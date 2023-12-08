To populate our Substack page, we’re re-running some old TSB essays on Fridays to get newer readers a sense of what we do here. Today’s is about my father, his dementia, and my fear of nursing homes at Christmas time. It’s also about love between families and strangers alike. This was also the last moment I had with my father before he died. If you would like to support what we do please consider upgrading to paid.

When I was 11, my grandmother was placed in a nursing home because no one could care for her anymore. Nonnie was a lifetime smoker, which led to emphysema, oxygen ventilators, and, eventually, her death. But the last year of her life was spent in a facility, even though I vividly remember her begging my father not to put her there. “Please, just let me go home!” But he and my grandfather sent her there anyway because they thought that’s where she needed to be.

I had no concept of what kind of people lived in a nursing home or how bleak it was, but after my first visit, this is what I concluded: it’s not a home but more like a sub-par hospital or possibly a prison. Within five minutes inside, I understood why Nonnie was so afraid of it.

I’d never seen old people so ravaged. The ones who weren’t in wheelchairs were asleep on small couches with their eyes closed shut and their mouths wide open, wide enough to be either a yawn or a scream. They were all waiting for someone to visit them or take them back home—a real home—someplace that wasn’t full of raggedy strangers and brown plastic food trays.

When we first got there, a wheelchair-bound old woman, pushing herself around by her feet, locked in on me. I huddled close to my dad and stared at the floor, but when I looked up, she was reaching out to me, witch-like. “Little boy! Oh, little boy! Please come here.” All the blood left my body and I hid behind my father’s legs. On the ride home, I asked my father not to take me there anymore and he understood.

Nonnie died soon after that visit. It happened in the middle of the night while we were visiting my aunt in Rhode Island. We drove all through the night in a snowstorm back to Philadelphia so my dad could be there for his father, who was drowning in sadness and guilt.

******

I took a red-eye flight to Florida last week to visit my father in his new memory care facility near a tiny part of Palm Beach County called Tequesta. About a year ago, his dementia had reached the stage where it was clear that my mother was unable to provide the round-the-clock caretaking he needed. My mother finally found him a place that could provide that for him, but she would not be joining him there.

It had been a chaotic year, and the stress was suffocating, especially for my mother, but I still, perhaps selfishly, resented her for sending him here. Those sour feelings were easier to process than the impending grief of losing him.

I’ve spent many hours in Al-Anon meetings and therapy sessions to help me process and clarify who my father was as a person. As close as we were at several points in my adult life, it also became impossible to overlook the other, more abusive parts of him, especially when I was very young. But I have dedicated myself to the internal work of forgiveness, loosening the debilitating hatred I carried for far too long. Once I finally crossed over to the he-did-the-best-he-could side of the aisle it was too late for us to reconcile, or for him to remember me.

*****

The memory care facility was shockingly white-colored and clean. There was a tastefully ornamented, real-live Douglas fir at the front desk. The woman at the reception area warmly greeted my mother as she scanned us in.

We met him in one of the common areas where all the residents congregate, and most of them were in wheelchairs. A man sat on a stool on a mini stage singing Christmas carols from a feedback-filled karaoke machine. There were nursing aids in each corner of the room. They were younger than I expected and a couple of them never looked up from their phones. My father sat in the back on a cushioned chair while still holding the handlebars of his walker. He looked several years older since the last time I’d saw him, which was only a few months ago.

His expression was vacant, but there was a brightness to eyes. It was difficult to assess whether or not he was following along with the song or was patiently waiting to be moved someplace else. I walked up and grabbed his wrist, and leaned down to shake his hand. He looked up, but he didn’t recognize me. I was not a threat, though. He smiled.

My mother made the introductions. “Do you know who this is?”

“Yeah!” he said. “You’re a good guy!”

When I visited him in August with my sister, he didn’t address me by my first name either. I was mostly “good guy” then, too. But he was real ornery the two days I saw him. He spoke in an endless loop of a few select phrases, several that included the word fuck, as he whiplashed in and out of reality. He never comprehended that his only children had traveled a long way to spend a day with him. Each time he came back from the bathroom, he'd greet us once again. He’d focus on my sister and his eyes would light up. “You're pretty!" Then he'd look me over, trying to remember if I was her husband or his son. “You're a good guy!” This same interaction happened at least a dozen times.

I patted his hand and touched his head and tried again to jog his memory, help him remember me, but it wasn’t working and he wasn’t interested.

But he was elated to see my mother. “You’re so beautiful! I love you so much!”

He must have said “I love you” a dozen times throughout the 90-minute visit. And each time he said, “I love you!” she’d say, “I love you more!” Then he’d go, “I love you most!” and she’d say, “I love you infinity!”

This was the goodnight-routine my mother and I used to do with each other when I was a little kid as she tucked me into bed. She’s tried to do it with my kids, but they haven’t caught on. When none of them follow up with “I love you infinity!” I can see the hurt freckle across her face. But my father can’t say it enough today.

This is such a drastic shift from their last few months living together. My mother was drained of most of her life force, counting out his dozen pills twice daily, attempting to bathe him without getting punched or making sure he hadn’t urinated on himself before they made their way down to the dining area. She clearly couldn’t take care of him anymore, and the situation was became extremely dangerous. (The police were called once or twice.)

A couple of the aids at the facility smile at my dad’s excitement. “Oh, I love you, you so so much beyond infinity!” as he inched closer to hold her hand. “You’re such a pretty lady.”

Even though my mother knows this child-like adoration is just as much a part of the disease as it was when they were still living together and he would physically attack her or call her “a fucking bitch” when she wouldn’t get him a glass of water quickly enough, she still blushes.

*****

For most of my life, I have not been good with physical affection. One of Julieanne’s biggest complaints about me is that when she tells me she is sad, she craves a hug from me. She says I’m a good listener but very bad at the physical connection part.

This all came up in our couple’s counseling recently. When she mentioned it, I felt the familiar flush of shame and embarrassment, which is usually followed by fury then a total disconnect from all communication until further notice. But I did not do that this time—as much as I wanted to deny her claims and rattle off a list of times I’d provided adequate physical comfort for her in the past couple of years, I realized I’d only prove her point.

Our therapist casually mentioned that an inability to show physical affection could be from some past trauma. He was generalizing, but in my case, I believe that’s correct. My history of being badly touched or fondled when I was young is so hazy it’s practically irretrievable, but for almost 40 years, I have felt its shadow across my body, causing me to not only withhold some forms of physical affection but to, on some occasions, recoil and pull away. The when or why it happened no longer matters—I now just accept it as a shattered part of me.

At the next day’s visit my aunt, and her husband came along. My aunt has watched and worried about the the deterioration of my father’s brain and my mother’s sanity so she’s happy that everyone’s finally safe. But she did pull me aside to tell me that she had a few upsetting interactions with other residents. “Every time I leave here, I need to get a drink right after.”

We all headed into the common area, where we find my dad and half the facility sitting through yet another batch of Christmas carols sung by a different old man, who is also playing a small keyboard. It was more joyful and raucous than the day before, everyone singing and clapping their way through “Jingle Bells.”

A woman in a wheelchair pulled on my arm and brought me in inches from her face. She was trembling and tearful. “I love you!” she said. I did not pull away. I leaned down and looked straight at her, almost into her. “I love you, too!” I touched her arm, and she practically floated away. “You know me!” she said. “Of course I do. I met you yesterday.”

She tried to pull me in even closer, but an aid finally got between us. “Now, come on, Harriet. Let’s let this man spend time with his family.”

Harriet didn’t take her eyes off me. “But I want to keep him for me!” Her face wilted. I promised her I’d see her later and hugged her goodbye.

I don’t know why I didn’t recoil or avoid the contact with Harriet, but I had smashed the fear way down. In that moment it was my job to show some love to a stranger who maybe felt left behind.

We grabbed my dad and began to make the slow, shuffling walk back to his room so he could pee. He was so excited by all the company, at one point he looked over to my direction, to make sure I was taking in the same moments, some assurance that they were all real.

While he was in the bathroom, another resident at the opposite end of the long hallway strolled towards us. She wore an oversized blue floor-length skirt and clunky brown orthopedic shoes. She was spreading her arms out real wide, making it appear like she was about to soar up out of there or get her wingspan measured before the NBA draft combine. Her slow pace gave the whole sequence a real It Follows-vibe. But, once again, I didn’t run away.

My father came out of the bathroom, and we all made our way to a large cushioned bench at the end of the hall. We got him there, and as I sat him down, I felt two hands tug me. As I expected, it was the soaring woman. She gently pulled me away from my family and interlocked her fingers with mine. We began our slow walk down the hallway, hand in hand like two high school sweethearts headed to a spring formal.

One of the aids walked behind me. “This is Mickey. You probably look like someone she knew long ago.” She tried separate us, but Mickey yanked my hand back and motioned for the aid to scram. “Well, you’re not getting away from her. Sorry!”

Before we could complete our slow-motion escape out the door, on to some shimmery stretch of Florida highway built just for us, we were broken apart. “Come on, Mickey. Let him go.”

*****

When I finally returned, my father was settled in on the bench. My mother sat to his right and my aunt to the left. He was beaming. “All these pretty ladies!” Since his spirts were high I tried to take a video of him saying hi to my kids, but forcing him to concentrate, to pronounce their names correctly, was overwhelming to him.

My mother asked me if any of my children had blue eyes. “Ozzy has green eyes. The other two have brown eyes.” I said. My father perked up. “What color eyes do I have?” Then it came back to him. “I got a couple. Half blue and—half brown.”

I have it, too. It’s a form of heterochromia that comes from his side of the family. His mother had it—one brown eye with sideways stripes of blue and green. His eyes are predominantly brown, with light blue flecks. Mine are a bit more pronounced—one eye is very blue with a brown pie piece, and the other is light brown with a blue stripe. I have been told that I look like a Siberian husky when the sunlight hits them.

“We’re the good ones,” my father said. I leaned in to show him my eyes, and then he took off his glasses to lean and show me his and we both began to laugh as we almost bonked faces. He turned to my mother, almost tipping over with joy. “This is so much fun!”

He put his glasses back on and adjusted them. Then he turned to me, and his expression changed once again. Another flash hit him. He held up his hand as if we’d just stumbled upon each other walking down a strange empty road. His voice became softer and slower, the full lethargy of dementia on display. “My son…this is my son. You’re my son. You beautiful man. My son.” A pause, and then, he cleared his throat. “I love you.” His voice sounded young and unsure. I told him I loved him, too. It spilled out of me so quickly. Where has this place been all my life?

*****

Here’s the video I took. I’m not trying to exploit this moment, but I’ve written enough about the complicated, tormented history with my father and his dementia, so I think maybe this is the best way for you all to meet him finally. It’ll be one of the first memories I’ll reach for when I think of him.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

How Many Nights

by Galway Kinnell

How Many Nights

by Galway Kinnell

How many nights

have I lain in terror,

only to walk out



only to walk out

the next morning over the frozen world,

hearing under the creaking snow

faint, peaceful breaths...

snake,

bear, earthworm, ant...



and above me

a wild crow crying 'yaw, yaw, yaw'

from a branch nothing cried from ever in my life.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN