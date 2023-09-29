To populate our Substack page, we’re re-running some old essays on Fridays. This one is about my terrible freshman year of college, when I decided it was much easier to go to rehab than to tell my parents I was rudderless and depressed and hated school.

And if you like what we do and want us to continue doing it, we need your help. So please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Sometimes at night, after the kids are in bed and we are still decompressing from the day, my wife and I like to wind ourselves up and discuss our children's futures. She has wine, I do not, as we both reopen our childhood wounds and talk about how our parents tried to destroy our dreams. "We will not do that!" she says. "No fucking way," I say. We always make the same promises.

Our children are still very young–babies, really–so we're still under the delusion that we will celebrate their career choices no matter what: Accountant. Waiter. Astronaut. History professor. Musician. Assistant volleyball coach.

Their job doesn't need to make them happy–maybe it is just a way to acquire money to go water skiing with their friends on the weekends or afford season tickets to sporting events. That's okay, too. Life can be rich and wonderful even if you're not passionate about your work.

This future talk inevitably forces us to discuss college–do we want them to go? Julieanne and I had different college experiences, but our one similarity was that our parents had too much input about where we went. But at least she went to a four-year school far from where she grew up and took classes aligned with her interests. I never had The Experience: No frats, no road trips, no experimentation. Until recently, I'd clam up if someone asked me where I went to school. Here's why.

*****

I went to La Salle University, located in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia, and it was 14.8 miles from my childhood home. Because I'd done so mediocrely in my senior year of high school, my parents said they'd pay for one semester's tuition but not for housing. We'd revisit living on campus if I kept my grades up.

It was a 32-minute commute to the parking lot near campus–long enough to be annoying but never far away. Some days, I'd have one class at 10:30 and another at 4, forcing me to hang out in the commuter lounge–a drafty classroom-sized area near the cafeteria mainly used to store AV equipment. There was a normal-sized refrigerator to keep your lunch and a coffee machine. There were a few tables where some people studied. There was also one mid-size TV on a rolling stand, where all the other commuters and cafeteria workers would watch soap operas on break. General Hospital. Days. Guiding Light. (I dug GH.)

To be fair, as much as my parents derailed my Experience, I didn't have many options. I went to a large public high school, and my class ranking was around 350 out of nearly 800 students. My SAT scores were despicably low–I don't think I even cracked 900. My extracurriculars were unexciting and hardly noteworthy. JV this, JV that. I joined the "Key Club" to beef up my transcript, yet I couldn't tell you what I ever did to stay active in it or what "Key Club" was even about.

I got many recruitment letters from small schools in North Carolina or Virginia with non-competitive admissions policies that were also incredibly expensive for out-of-state underachievers like me. And most of the not-so-bad schools I had a shot at waitlisted me. The only other schools that appealed to me were La Salle–and the University of Tampa.

I preferred Tampa because it was hundreds of miles away. We made a family trip to southern Florida over Christmas break, during which my father begrudgingly drove me the 200 or so miles up to the U of T(ampa) campus for a visit. It certainly wasn't the prettiest college in America. The brochure I received described it as an "urban oasis," but on the day we visited, it was undergoing some significant renovations. If I stayed on campus my freshman year, my temporary dorm would be in one of a dozen mobile homes they'd parked around the perimeter of a small football field that had one bright neon goalpost. One.

I still badly wanted to go. But it was almost $20k per year for out-of-state kids, and my father laughed in my face.

La Salle was my only option.

*****

Most days, I'd get home a little after 3 p.m., and sometimes my mom would be there, and she'd ask me about my day, just like she did when I was in elementary school. Sometimes, she'd leave a shopping bag full of erasable pens and notebooks on my bed. Once, she bought me a fancy-looking study lamp. "Do you think you'll need the atlas? It's packed away in the basement." My mother never went to college, so she was very excited.

Watching television in the same room with them was hard, especially my father, who always seemed annoyed that I wasn't spending more of my free time studying at night in the school's library. "We're paying for access to that library."

By October, I knew I was failing at least one of my classes and barely getting C's in the rest. I didn't care. I skipped so many classes, especially the late afternoon ones, because I hated that goddamn commuter lounge. Sometimes, I'd skip the morning ones, too, and hide in my car in the campus parking lot, listening to Howard Stern, chainsmoking, and daydreaming about a different life. On other days, I'd hang out with some of my old burnout friends and smoke weed all day. One day, we smoked hash out of an old gift-wrapping paper tube and listened to "Check Your Head" over and over. That was a good day.

On weekends, I bussed tables at The Mill Race Inn a couple of towns over from where I lived. It was busy on the weekends, especially on Saturdays when they'd have prime rib specials. Sometimes, the owner would give me free vodka tonics after the shift, and then he'd get drunk and tell me how pretty my eyes were. Another bartender would buy me six packs and invite me and another kid back to his place to drink them, and then he'd make awkward passes and suggest we'd sleep over. I'd hustle out of there and drive home drunk and embarrassed. I finally quit the job when that bartender offered me $200 to blow me. It was all so bleak.

When some of my high school friends returned in early October for homecoming weekend, they all seemed so different. Some were confident as fighter pilots. But they were not that different–they were just away. And I was trapped.

I sunk into a deep despair. I would lay in bed at night or sometimes during the day, staring up at the ceiling, completely baffled by how I got so stuck and left behind.

*****

Right before Halloween, I received a letter from La Salle informing me that my GPA was below 1.8 and that I would be placed on academic probation if it wasn't up to 2.0 by the end of the semester. On the day the letter arrived, the sky was splattered with purple streaks and the sun was a grayish orange. There were leaves in our front yard and hard mulch in the flowerbeds. My mother had set out the small pumpkins and gourds on our front porch near the rocking chair.

When I was stoned, I tried to time it so I had at least an hour before my parents got home. I usually had enough time to inhale a peanut butter sandwich and shower to wash away my red eyes, but they were both home early that day. When I walked in, my dad was wearing a full-sized Winnie the Pooh costume he'd rented for a Halloween party. My father was more than six feet tall, so this was a giant Pooh.

I have fuzzy, disjointed memories of sitting down to dinner that night, still pretty zonked, and him holding the probation letter, his eyes rage-filled and his fork making loud noises on his plate. But I also remember Pooh's head sitting on the kitchen island. I tried to avoid eye contact with my father, but then I'd get distracted by the big yellow bear head sitting behind me. Was Winnie the Pooh threatening to no longer pay for tuition? Or was it this angry human with the poofy hairpiece and the mouthful of chicken cutlet? Nothing was real.

This should be a funny story because it is absurd, but it returns me to that awful moment when I was so meek and shackled by insecurity that I couldn't stick up for myself. I also felt so tragically lost.

You might ask why I did not tell them I was having a hard time? I could never tell my parents I was depressed—I don't think that would have warranted any sympathy. And besides, it was the early 90s—depression was still a made-up disease, an excuse used by attention-seekers and the terminally lazy to get out of real responsibilities.

Instead, one day, I cut class and began drinking whiskey from their liquor cabinet, enough to give me the spins and the desperate courage to call my father at his office and tell him how bad I felt. "Dad, I'm drunk." Then I passed out. For most of my life, I'd remembered him being angry at me when he got home, shaking me awake, but enough years have passed that I can now admit he was scared. Neither of us knew what to do.

*****

What we decided was that I would see a therapist, one who specialized in addiction. He suggested I drop out of school and go to an inpatient rehab for troubled teenagers. Once again, my dad didn't think I was ready to go away, so I spent the second semester taking two classes at Bucks County Community College and commuting to Northeast Philadelphia three days a week to attend outpatient rehab for drug and alcohol addiction.

Most of the other patients were middle-aged men, court-ordered there for DUIs or minor drug busts. Many of them were union guys—I remember several contractors and one pipefitter—and they sat in our group circle with folded arms and dirty fingernails. No one was particularly interested in my story, mainly because they knew I didn't have a story—I was just some suburban zero who couldn't handle his Molson Ice. (Not wrong.)

Most of my shares in group therapy forced me to stretch the truth regarding my "alcoholism." One of the counselors was suspicious, given I was under 21, looked about 15, and had trouble articulating which substances I "struggled" with. He asked how I got my booze, and I said I knew some legal-aged people willing to buy it for me every day, which was plausible but also completely false. He was on to me.

One day, I just got tired of pretending I was an alcoholic and smoked some crappy weed out of an empty soda can. When I went back to the clinic the next day, I shared about it in group, but none of the counselors seemed too worried that I would go out and overdose or die from alcohol poisoning. They did insist that I get serious about my sobriety if I was to continue to get treatment.

I chose to leave instead. This was just another place I didn't belong.

On my last day there, my dad picked me up, and we drove back home in silence. I could tell we were going to pretend this whole ordeal never happened.

*****

"That's really sad. You never told me that Winnie the Pooh part before." Julieanne shook her head.

"Yeah, I'm sure there are more demoralizing moments I've completely repressed," I said.

Even after all that drama, I went back to La Salle. I did end up living on campus for a couple of semesters, but my father made me take out a Stafford loan to do so, which I eventually defaulted on.

But it was better for me the second time around–I made some friends (what's up, Dom!) and went to one or two good parties. I wrote for the newspaper and had some cool internships at recording studios. I have some good memories. It just wasn't the right place for me.

In 15 years or so, our kids will not have the same options as we did. Won't colleges be obsolete? Or even more pointless? Trade schools may still exist. Medical schools, of course. Law schools, unfortunately. Robot schools. Whatever it is, I look forward to not making that decision for them.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mostly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We need your support to keep going and growing.

We send it out every Tuesday and Friday morning. You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox, but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone in or out of recovery an awful lot, you can buy them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

CHECK-IN FOR OCTOBER: HOW IS YOUR RECOVERY HOLDING UP? (LAST CALL!)

Tell us, please:

Here’s a good example:

“I feel like an asshole–like I'm regressing. I met a friend for an outdoor lunch, and it was full of awkward pauses and talking over each other, like a fucking zoom meeting. She drank pink wine, ate half of a $27 salad, and told me about her air fryer. I'm sweating all the time.”

Send yours to: ajd@thesmallbow.com

It will be published the first week in October which is this coming Tuesday.

We'll donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Teaching a Child the Art of Confession by David Shumate



It is best not to begin with Adam and Eve. Original Sin is

baffling, even for the most sophisticated minds. Besides,

children are frightened of naked people and apples. Instead,

start with the talking snake. Children like to hear what animals

have to say. Let him hiss for a while and tell his own tale.

They'll figure him out in the end. Describe sin simply as those

acts which cause suffering and leave it at that. Steer clear of

musty confessionals. Children associate them with outhouses.

Leave Hell out of the discussion. They'll be able to describe it

on their own soon enough. If they feel the need to apologize

for some transgression, tell them that one of the offices of the

moon is to forgive. As for the priest, let him slumber a while

more.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN