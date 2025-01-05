Here’s my list of “suggestions” I’ve made for myself in 2025

— Work less.

— Yell less.

— Lift heavy things.

— More water.

I have no idea if I can keep this list this short, but not complicating things is also part of the goal this year. If I follow this plan, the rest will work itself out.

Long-time readers of these Sunday rundowns can attest that I’m uniquely consistent with how I do things here. Even though I’m an imperfect, childish, depressive, slovenly human, the fact that there haven’t been many days in the past eight years where I’ve missed a meditation session or a journal is what I’d categorize as a legitimate gift of sobriety. It’s wild. Do you know how impossible it was for me to have any sort of consistency in any aspect of my life? How difficult it was to not flake out on doctor’s appointments or not disappoint people I love by not showing up to their important occasions? (Still not 100% better about this, but closer to 70%.)

In the spirit of new beginnings, I added a few notable changes in The Small Bow Universe this year. After the jump, you’ll find those updates, plus the first of my recovery rundowns in 2025.

