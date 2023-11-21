Today we have another Sober Oldster interview featuring author Elizabeth Crane, who shared many useful, honest insights about her 31 (!) years of sobriety. This quote, in particular, got me:

“I hope that I am less reactive, more open-minded, less likely to make most of the poor choices I made earlier in my life; even if I still have the impulse to do so, I’m no longer likely to, say, move across the country on a whim when I’m uncomfortable about… pretty much anything.”

I’ve always wondered when I first experienced that impulse to flee, to remove myself from a physical location in the hopes that a sunnier countryside or a quieter city would calm my spirit. I was daydreaming most of my kid years, hopeful my father’s work would transfer him to another city far away enough for me to reinvent myself, but it never happened. Even as an adult, I could never get far enough away from myself to completely change myself. But that’s been one of the best lessons of sobriety for me: Never run! Stay put and patient, and the feeling will change. Wasn’t there a scientist who figured out exactly how long? Ah, yes. Here is what Harvard brain scientist, Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor discovered:

“When a person has a reaction to something in their environment, there’s a 90 second chemical process that happens in the body; after that, any remaining emotional response is just the person choosing to stay in that emotional loop.”

What a choice. Every time I feel uncomfortable and twisted up, I can either move to Calabria to become a crab fisherman or…stand perfectly still for 90 seconds and feel differently and let sobriety be the trip—all part of the progress.

The full interview is below the divider line. Thanks again to Sari Botton from Oldster for the tag team.

Illustration by Edith Zimmerman

How old are you, and how long have you been in recovery?

I am 62 years old, and I’ve been sober for 31 years.

How did you get there?

By dating the wrong guy, of course! I’m kidding, but it was through one of my more unfortunate relationships, this one with a sober guy, that I very unintentionally decided to quit drinking.

What are the best things about being in recovery?

Every single thing that’s good in my life is because I don’t drink, which gave me a means to see things that weren’t working, and a support system to move through the things that are more challenging without being able to drink my way through them.

What’s hard about being in recovery?

Feelings! So many stupid, complex feelings! This is of course, also one of the best things, especially as an artist, being able to be present with my feelings, but I’m saying that on a sunny day. If it rains later, I’ll tell you again that feelings are the worst.

How has your character changed? What's better about you?

This might be more honestly answered by anyone who’s known me prior to my sobriety; I hope that I am less reactive, more open-minded, less likely to make most of the poor choices I made earlier in my life; even if I still have the impulse to do so, I’m no longer likely to, say, move across the country on a whim when I’m uncomfortable about… pretty much anything. Also, I actually think about other people and their feelings and experiences now. It’s not hyperbolic to say that as much as I’m still given to thinking about myself, there was a time when that was my entire framework for looking at the world. I somehow managed to dislike myself intensely and simultaneously think that if only everyone saw everything as I did, most likely we’d spontaneously have world peace.

What do you still need to work on? Can you still be a monster?

I could not possibly list all the things I feel like I still need to work on! I think it can take a lifetime to undo old ideas that no longer serve me or anyone around me. The idea that I’m lazy or unproductive, for example, still lingers, well into an era where I’m learning that productivity may not even be my own goal. Usefulness to others is a better goal for me, and I always have to work on that.

I’m not sure I was ever a monster so much as just so wrapped up in self-pity that pre-sobriety, I failed to make much effort to put anyone ahead of me ever, or to do any sort of service, which is fundamental to my recovery.

What’s the best recovery memoir you’ve ever read? Tell us what you liked about it.

Hard one, but I reread Lit by Mary Karr not too long ago, and it’s kind of the model of any memoir for me: compelling story, out-of-the-park prose. I could be wrong, but I think poets are some of the best memoirists because they’re not fucking around with their prose.

What are some memorable sober moments?

You know, I always say if I could make a little graph of my sober life, it would be a super jagged line going uphill, and 31 years in, the memorable-in-a-good-way moments, the little upward points of that line could probably fill a really annoying memoir, but even the memorable-in-a-painful-way moments, the downward points, usually ended up being memorable because of the people who helped me get through those challenges. I could point to career highlights, but what makes those memorable is celebrating with friends. But to be more specific, I’ll say this: in my first year of sobriety, I used to go to a coffee shop for lunch with sober friends almost every day. We’d walk a few blocks down Broadway, through Columbus Circle to the Cosmic Coffee shop (RIP) where they always saved us the big round table by the front window. Sometimes we’d fill the table and squeeze in extra chairs, other times there might be a few empty seats, but every time, every time, being with that group of people gave me something I’d never experienced before; hard to quantify the complexity of it, but it was the first time I began to feel that I was a necessary part of something. And we just fucking laughed, and we still do, even though we’re spread all over the country now.

Are you in therapy? On meds? Tell us about that.

I have a therapist I call on an as-needed basis now, who I went to for many years when we were still in the same city. And if there’s something big going on, like, uh, the end of a marriage, then as-needed means weekly; other times when I’m trying to sort through something it might be shorter term.

What sort of activities or groups do you participate in to help your recovery? (i.e. swimming, 12-step, meditation, et cetera)

I do belong to a fellowship that asks me not to be too public about it, so make of that what you will, and I have daily practices that include meditation and writing as well.

Are there any questions we haven’t asked you that you think we should add to this? And would you like to answer it?

I’ll say this: I think there are as many ways to be sober as there are sober people. For me, the regular and ongoing support of other sober people is a huge part of it, but (refer back to: how my character has changed) I no longer believe I have the answers for anyone but myself.

*****

*****

HOLIDAY CHECK-INS! LET’S DO IT.

It’s here. It’s early, but make no mistake, it’s still HERE.

The most wonderful time of the year can be horrible for many godforsaken reasons, but let’s see if we can find our footing. Here are a couple examples great holiday check-ins:

“All I wanted to do for the holidays this year was be home. Spend time with my wife, daughter, and needy menagerie of pets. Every time I make the effort to pack the car and drive to my parent’s house or my in-laws, my anxiety goes through the roof as I think about all the things my mom will say that will piss me off or what my in-laws won't say which will also piss me off. My mom drinks to cope, which means she drinks a hell of a lot of wine and then proclaims it's ok because she'll just fall asleep and we won't count the hurtful side comments made while she was busy refilling her 5th glass. I drink too much when I'm home—a way to numb my feelings around my mom. I barely drink with my in-laws but I'm on edge the entire time, feeling like I have to perform as I open the gifts I don't want since they never ask what I'd like. Can't fucking wait.”

*****

“My family checked my little brother into a residential facility in another state last week. He’s battling addiction at 15. He’s already missed Thanksgiving, and he might have to miss Christmas, too. I look back at who I was at 15 — also in the throes of addiction, desperate for help, not getting it. My parents have learned and grown a lot since then. My brother has had more support than I ever did. But he still fell into the same trap, and I feel like a failure as a sibling — I couldn’t stop him, and I cannot save him. All those self-centering feelings of guilt rise because I’m the eldest. I was supposed to protect him, help him be better than me, and make the mistakes so he doesn’t have to. But I’m over a decade older and live states away. All we have in common is our family, sometimes skateboarding. And this, now, I guess.”

*****

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject HOLIDAY CHECK-IN

These will be published the first week in December.

END NOTE:

“What’s magical sometimes has deeper roots

than reason

I hope everyone knows that.”

— Mary Oliver