The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
How to Tame Your Monster with Claire Dederer
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:39:35
-1:39:35

How to Tame Your Monster with Claire Dederer

Sometimes grace is the hardest word
The Small Bow
Oct 18, 2024
Share

The acclaimed and wonderful author of Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma helps us sift through the ugliness of monstrous behavior and the guilty feelings associated with being a fan of the art made by vile people. Is it okay to still watch those movies and listen to those songs? Claire Dederer tells A.J. what to do, plus a lot of great advice on writing memoir, and navigating the world of publishing.

Links:

Claire’s book Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, and Claire’s essay in the Paris Review.

Listen to Swamp Dogg’s new album "Blackgrass" wherever you get music, or buy a hard copy at Ohboy.com.

Thanks to Robo9418 for your recording of people cheering for a banana.

In this episode:

0:38 Intro

3:49 Origins of the book, feeling conflicted about Polanski

7:17 The gift of distaster and monstrous perspective

9:23 Feeling shameful in early recovery

13:23 AJ's experience with judgment, shame

16:27 How recovery changed Claire's work, Responsibility

22:07 Two things for A.J. that came from the book

25:37 Ubiquity of biography online, public cancellations, notoriety

32:29 No longer identifying with who you were

43:47 What do you tell your kids about your own monstrousness?

54:40 Different types of monsters

57:27 Charles Bukowski, Gena Rowlands, and other forms

1:03:44 Whether you are your work, Derrida

1:07:21 Are writing retreats helpful?

1:09:45 Claire v. A.J.'s therapist

1:13:46 Balancing sober content, Dopey, TSB's philosophy

1:18:57 Where A.J. feels shaky with blurred lines, how he approaches the newsletter

1:23:23 False Ending

1:26:57 The half-life of Monsters, avoiding getting typecast as a subject matter expert

1:35:52 Outro

Discussion about this episode

The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Small Bow
Recent Episodes
The Last Decent Man on Earth
  The Small Bow
There Are Murderers Here
  The Small Bow
The Weight Loss
  The Small Bow
Defective Character Limits
  The Small Bow
Joy as an Act of Defiance
  The Small Bow
Joan As Human Woman
  The Small Bow
All Meat Rots
  The Small Bow
You Are F*cking Amazing!
  The Small Bow