mental health—one individual, one couple's—and both ended with me being in a great place. Marty, my individualized therapist, said that he liked where I was at. "I'm okay!" I said. And then, our couple's counselor, Rob, was also excited by my positive energy and willing participation. "We're okay!" I said. And even my physical therapist was impressed by me. "Way ahead of schedule!" he said. He told me to try to push my knee in ways it hadn't been pushed in a couple months, conquer more hills, deeper stretches.

What did I do with all this okay-ness? If you're anything like me (disordered) and feel things the way I do (depressed), then you will fully understand why this sustained moment of okay-ness made me feel the way I did yesterday (despair).

It was in the more sawed-off moments of this brief, confusing despair that I realized I hadn't scheduled a three-month follow-up with my psychiatrist, Sara. I jammed in two little 100mg bullets of Gabapentin, then left a voicemail message for a friend, one I hoped didn't sound too dire but also conveyed seriousness and concern. He told me I needed to take a walk immediately if things became too dangerous. “Take one. For me.”

"Take a walk" might sound dismissive, especially when I'm halfway in crisis, but he knows what he's doing. He's a wise person, this friend. Survived worse, more precarious moments multiple times.

I checked my phone and saw that Rite Aid's robot called to let me know my prescription, beginning with the letters "OL," was now ready. Perfect timing. But I recognize that part of the problem here is that I'm sabotaging my happiness because suffering feels normal.

The walk was worth it. The LA sun was brightening and the bougainvillea was bursting out everywhere, making some houses look like parade floats. But the walk also got me thinking—have I been misdiagnosed this whole time? Why am I now considered bipolar (II) after years of just being, I don't know–strange. And I know, like, ten people who are medicated the same way I am for the same thing, with varying results. How are there so many bipolar people roaming around, and how has the world not collapsed yet? How has Los Angeles not been overrun by bipolar people—oh wait. Right. They're all here. The world continues to reveal more of its avoidable horrors to me every day and every day I pretend it is all unavoidable.

On this walk, I also deconstructed this Alison Roman post that was stuck in my head. You know—the random existential one about carrot cake? I love and relate to this part:

"Tired of parading myself and the things I do and make up and down the internet. Please make this recipe. Listen to this podcast. Read this newsletter. Buy this book. Come to this event. Look at my fluffy cat. This is my hot husband. I went here for dinner. This is who I'm friends with. Here's what I love. I do interesting things with interesting people. I am always in a good mood. I do not have a bad day. I wash my hair often, but not too often. I always feel like talking about myself and never mind sharing all the details of my life. Make this Cold Carrot Cake, you'll love it. Look at my fluffy cat again. Look here, look here, look here."

I feel like I don't parade the things I make up and down the internet enough, and I should remedy this situation. I attempted to be more active on social media a couple of days ago. My children were all assembled in the same room for once, and there was what I assumed was "good light" because we all looked like we were in a dream sequence in a Terrence Malick film. I fumbled with my phone and went for it. "Do something interesting so I can post it," I said. One kid twirled and fell over the couch. One threw King Kong across the room. The oldest never looked up from his screen. My dogs barked obnoxiously against the window at the quieter dogs making their way up or down the canyon hills outside.

We are all amateurs. I need to do more interesting things with interesting people, take a photo of it, and show people that I am doing okay.

I walk past a barefoot person stretched out on a bench in front of the bus stop covered underneath a heavy blanket, looking both sleepy and murdered and I remember that oh my god—most of the things I do and make are paraded across the internet constantly and maybe there should be less of me splashed around. And these thoughts—the ones I was having yesterday before my walk, possibly right now—should be more private. But, no, dammit, this is essential work for me. I fucking love this shit.

But I need to get the meds sorted out. The last time, Sara said she'd like me to try some lithium. I don't know about that. I think that what I need—what would be best—is if things were not going as well for me as they are right now.

Progress, not perfection.

Anyway–how are you?

Our June Check-Ins run next Tuesday—and I’d really love your help. The perfect length is 250-300 words. Feel free to share your triumphs, setbacks, or whatever else is bringing you down. We're here for all of it.

Here's a GREAT example of what we're looking for. This was one of my all-time favorite submissions:

"My life these days feels like the opening montage to a movie in which they beat the shit out of the main character just to drive the point home that she is down on her luck. Got demoted at work, family member got seriously ill, kid ran away from home. And all the little things that could go wrong are going wrong. Yesterday I went to the hospital with a big bag of stuff and tripped getting out of my car, and everything went flying across the parking deck and now I have a skinned knee. Like, really universe? Was that necessary? But I am still sober."

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject JUNE CHECK-IN

It will be published NEXT TUESDAY.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please email me and let me know and I’ll get you situated.

(We also donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.)

Share

Recent Check-In Highlights:

“My 33-year-old son is my favorite human. He’s also an asshole of an alcoholic. I’ve run the gamut of trying to get him help, and nothing has worked. I recently decided to let go-let God and just be his mom truly. I realized if he is never going to choose sobriety and dies from this horrible disease, I want him in my life, not out of it. I miss him. But damn, the truth is I can’t fucking stand him when he’s drunk, and he is always drunk. I wish someone would tell me how this is ever supposed to work.”

“I'm just so angry, and I know I'm being a smug asshole, but this disease is cunning and exhausting. I've been trying to detach with love, not question if he's drunk, nor demand that he not be. I've been hands-off, not insisting or even so much as hinting at him returning to meetings. I'm furtively, furiously clawed at my fear, anxiety, and control addiction to put the focus on me. Let it begin with me, for fucks sake. I've been trying to work my own program as the spouse and daughter of alcoholics. But can the family disease kindly fuck off?”

“For years, I wondered how much you needed to drink to get the shakes. And then, about six years ago, I found out. But what scared me the most was when I learned about anhedonia the hard way. (Anhedonia is the lack of interest, enjoyment, or pleasure from life's experiences.) I learned about it by living it. Yes, I had gotten divorced after 20 years of marriage, and my ex made it a 3-year nightmare. Yes, my dog died two days after my divorce court appearance. It was easy to feel self-pity. And I had moved to a new place where I knew no one. And then there was the pandemic. I gave myself permission to drink away the pain. But then I found myself dependent on alcohol and unable to enjoy the things that had always kept me going. Most importantly, playing music. It scared me. Perhaps that is why I haven't been tempted recently.”

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday .

You can also get a Sunday issue for $8 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, and more exclusive essays. You also get commenting privileges!

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support! Follow us on Instagram if you want more of Edith’s illustrations.

DEPARTMENT OF MERCHANDISING AND BRAND-BUILDING

(Mug owner who could be you = Joan As Police Woman)

Buy a mug to drink out of during our Zoom meetings. On that note…

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday: (Women and non-binary meeting) 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, DEBT, codependency, love, loneliness, depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Hell

by Sarah Manguso

***********************

The second-hardest thing I have to do is not be longing’s slave.

Hell is that. Hell is that, others, having a job, and not having a

job. Hell is thinking continually of those who were truly great.

Hell is the moment you realize that you were ignorant of the fact,

when it was true, that you were not yet ruined by desire.

The kind of music I want to continue hearing after I am dead is

the kind that makes me think I will be capable of hearing it then.

There is music in Hell. Wind of desolation! It blows past the egg-

eyed statues. The canopic jars are full of secrets.

The wind blows through me. I open my mouth to speak.

I recite the list of people I have copulated with. It does not take long.

I say the names of my imaginary children. I call out four-syllable

words beginning with B. This is how I stay alive.

Beelzebub. Brachiosaur. Bubble-headed. I don’t know how I stay alive.

What I do know is that there is a light, far above us, that goes out

when we die,

and that in Hell there is a gray tulip that grows without any sun.

It reminds me of everything I failed at,

and I water it carefully. It is all I have to remind me of you.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

But if you really hate subscriptions but love what we do, you can throw us $20 without all the extra emails to read. You’re the best. Thanks for your kindness and support!

DONATE