Interview With a 54-Year-Old Sober Person: Dionne Ford
“I started drinking when I left home my junior year of high school for an exchange program, and by the time I was in my final year of college, I’d been arrested twice and tried to kill myself."
How old are you, and how long have you been in recovery?
I’m 54 and I’ve been sober since 1991.
How did you get there?
I started drinking when I left home my junior year of high school for an exchange program, and by the time I was in my final year of college, I’d been arrested twice and tried to kill myself - drinking was the common denominator. A priest…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Small Bowto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.