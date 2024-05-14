Why is it that a good portion of the readership of this newsletter I’ve interacted with is okay with either mistreating themselves or accepting abysmal treatment at the hands of another person? What is it about abuse that is so appealing?

I’m in the process of reprogramming after a lifetime of attaching myself to relationships, friendships, and, weirdly enough, job situations where I was made to feel stupid, ugly, broke, skinny, uncool, immature, erratic, insane, among other, unknown insecurities, and I was okay with it. Even worse, I was convinced that was all I deserved from people until I could prove otherwise. What a terrible way to live.

But, as I mentioned, it’s good to share some intimate space with several of you who’ve discovered similar unhealthy behaviors and beliefs. Some of us are even lucky enough to have found a path forward and finally believe that we deserve better. Hooray, I guess.

I thought about this while reading through today’s guest essay, which is, on its surface, one person’s investigation of their terrible outlook on what it means to be loved, but it is really about much more:

If love is an action, you get better with practice. I didn’t know if I believed it, but I was willing to try. You discover things when you’re practicing love rather than looking to mainline it. Like your favorite color is green, the dates of your friends’ birthdays, the way the shower feels in the morning. You discover that your family is full of interesting people, you have skills outside the ones that only get attention, and you are a vital member of a community. You learn that the giving and receiving of love is a flow that sustains us rather than a transaction. I thought my story had always been about the pursuit of love when, in reality, it’s been working out what love is.

The essay comes courtesy of Loz McQ, whom many of you may know as the creator of the stellar Instagram account Brutal Recovery. If you haven’t discovered it yet, please thank me later. I’m not a voracious social media consumer, let alone a meme person, but her work is equal parts devastating and inspiring. But today, she has generously shared even more of herself to The Small Bow. Her story begins right after this gentle nudge for you to purchase a paid subscription. Thanks for considering us! — AJD

I Call My Name Out Into the Dark

by Loz McQ

************

When I was seven years old, I felt loved for the first time when I performed a Handel minuet at a village church hall. Once I heard applause, I decided I would be a professional musician because I wanted to feel this big inside for the rest of my life: chosen, worthy—good.

When you're on stage, you feel like you matter and that what you're doing means something. You also bypass all of the parts of yourself that are uncomfortable, awkward, and vulnerable. The audience loves you for it! You become untouchable. They love you enough to make up for the fact that other people don't understand you, and one day, I hoped the audience loving me enough could be my salvation.

I suppose that's where the trouble began. I was a girl who was desperate to be loved but couldn't imagine being loved in a way where they could see the parts of being human you can't rehearse. Off-stage, I forget my lines, fumble passages, and there's nothing as direct as applause for a job well done. The threat of that emptiness kept the performance running after the curtain fell because, fuck, it felt so good to be loved for who I wasn't. As difficult as a career in classical music was, it was easier than simply being myself. Quite simply, I hated her.

Many years into my professional career as an opera singer, after a complete mental collapse, a violent relationship, alcohol psychosis, two trips to a psychiatric unit, and a police investigation, I got sober. And then, I had to examine my ideas about love.

A woman who eventually became my sponsor once told me that their drinking was always a deep longing for God. I said I felt that, for me, it was a longing for love. Before I took my first drink, I was constantly obsessing over the jagged edge of the missing piece, and but when I was, drinking, I felt like a whole person. I no longer believed there was something deeply wrong with me. I could let people in; I accepted myself as I was. I felt warm and soft, not jangling broken parts. It was the "blush of love that hits me without warning" that Frightened Rabbit sang about in their song 'I Wish I Was Sober.'

That sponsor said that our relationships with any benevolent, connective force in the universe usually inform our relationships with love. I wasn't ready to hear this; I wanted to hit her.

But she began to help me see that I had a pattern of "Please don't leave me" in most of my relationships.

Before I began to examine my ideas about love, I was in the dark.

Here’s a revelation: I thought I had stopped dying my hair red, talking to my friends, having a journal, wearing keyhole shirts and chokers, and writing stories simply because I had finally grown up. That is what I told myself—but the reality was I stopped those things because I was in a relationship with someone who would punish me if I did any of those things. I played by his rules not because I was afraid that he would hit me if I disobeyed him—I was more scared of him taking his love away.

But no matter how many times you fuck a married man, it won't change the fact he has a wife. Even when he spoils you with gifts, pays for hotels, and tells you there literally is no one on earth that makes him feel the way you do, it doesn't change the fact he still wants to do the dishes, change the bins, and have a joint bank account with someone else.

I could have realized this, but I was busy trying to be good enough. When that didn't work, I got drunk. I also got pregnant, which is pretty far up there on the list of things mistresses should not do. I was drinking when I found out. Alone, drunk, and wondering if this pregnancy would bring him back to me, make him choose me. It didn't, and I lost it.

After he found out, he mourned the family we'd never have and returned home again to his wife.

My sponsor suggested that that wasn't love and that I deserved more. I wanted to hit her again. But then she told me she'd been there too, and, at last, I cried.

****

Rather than face this, I moved from my home country of Scotland to the USA. One half of this mission was to get a Master's Degree in Opera, and the other half was to get away from the fact I'd become a drug dealer's girlfriend.

On the night we met, I asked him to leave so I could get enough sleep for rehearsal the next day (cigarette hanging out of my mouth, body coming down from a chemical thrill, hadn't had a sober day in about six months, but at least sleep was the closest thing to dead). He said I needed to pay for his taxi or have sex with him. The nearest cash machine was down three flights of stairs, and I had no energy to put my shoes on. We dated for three months, and I left without saying a word, my toothbrush still in his bathroom.

Somewhere in the process of looking for someone to love me, the stories started getting more sensational—trysts with NFL stars, flights to Vegas, and 72-hour benders—but I was getting very bored of myself. Every name was the most recent example of someone I wanted to save me. Whenever I fell into the well-rehearsed routine of trying to be the woman I thought they wanted me to be, my body silently pulsed with love me, love me, love me. Make me feel like I matter. Make me feel like any of this has meaning.

I've Googled 'how long after an abortion can you have sex,' taken night buses to spend weekends with people in different cities who are trying to get over their ex, given fake names and nationalities. I convinced myself I did all this because I loved having sex.

Sometimes I did. I once went on a date with a man who said, “If Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan had a baby, I'd vote for them to be president of the world.” I sat on his face to shut him up and had one of the best nights of my life.

A barrier had calcified around the part of myself that could admit it wanted tenderness, closeness, and kindness. Realizing I have been pathologically obsessed with being loved my entire life but have been utterly incapable of receiving it is confusing. I thought I was a hedonistic sex addict, but I was really just a small child who wanted to imitate the feeling of closeness.

*****

In 2019, I realized I didn't want to be an opera singer any more. Even when my face was on a billboard outside a theatre, and I performed flawlessly every night at curtain call, my soul said, It didn't work, it didn't work.

At this point, I was stone-cold sober. I couldn't ignore the fact that as painful as it would be to take the costume off and let go of the script, it would be much less painful than continuing this pattern, in which my idea of love was that it was something you got rather than something you did. I called out my name into the dark and prepared for the return.

If love is an action, you get better with practice. I didn't know if I believed it, but I was willing to try. You discover things when you're practicing love rather than looking to mainline it. Like your favorite color is green, the dates of your friends' birthdays, the way the shower feels in the morning. You discover that your family is full of interesting people, you have skills outside the ones that only get attention, and you are a vital member of a community. You learn that the giving and receiving of love is a flow that sustains us rather than a transaction. I thought my story had always been about the pursuit of love when, in reality, it's been working out what love is.

Here's something I've learned, a true revelation: The first person who told me he loved me said, "Girls like you don't ever get loved." He was an older man whom I trusted, so I believed him. He said I was lucky that he could see my beauty and that he would make me a famous singer one day.

I believed him when he said he loved me and that girls like me don't get loved because I was only 13 years old when he said those things to me. And now I realize that I was wrong after all this time. It turns out he didn't love me at all.

******

Loz McQ runs the Instagram account “Brutal Recovery.” Her memoir tentatively titled “No Lost Cause Club” is coming out in 2025.

Share

MORE LIKE THIS:

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $8 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, and more exclusive essays. You also get commenting privileges.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE CLEAN

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support! Follow us on Instagram if you want more of Edith’s illustrations. We also have merch.

NEED A MEETING THAT’S NOT LIKE THE OTHER MEETINGS?

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday: (Women and non-binary meeting) 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, DEBT, codependency, love, loneliness, depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

The Good Life

by Tracy K. Smith

*******

When some people talk about money

They speak as if it were a mysterious lover

Who went out to buy milk and never

Came back, and it makes me nostalgic

For the years I lived on coffee and bread,

Hungry all the time, walking to work on payday

Like a woman journeying for water

From a village without a well, then living

One or two nights like everyone else

On roast chicken and red wine.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

But if you really hate subscriptions but love what we do, you can throw us $20 without all the extra emails to read. You’re the best. Thanks for your kindness and support!

DONATE