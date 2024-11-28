In Thanks
Today's meeting schedule--if you need 'em.
Hello, good morning. This is just a reminder that we have two Zoom meetings today. No alcoholism is required—it’s for anyone who struggles with love, sex, food, debt, grief, loneliness, depression, or anything that’s bringing you down. If you need it, it’ll be there.
We have a women and non-binary meeting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
We also have an open meeting at 1 p.m. PT/4:00 EST
Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609
PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles
Swing through if you can.
Poem In Thanks
by Thomas Lux
***********************
Lord Whoever, thank you for this air
I'm about to in- and exhale, this hutch
in the woods, the wood for fire,
the light–––both lamp and the natural stuff
of leaf-black fern, and wing.
For the piano, the shovel
for ashes, the moth-gnawed
blankets, the stone-cold water
stone-cold: thank you.
Thank you, Lord, coming for
to carry me here–––where I'll gnash
it out, Lord, where I'll calm
and work, Lord, thank you
for the goddamn birds singing!
This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.
You can also get a Sunday issue for $8 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, and more exclusive essays.
If you would like to donate to The TSB Podcast, this is where you can do that.
Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.
Thank you so much for your support! Follow us on Instagram if you want more of Edith’s illustrations. We also have merch.
ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN
Hi again. The Small Bow is a reader-supported publication. Yeah, yeah—I know.
You will get through this. I promise.