I've been writing The Small Bow for over five years, which is the perfect arbitrary number to send off a year-end "state of the state" post that’s so popular on Substack. I do not have the stones to hit you with a gift guide ("Great Gifts for Your Sister Who Just Got Out of Silver Hill"), and I've yet to finish my "Best Of" post, but that doesn't mean I'm above an easy-read full of bullet points to help wind down the year. What follows is a list of things I've learned while writing about my recovery in 2023.

I need to edit my history better. Writing about my family in the way I do hasn't always sat well with them. My mother, in particular, has had issues, especially when I talk about some of the depression I had as a young kid. She remembered me as a happy kid—"You were loved!" I can access what I need to and do it without tormenting her or anyone in my family. My father is gone now–it's time to add some more peace to our family story.

Sobriety has gifted me a conscience, and I must listen to those vibrations. If I spend more than an hour trying to decide if I should write about a particular incident or not, it's better to leave it alone. I've written ungenerously about some of my former colleagues and cohorts, ones I deemed scorn-worthy but never made me feel great afterward.

On that note, I can't condemn other people's recovery, especially famous people. I got judgy about John Mulaney's last rehab-centric comedy special because I declared myself "qualified" to do so, but who the fuck am I? Not God. And not John Mulaney. (And it was extremely funny.)

It's important to talk about my recovery in places outside of TSB. I hate, hate, hate talking about the Gawker trial, but if that's the only entry point, then so be it. The human race is failing on many levels, and we all fall apart. Please feel free to reach out if anyone can use me as a source, guest, or speaker. I'll give you what I got.

But I can't save anyone.

This newsletter can't be my only recovery service, and it can't be my only creative outlet. The Small Bow can grow at a different pace than I do, and I do not need to make this project my entire professional life.

I will officially permit myself to do minimal promotion about TSB on Instagram or the Notes portion of this platform. I need attention and validation like any old thirsty beast, but I can't bring myself to work overtime to get good at social media. What I do now is enough.

Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday are the days this newsletter gets published. Three days is plenty.

But it's also crucial for me to publish on those days, no matter what. Part of my recovery is sticking to my dumb self-imposed deadlines, even if that means some issues turn out like shit.

(This one might be shit.)

This is a better newsletter when I collaborate more. If I treat TSB more as a publication and not just a place to showcase my sad-funny personal essays, you'll enjoy it more. Even short interviews can be compelling. For example, just yesterday, I asked three other writers I admire how their shaky mental health sometimes impacts their work. Look at these responses:

Via Emily Gould on her writing struggles since her bout with BPD: "I haven't written fiction in a while, and I'm terrified that part of my brain hasn't switched back on. That's the thing I grapple with–that I have a brain injury from having such a protracted manic episode.

But she also recommends learning to work through that manic space. "It's great to shake the magic eight ball. Do something you are unaccustomed to. Write poetry. Write a song."

And here's something from Jennifer Romolini: "I used to think my emotional instability was a professional weakness, but now I honestly see it as my greatest creative strength. I don't try to change where I am headspace-wise nor be productive in any kind of contrived way (must write 10 pages etc.), but I do use feeling bummed out to write vulnerably and emotionally about things I might have been less raw about if I was feeling "good" When I'm writing a book I'm never not writing but —this not Pollyanna I swear — it can actually be cathartic so I let it all come out, I don't judge myself or the work and clean it up later when I have a better wise mind."

And this from Kevin Koczwara: "When my mind is swirling and I'm struggling to sleep, there are only a few things I can do to focus, and one of them is writing. It's not a healthy way to work because it's done in a state of delirium, but when I step back to see what I worked on, I can see how it focused me and gave me a purpose. The parts make sense. The details stand out. The spelling and punctuation not so much."

I'll be honest, gang: I began to write this issue in a pretty manic state, which began last week. I noticed it after we got an email from my six-year-old son's school informing us that he was sad and having a tough day. It was nothing major–he was just a little off, and his teachers thought we should know. But my first instinct was to take him out of class, drive to the beach, and teach him how to surf so that, instead of a bad day he won't remember next week, he has a special one that will last a lifetime. The problem is, I don't surf, and neither does he, so this wouldn't have ended well…you get the picture. This is just to say: without my medication, I'd probably be on the loose on planet Earth someplace unsafe

So, yeah, that's why we have this headline today. Thanks to Edith for indulging my illustration request.

And this is also the perfect time to remind anyone who may feel like I did last week (or five minutes ago) that we have more TSB meetings to offer throughout December. I did two yesterday. I spoke up at the early one and then lurked at the night one, but it gave me everything I needed to stay steady in those moments. Here is the schedule once again:

HOLIDAY ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Monday: *10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday: *10 a.m. PT/1 p.m ET

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET AND *4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

SUNDAY: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

MORE WILL BE ADDED ON THE BIG EVES AND THE BIG DAYS.

* New meeting

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, depression —whatever-whatever–come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome. We’re here. Come lurk if that’s all you’re up for.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

ZOOM HERE!

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

I’ll am the secretary at the one on Thursday and Friday night if you’d like to come through and see what I look like talking inside a box.

Oh, also: the way for TSB to make 9 million dollars on Substack is if 45,000 of you become founding members of this newsletter. Please hurry so I can get a decent shipping rate on mugs.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, the TSB Spotify playlist, and more exclusive essays.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support!

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Family Photo Around Xmas Tree

by Thomas Lux

***************

Dad’s left arm reaches across Mom’s back and even across Dottie’s, his daughter’s, and just touches with his fingertips his son Rusty’s shoulder. Dottie’s ten, Rusty eight, though small for his age and his left eye a little lazy. The tree thick with foil and lights, lit candles, and a mantel hung with monogrammed socks. Reindeer race across Dad’s sweater. If you lift this picture to your nose, you smell cider and snow, Mom’s valley-of-the-lily perfume. The fire’s pine knots snap. Oh bless this family and their dog, Chocolate, bless this house and hearth, and bless Grammy, who will be here soon, though Grandpa won’t this year, nor dear Aunt Elsie, dear, dear Aunt. The big blue bowl of crabmeat salad she brought each year ditto won’t be here. Bless this family, the living and the dead, and may they never send a card or newsletter to me again.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN