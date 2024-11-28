Hello, good morning. This is just a reminder that we have two Zoom meetings today. No alcoholism is required—it’s for anyone who struggles with love, sex, food, debt, grief, loneliness, depression, or anything that’s bringing you down. If you need it, it’ll be there.

We have a women and non-binary meeting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

We also have an open meeting at 1 p.m. PT/4:00 EST

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

Swing through if you can.

Poem In Thanks

by Thomas Lux

***********************

Lord Whoever, thank you for this air

I'm about to in- and exhale, this hutch

in the woods, the wood for fire,

the light–––both lamp and the natural stuff

of leaf-black fern, and wing.

For the piano, the shovel

for ashes, the moth-gnawed

blankets, the stone-cold water

stone-cold: thank you.

Thank you, Lord, coming for

to carry me here–––where I'll gnash

it out, Lord, where I'll calm

and work, Lord, thank you

for the goddamn birds singing!

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

You will get through this. I promise.