Today, we have an essay from an old TSB favorite—Phil Pavel, the former manager of the infamous Chateau Marmont during what many would call its headiest period. Phil's first appearance here resulted in one of TSB's most popular stories. A refresher:

"Most hotel managers in the luxury market have not stood over a bathtub in a room watching a super-famous starlet get her stomach pumped while someone stands next to you yelling "NO ONE CAN FUCKING KNOW ABOUT THIS" at the top of their lungs. Ditto for finding yourself pushing her slumped frame down the hallway with a sheet over her in a wheeled office chair "Weekend at Bernie's" style so you can smuggle her into a car to ship her directly and discreetly to the nearest rehab facility. AND I'll bet that the Managing Director of the Bel-Air has never recorded an esteemed guest defecating in a potted plant by the pool."

Good times, God bless.

Today, Phil shares a story from the early 2000s, a calmer era of the Chateau, a few years before the constant TMZ paparazzi-hovering mayhem that arrived with the Britney and Lilo eras. However, one consistently entertaining (but notoriously unpredictable) troublemaker was Hunter S. Thompson. Read one of Phil's most miserable (but memorable) days trying to keep Hunter from scaring away all the guests and costing half the staff their jobs.

A Wild and Bloody Tale

by Phil Pavel

******

“Hey, I just want you to know that I’m in my hotel room, but across the hall, there is, uh, a woman crying — and a man is screaming —and there is blood everywhere.” “I’ll be right there.”

There were benefits to having your friends stay in the hotel you oversee, especially when said friend was staying in the suite directly across the hall from Hunter S. Thompson.

Regulars at the Chateau know I often called myself The Warden at the Big House. And here at the Big House, it was full of all kinds of miscreants: those whose crime was to drink to excess, those whose offensive behavior involved hoovering piles of cocaine in view of, oh, everyone, and those who had no self-control or healthy boundaries. Hunter S. Thompson was all three combined.

Knowing that he was on the arrivals list for the day could cause a certain amount of trepidation, given that whatever combination of substances he was on would determine how disruptive he would be. Sometimes, he'd be polite, but frequently, he was monstrous.

Before that day, the most I had to deal with from Hunter being in-house was one time he made me command the kitchen to prepare a New York strip steak at 2 AM for a completely drunk Harry Dean Stanton, who was stumbling around the lobby in a black silk kimono with an embroidered dragon on the back. (To this day, I cannot bear to see myself hungover in the mirror unshaven, as all I see is the specter of a sad-sack, shit-faced Harry Dean Stanton.)

Come to think of it, the lobby was sleepy in the late nineties and early aughts. When Hunter was there, we enjoyed the added sparkle from a trail of A-list Hollywood hangers-on like Johnny Depp or Benicio del Toro. But besides that, the most exciting sightings were basically a drooling, heroin-smacked Abel Ferrara, Betty Buckley in a leotard and leg warmers, or one of Jerry Stiller's testicles hanging out of his shorts by the pool.

*****

The Chateau is an intimately-scaled hotel, originally built as a deluxe apartment complex, with only 50 rooms in the main building. Unlike a large-scale, traditional hotel where you might have whole floors of suites to choose from and fill, every day of arriving guests involved solving an intricate puzzle of who went where, trying to match the laundry list of VIP demands (high floor, quiet, balcony, no stains on carpet or furniture, not close to elevator) with what limited stock you had available (no light, first floor, cigarette burned couch, terrible 70s unrenovated bathroom, directly outside blaring Sunset Boulevard).

Hunter had cachet in our world, and he knew it. Like most celebrities, he was used to getting his needs and whims met. He preferred to be in the desirable "9" suites, which were the most spacious and had balconies with sweeping panoramic views of the Sunset Strip. Helmut Newton and his wife June always stayed at 49, and the imaginary movie star Johnny Marco in Sofia Coppola's "Somewhere" lived at 59.

Unfortunately, only two "9" suites were left open that day– 59 and 79. And we had two high-ranking guests arriving: Hunter and a business partner of the owner, who we were warned could not have anything go wrong with his stay. It was deemed that the owner's business partner should get 59 – the more extensive suite – as the stakes were higher for us (after all, if he was upset, we could be fired). Although a revered guest, Hunter had long received a special discounted rate for his loyalty, so he would have to settle for the more petite suite, 79. My front desk manager convinced me it was the right move: "I mean, he's usually so so soused 24/7. Do you think he'll even notice?"

Famous last words.

I could hear the screaming echoing down the staircase as I breathlessly bounded up the swirling navy blue, gold, and burgundy carpeted steps to the seventh floor, praying my Italian loafers would not lose traction and cause me to fall on my face. But I got there just in time.

"Good afternoon, I'm Phil, the General Manager. How may I help?" I purred in my best soothing, dulcet tones while catching my breath through flared nostrils.

The red-faced crying woman was very young. She was either Hunter's assistant, the girlfriend, or the assistant and the girlfriend — and totally wasted.

My first thought was to get her inside the room and close the door in the hopes that any guests who were not friends of mine would not hear the yelling or see the blood. And Christ on a Wheel, was there blood.

Hunter had been trying to open one of the 1920s metal-paned windows in the suite and, when giving it a push, failed to cause the window to open but successfully shoved his hand clear through one of the panes of glass. I am told when you are on amphetamines, you are not as likely to feel pain. I'm not sure how much pain his sliced finger was causing, but he was making a lot of noise – and blood was everywhere.

Hemoglobin spurted in a stream from his finger like a firehose – and Hunter, with a flair for the dramatic, thought the most rational thing to do would be to wave his finger up and down like a wild and loose sprinkler hose going full blast on a summer day until the entire surface of all of the eggshell walls and cream-colored sheers in the living room of suite 79 were dripping in Jackson Pollock-esque crimson spatters.

I improvised a tourniquet on Hunter's finger with a bathroom hand towel to stop the bleeding, offered to call an ambulance (hotel insurance protocol – he declined), and immediately contacted the hotel doctor to make a personal visit to make sure he didn't need stitches.

Most importantly, I let him know that he would be moving to the much larger Suite 59 ASAP, and that seemed to be the band-aid that worked best: no more crying, no more screaming, everyone was smiling.

The hotel doctor arrived soon after, assessed the blood-spattered crime scene in the room, and then gently questioned Hunter while checking his vitals.

"You seem to have lost quite a lot of blood."

The doctor checked his pulse.

"Yes," Hunter gruffly answered.

The doctor continued to examine him, concerned about the blood loss.

"How long have you been drinking?"

"FIFTY YEARS!" Hunter replied.

*****

My steadfast director of housekeeping, a meticulous man named Oliver, known for only being able to leave his house if all his shoes were perfectly placed in matching pairs, arrived in Suite 79 with rubber gloves, scrub brushes, and buckets of bleach water. In silence, the two of us dutifully scrubbed the walls to remove all traces of the bloody mayhem. Mario, the chief engineer who had worked at the hotel for over thirty years, expertly encased a fresh glass pane to replace the shattered one. Thankfully, the owners' business partners were arriving late at night. Hopefully, they would be too tired from their cross-country travel to notice the faint smell of bleach permeating the room. They would miss that windows were sheer-less until the unforgiving light streamed in the following morning.

A few weeks later, I read Hunter's column for Page 2, a sports blog he contributed to for ESPN. In the piece titled "A Wild & Wooly Tale of Sporting Excess," he recounts the events but through the persona of Hunter S. Thompson, Gonzo Journalist: a fun-house mirror version of the event where he has lost enough blood "to keep two or three people alive for 22 hours," the staff is in biohazard suits and me (the manager) is wringing his hands and tearing his hair out.

I am grateful to report that no one lost a finger, their lives, or their jobs.

All that for an upgrade...

*****

Phil Pavel is the former general manager of the Chateau Marmont. One day he will write a great memoir.

FURTHER READING:

There's a reason many people worship Hunter S. Thompson–part of it is the writing, which at its best is propulsive and full of wicked observations and insights. The legend of his giant-sized persona completely overshadowed that on too many occasions. And along with that legend came great suffering. If you're going to buy into the mythology, make sure to also read Stories I Tell Myself by Hunter's only son, Juan Thompson. It takes a compassionate look at the final years of Hunter's life and how terrible it was to witness. No longer a raging folk hero for the literary masses—Hunter was incontinent, depressed, and barely able to walk.

"The only way that I would have any peace with my father, the only way I would have any kind of satisfying relationship, was if I made an effort to move toward him, rather than wait for him to stop or at least moderate his craziness with me. At the same time I understood that this meant accepting, on a deep and real level, that he was not going to change. He would not stop drinking every day, he would not stop snorting cocaine, he would not restrain himself from going into rages, demanding to be the center of attention, and having unrealistic expectations of those around him. He would not call me more often, or write me more letters, or tell me he loved me. What he had been, what he was, he would continue to be."

“Stories I Tell Myself: Growing Up With Hunter S. Thompson” by Juan Thompson. [BOOKSHOP] (H/T Greg Griz)

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

At the California Institute of Technology

by Richard Brautigan

***********************

I don’t care how God-damn smart

these guys are: I’m bored.

It’s been raining like hell all day long

and there’s nothing to do.

