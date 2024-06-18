Hi. It’s The Small Bow. Reminder: we are funded entirely out of the pockets of paying subscribers. We don’t take advertisements or sponsorships. We use your money to help pay for all our freelancers and Edith. If any of our newsletters over the past year have made you smile or laugh or cry or feel less wicked and alone, please consider signing up. Subscribers get access to the whole archive, the Sunday roundup of book and recovery recommendations, and the complete rundown of my weekly recovery program. You’re also gifted the sense of accomplishment and satisfaction of putting something good into the world. Seriously—thanks for considering us!

One of my most terrifying, clear-headed thoughts in early sobriety was the sense of cluelessness about how to live the rest of my life. Like, what really made me happy? I was lost. What a wretched realization for 40-some-years on Earth and also not a great one to fixate on if I wanted to stay sober.

But in the past seven years, I've learned to be less regretful about how I misspent certain decades of my life and more careful with how I spend the hours I have left. There are more small joys, fewer arguments, and a measurable decrease in everyday fears simply by understanding that most people share similar ones.

Sari Botton's Oldster magazine questionnaires are an excellent resource for learning to be less afraid of living. Every single one of them has helped me process the process. (Even the ones I find dispiriting are instructive in their own way.)

And sober years have their own lifespan. There's a popular 12-step saying that after five years of continuous sobriety, the ex-drunk will get back some of the marbles they lost along the way. Then, if they hit ten years of sobriety, they can figure out "how to use them." That is an exciting prospect—to think that in a couple of years, I'll be 52 in human years, comfortably middle-aged, but my sobriety, at age 10, will be in the advent of its youthful vitality, solid bones and all, still not old enough to drink.

A poet named Sydney Lea is a frequent Oldster contributor who discovered The Small Bow via my own Oldster questionnaire, and we began to correspond about what it's like to be a sober person in their 80s. I asked him if he'd be down for a q-and-a on the subject, and he obliged.

TSB: But does the idea of being closer to death creep in and mess with your sobriety?

No. Now, at 80, I am, by anyone's standard, pretty damned close to death; I really don't think much about death unless I stop living my life, as my recovery community advises, a day at a time. Keeping my addictions at bay with help from others is a big part of my purging death-hauntedness, which is waiting for me again if I drop the ball.

I had a heart attack seven years ago and underwent emergency surgery to save my life, and so, as I sometimes put it, I had a dress rehearsal for death. I was struck even under those circumstances by how little it frightened me. I elected to use 12-step parlance again to turn it over, in this case, to skilled cardiologists, to whom I am forever grateful. The Serenity Prayer was more than merely a boon that night.

When I do contemplate the fact that I am in my very late innings, my emotions have all but nothing to do with fear; instead, I get wistful: I hate the idea that I'll very likely leave my considerably younger and wondrous wife behind, along with those children, grandchildren, and a handful of treasured friends, some in recovery and some civilians. But that's one of many things I must accept, as I cannot change it.

Soon after that, Sari came up with the idea of doing a series of these. Below are highlights from the 11 Oldster-Small Bow sober questionnaires we published together this past year. — AJD

Dionne Ford, 54, writer:

“The best things about being in recovery are the relationships I’ve made over the past three decades. I feel like I grew up with and became a woman with sober sisters. Never having to be alone in anything that I’m experiencing in the sense that there is always someone I can reach out to is a gift that I wasn’t expecting. My sober sisters especially helped me raise my kids, go back to school, and be the best spouse I was capable of being, and they are now walking me through a divorce. I am never alone. But the very best thing about recovery is that it was my entry into finding a spiritual life as opposed to a religious one. I found a personal higher power that is very different than the one I grew up with. That’s been everything.” [Oldster]

Martha Frankel, 73, writer

“I am involved in a Twelve Step program. Walked in an atheist, still an atheist. But I do believe in the power of the group itself. I have a huge network of sober friends and I rely on them in many ways. Not all my friends are sober, and that’s fine with me. There’s booze in my house and if you come for dinner and you want to drink, I open the bar. I don’t spend time pouring drinks or discussing wine, but I’m okay being around people who drink. Like everyone else, though, I hate being around drunks. So I’ve learned to leave most parties earlier than I used to. Sometimes way, way earlier.” [Oldster]

At the Algonquin

by Howard Moss

He sat at the Algonquin, smoking a cigar.

A coffin of a clock bonged out the time.

She was ten minutes late. But in that time,

He puffed the blue eternity of his cigar.



Did she love him still? His youth was gone.

Humiliation's toad, with its blank stares

Squatted on his conscience. When they went upstairs,

Some version of them both would soon be gone.



Before that, though, drinks, dinner, and a play—

The whole demanding, dull expense account

You paid these days for things of no account.

Whatever love may be, it's not child's play.



Slowly she walked toward him. God, we are

Unnatural animals! The scent of roses

Filled the room above the carpet's roses,

And, getting up, he said, "Ah, there you are!"

