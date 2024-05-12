The Small Bow is funded entirely out of the pockets of paying subscribers. We don’t take advertisements or sponsorships, we use your money to help pay for all our freelancers and Edith’s illustrations. If our newsletter has made you smile or laugh or cry or feel less wicked and alone, please consider financially supporting us. Subscribers get access to the entire archive, the Sunday roundup of book and recovery recommendations, and the complete rundown of my weekly recovery program. You’re also gifted the sense of accomplishment and satisfaction of helping to put something good out into the world. Seriously—thank you for being here.

I had my annual physical last week, and after seven years of zero cigarettes, my doctor informed me that as an active 50-year-old man who doesn't drink or use drugs, my spirometry results reveal I now have the lungs of an…83-year-old man.

"83!" I was disgusted. The paper gown suddenly felt itchier and colder. I love my doctorso much so that I travel to Santa Monica during morning rush hour to see him each year—but I felt betrayed.

"If it makes you feel any better—you were at 91 two years ago."

"91!"

Now, if I'd had those results seven years ago when I'd just quit smoking, I would not be surprised. Throughout most of my pack-a-day (sometimes two) existence, I already had a nasty hacking cough, the kind that I'd always blame on "severe allergies" to anyone within earshot. By 40, I was wheezing in my sleep and finding it impossible to not get winded on uphill walks. Add in all the other daily chemicals (and bologna sandwiches) I was ingesting, and my insides probably looked like burnt lasagna.

"This is horse shit!" I said, sweat building on my forehead. He smiled and ignored my protests as he continued to flip through all my prior check-ups on his Surface tablet.

"Well, the good news is you still don't have emphysema."

I was frustrated. Every time I see my doctor, I do this dumb bit where I try to convince him he should let me smoke cigarettes again. Then, he counters with this story.

"If there's a news report that a meteor is about to hit the earth and there's no chance of survival, I'll set up two lawn chairs in front of my house, and you and I will smoke a whole pack together."

He tells me this every time I see him for a check-up and every time I try to picture the chaotic scene inside my house: wife, children, and pets all huddled together, preparing to share their final moments with each other, only to have me abandon them so I can race over to my kooky doctor's beach house to smoke Marlboros with him before the planet gets destroyed.

"Well, what about cigars?" I ask.