Almost eight years of sobriety has not made my 8th Step any easier (To the uninitiated: The 8th Step in AA requires you “make a list of all people we had harmed and willing to make amends to them all.”) Even though the 9th Step is probably the one of the Twelve that civilians fixate on the most: the image of the destitute, desperate asshole groveling for forgiveness. I know that’s the one I focused on before I even began the steps—couldn’t wait to zoom right ahead to it for the celebration of my redemption. But first, you have to make the list—and more importantly, you have to be willing to suck it up and do whatever possible to make things right.

Last week, I began formulating my list again because I haven't done a thorough 8th Step in a couple of years. The last time I did one with my sponsor, I'd somehow added more names to my amends list than when I initially began doing stepwork. I can't figure out if that means I'm doing the program with the correct amount of rigorousness or if I've been hedging the whole time, afraid of remembering all the people I'd harmed because that would be too painful.

It was a great time to grapple with this, especially since we interviewed Claire Dederer this week. I don't know if I praised her book "Monsters" effusively enough. I'm not great at being effusive without sounding hyperbolic, and then I also realized I didn't do a great job explaining the book. To sum up, Dederer carefully examines and critiques whether she—or anyone–can still be a fan of art created by men who'd done monstrous things—Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Picasso, et al. "Does genius deserve special dispensation?"

If you're in recovery, you'll probably read it as a recovery book. I did. And I think it's one of the best recovery books I ever read, especially when she examines her own monstrosity, especially after she became sober:

"Recovery, as a way of living, makes you see things from the monster's point of view. You see things from his point of view because you are him. You sit in the rooms and listen and you hear terrible, terrible things, but they are also ordinary things. Because everyone in that room has been through them. [I] t's a new experience of empathy for me—the empathy of saying what is worst about me, what is most monstrous, and having it accepted not because I am special, but because I'm not. [W]hen that happens to you, when you receive that very specific kind of empathy: You learn to give it to others as well. Not as a kind of painstaking reciprocity, or out of fairness, or because you are good, but because hearing that you are ordinary in your badness, and extending that understanding of ordinariness to others—doing that helps you continue to not-drink. And therefore continue to live."

Another bit of perfect timing: I read some of the reviews of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis screening at the Cannes Film Festival. Along with the not-so-great reviews were several red carpet photos of the large cast of mostly A and B-list movie stars in attendance, the most surprising of whom was Shia Lebeouf, who's maintained a purposely low profile since his former partner FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him in 2021 claiming he physically and emotionally abused her with frightening regularity throughout most of their two-year relationship. But there he was—tuxedoed, flashy-haired, and graciously receiving public adulation for his acting work. Maybe it meant something to Coppola or some of the actors that he was there. But it seemed gross—monstrous even.

This isn't Shia's first public moment since the lawsuit—that came last year, when he appeared on actor Jon Bernthal's "Real Ones" podcast in the fall of of 2022. He was a little more than two years sober, a new dad and husband, and, clearly working a very studious AA program. Outsiders may see the interview as a performance skillfully orchestrated by an expensive crisis management team hired by a movie studio, and they might be correct. He was damaged and contrite, tearfully grateful for his wonderful life, and much of his gratitude was for FKA Twigs. But she wasn't the only one he'd hurt, and he was solidly forthright about "owing amends for the rest of his life" due to a lifetime of what he called "little boy shit."

He seemed to believe it. I know I did.

And, of course, in the entire two-hour version of the interview, there were multiple times when I wanted to reach through the screen and just shake him ("Stop talking! You're performing now!"), but for the most part, Shia speaks fluently—seductively, even–about AA. He's quoting the Doctor's Orders from "our book" and vibing out on the Sandy Beach tapes. (Famous story about Beach—he died at the age of 83 at an AA meeting, facedown in Chapter One of the Big Book.)

It was inspiring to me how Shia was taking his most despicable, worthless, vilest parts of him and now rebuilding himself into something useful. But man — the red carpet photo disappointed me. I'd selfishly hoped he would never make a movie again, let alone promote one. I knew this was a foolish wish, more projecting my insecurities about my own monstrousness—my fears of still being hunted because I sometimes believe I’m an unhealed fraud.

But some of the most powerful moments in my sobriety have come from my conversations with men who'd qualify as monstrous—some who found recovery years ago, some who had to go to it once their professional lives were obliterated by their behavior, primarily toward women, especially men who mistreated women from positions of power. Oftentimes in these conversations I’ve been able to access that “new level of empathy” Dederer spoke of.

And I'm still capable of behaving terribly toward others, especially if I'm not doing the work you see in the Sunday section below. But I do all that work and I don't forgive myself in the process, I won't be able to help those who need it most, especially as the grateful, recovering monster that I am.

More on Shia’s interview:

Another wonderful book about other monsters:

Ambition Monster by Jennifer Romolini (More on this one in an upcoming TSB)

DAILY READINGS THIS WEEK

-------

Readers

Philip Larkin: Collected Poems

Favorite Poem:

Home is so sad

by Philip Larkin

Home is so sad. It stays as it was left,

Shaped to the comfort of the last to go

As if to win them back. Instead, bereft

Of anyone to please, it withers so,

Having no heart to put aside the theft

And turn again to what it started as,

A joyous shot at how things ought to be,

Long fallen wide. You can see how it was:

Look at the pictures and the cutlery.

The music in the piano stool. That vase.

*****

. The Practicing Stoic by Ward Farnsworth

NOTABLE QUOTES ABOUT ANGER:

* “For just like bodies seen through a fog, so things seen through a mist of rage appear greater than they are.” — Plutarch

* “The best corrective of anger lies in delay.” — Seneca

* “If you will look at the effects of anger and the harm that it has done, no plague has been more costly to mankind.” — Seneca

*****

The Pocket Thomas Merton

“If you want a life of prayer the best way to do it is by praying.” — Thomas Merton

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD DIG INTO: PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN’S SISTER’S GRIEF

I missed this last month but here’s a startling essay written by PSH’s sister, Emily, about their shared love of reading and her quest to purge the library of magazine articles about his death:

Shortly after Phil died, I scoured the library shelves for every periodical that even mentioned him. Early in my twenties, I’d begun saving every magazine or newspaper article Phil was ever featured in—at least the ones I knew about. I even had all his interviews on VHS. And here were the final magazine stories detailing his life cut short. At first, I just wanted to be sure I collected all the glowing obituaries reviewing the life and unexpected death of this talented young actor who mesmerized us with his art. But then I became obsessive. Even the weekly TV Guide put his name in the crossword: 15 down, twenty letters, “Oscar overdose.” I added it to my pile.

This part in the bottom byline was particularly moving: “When her brother died, his last gift to her was a two-year subscription to The Paris Review.”

[Paris Review]

Daily Journals:

- Notable Fears this week:

Accountability, ambition. What asshole will success awaken inside me?

–Notable daily Gratitude List:

I am grateful for…

* Therapy breakthroughs reveal—true happiness for once.

* Great dinner with Garrett.

* First preview drop of Really Good Shares goes okay.

* Able to get to two meetings back-to-back on Sunday.

* Spicy Soup when sick.

* An awareness of the 8th Step and how far I’ve come.

* Claire Dederer.

* First draft from Mean Joe.

* A beat-up paperback.

MEDITATION PRACTICE:

NUMBER OF SESSIONS: 9

LONGEST SIT: 10 minutes

THERAPY SESSIONS: TWO

RECOVERY STEP WORK SESSIONS: NONE

OUTREACH CALLS: FOUR

MEETINGS: FOUR

SERVICE: CHAIR SUNDAY TSB

EXERCISE: Physical therapy 1x, walking with a weighted vest, free weights.

TOTAL SOBRIETY RATING FOR THE WEEK: 6/5 (I am working hard.)

IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED: WAKING UP EARLIER, SELF-FORGIVENESS, MORE AMENDS.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN