Today, we have another Sober Oldster interview featuring one of my favorite people on earth, writer, comedian, and producer Claudia Lonow.

I interviewed her in TSB in 2020, and she had this great wisdom about big egos and self-doubts.

"Just because we're in this "ego-squashing" program [A.A.] doesn't mean we're crushing everything about ourselves. I really misinterpreted this at the beginning. I thought everything about me needed to be cast aside, but I realized there were good parts of me I needed to keep. Being addicted doesn't mean we're worse than other people. It means that we treated our human issues with substances that we were either already predisposed to become addicted to or developed an addiction to them. But we're not bad people."

This should be printed on every 12-step newcomer packet they shove in your hand.

Even with almost eight years of sobriety, I shit on myself regularly because of "my past" and all the terrible feelings it brings up. But I used to shit on myself all the time, even before the drug and alcohol mess because—well, just because. I'm sure there's a raft of reasons, but it's not as important as the good-person stuff that needs to be rescued and restored. I had some decent qualities at various points in my life. I'm sure you do, too. The end.

Claudia expanded on this idea in this week's Sober Oldster interview:

I can become obsessive about "what I'm doing wrong." Like, I'll find someone who "has what I want" and then drive myself crazy trying to "do what they do," and when I can't, I'll obsess about what's wrong with me, etc. I can get obsessed about "what the good people do" and ruminate over why I can't do that.

The full interview is below the divider line. Thanks again to Sari Botton from Oldster for the collaboration.

How old are you, and how long have you been in recovery?

Do you want to know my weight, too? I’m old, okay? (I'll be 61 next week.) I’ve been sober 38 years.

How did you get there?

I was hanging out at The Improv (my stepfather was a co-owner), in the afternoon with a guy I’d picked up the night before named “Robit.” A bunch of people started coming out of the showroom, including a girl I knew. She was sort of my doppelganger. I mean, she was dating a guy I’d gone out with. I asked her what she was doing with those people in the showroom. Was it an acting class? She said it was an AA meeting and she’d just taken a two-year cake. As she left, I thought to myself, “I’ve hung out with her and I’m a lot more fucked up than she is. If she’s an alcoholic, I’ve gotta be one, too.”

After a bunch more months of hooking up with guys with names like “Robit,” I went to that AA meeting. There were cute guys there and people getting laughs. Also, the meeting was in my stepfather’s club. Like, it was right there. But mostly people talked about feeling different than everyone else, and having trouble making friends or something. I’d been bitching about that my whole life. I figured, “Maybe this is the reason.” Anyway, it worked for me.

What are the best things about being in recovery?

Apparently, quitting drinking is good for your skin. Also, alcohol is fattening.

I have a way to deal with life’s problems, and friends who’ve known me a long time to give me support when I need it. I know it’s not for everyone, but it works for me.

Claudia Lonow, right, on The Love Boat , with Fred Grandy as “Gopher.”

What’s hard about being in recovery?

I really miss smoking pot while watching TV. Also, you can get sucked into believing that if things aren’t working for you, it’s because you’re not doing the program “right” or “hard enough.” There are definitely crazy people who will tell you you’re just not “doing it right.” If you’re young, like I was, or insecure, like I was, it takes a while to realize those people aren’t helpful. I had a sponsor who told me, “Stay away from creepy people.” It took me a while to figure that out.

How has your character changed? What's better about you?

I am more forgiving and kinder towards myself and other people.

When I spiral, I know I’m spiraling.

What do you still need to work on? Can you still be a monster?

I’m not a monster. My worst enemy is myself.

I can become obsessive about “what I’m doing wrong.” Like, I’ll find someone who “has what I want” and then drive myself crazy trying to “do what they do,” and when I can’t, I’ll obsess about what’s wrong with me, etc. I can get obsessed about “what the good people do” and ruminate over why I can’t do that. I mean, I have had severe OCD, panic and anxiety disorder... but it’s much better now.

Claudia Lonow as “Diana” in an ad for Knots Landing .

What’s the best recovery memoir you’ve ever read? Tell us what you liked about it.

I don’t really like recovery memoirs, but I love everything by Carrie Fisher. She’s the reason I thought I could be a writer. I mean, the movie Postcards from the Edge is the best movie in the world.

What are some memorable sober moments?

Early-ish in my recovery, I went to the fancy Friday Night Rodeo meeting. It was a real scene. Soooo fun. But one night I was there and feeling super bummed out. There was this truly hilarious, eccentric woman, an old timer named Linda K. Super long fingernails, lots of makeup, crazy clothes, funny shares… Loved her. Anyway, she asked me how I was doing and I told her I was depressed. She said, “Well, honey, I’d never do this but those old timers would say you should find a newcomer and give her your number.” So I did... I gave it to this young, tweaky girl who looked and sounded exactly like Barbra Streisand.

That night, at around 2 am, my phone rang. It was that girl. After the meeting, she’d gone out drinking with her friend and they’d wound up in a car with these two guys and she freaked out and made them let her out of the car. (Her friend stayed). She was on Fairfax... Could I pick her up? I said sure! I called my best AA friend, Doug (super cute, fuck buddy), and told him what was going on. He said to bring her to his place. I picked her up. We stayed up all night with her, finally getting her to admit she had drugs in her purse. We flushed them down the toilet. We took her to the Saturday Artists in Sobriety meeting the next day, then a bunch of us all went out for brunch. She stayed sober.

Are you in therapy? On meds? Tell us about that.

I have done therapy, not currently in it, though.

Re: meds, when I got sober in 1985, in West Hollywood, there weren’t really “meds” like there are now. Also, there was a VERY VERY STRONG anti-meds bias. There was a super crazy dude named “Richard the Poet” who ranted about meds in the Architects of Adversity meetings I went to. When Prozac etc. came out, I knew some people who had very adverse side effects. (Like, suicide). Also, I didn’t want to take something that would make me gain weight or fuck up my orgasms, ya know?

BUT... for a LOT of my sobriety I suffered with persistent thoughts. I tried working the program harder and harder, to no avail. It really hindered my ability to connect at meetings because I felt like I must be doing something wrong. About five years ago, after trying to deal with my thinking with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, I thought, “I don’t deserve to feel this way after all the work I’ve done,” and decided to finally see a psychiatrist. He told me about a new medication for OCD called Trintellix that didn’t cause weight gain or mess up your sex life. I started on the lowest dose. He said it’d take about two weeks to work.

One day, I was at home writing, and I felt myself spiraling in the usual way, “I don’t do enough. I don’t work hard enough,” etc. I prayed and started walking around my house, feeling awful and wondering how long it would take to pass. As I was walking down the stairs, I heard a voice in my head say, “I don’t know. It seems like whatever you do, it works for you.” It was so shocking, I literally said out loud, “Where the fuck have YOU been?” I’ve been on the medicine since then and it really helps. I mean, it doesn’t stop me spiraling entirely, but it does help me hear the alternate argument in my head.

Claudia Lonow as a young girl.

What sort of activities or groups do you participate in to help your recovery? (i.e. swimming, 12-step, meditation, et cetera)

I go to Zoom meetings about six times a week. I meditate. I pray. I am on a gratitude email list with my sponsor and her other sponsees.

Are there any questions we haven’t asked you that you think we should add to this? And would you like to answer it?

Nah.

*****

Claudia Lonow started her career as an actress, playing Michele Lee’s loud-mouthed teenage daughter on “Knots Landing.”



Lonow’s next career was waitressing. She did stand-up comedy for a while, working across the country and doing some television. When she gave her best joke to Sarah Silverman, and Silverman killed with it, a writer was born.



Her television-writing career took off when she wrote a semi-autobiographical spec pilot about a former nighttime soap opera television actress who gets sent to rehab, called “Rude Awakening.” Showtime bought the show, which ran for 55 episodes. Lonow has been creating and writing television ever since: “Good Girls Don’t” for Oxygen; “Accidentally On Purpose” for CBS and “How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life)” for ABC. Lonow is currently writing and/or supervising 3 pilots under her deal at Universal TV, and just completed directing her first short film, (which she also co-wrote) entitled, “Bummed.”

*****

This monthly interview series is a collaboration between Oldster Magazine and The Small Bow,

