This whole week is spent obsessing over substances, and at this very moment, many people—perhaps even yourself—are agonizing about whether they should spend 2024 sober or sober-ish. Because of that, I’ve decided to move up the annual New Year’s Eve essay this year since the following two issues are already earmarked for other pieces.

For those new here: I’ve published “Happy New Year: It’s Okay If You’re Not Ready” every year of TSB’s existence. And each year, I revise it. I’ll add more nuance to it and cut out some memories that have turned out to be lies. But each year, I’m more charitable with myself and my effort to survive my first sober New Year’s Eve. I was doing the best I could, after all, even when I was not.

Anyway, I’m running that, in addition to the poem, I always top it off with “The Davenport Lunar Eclipse” by Jim Harrison. It gets better every year.

So, if you’re staring over that cliff this week — go easy on yourself. Do the best you can but for the right reasons. You’re doing great, and your life is bigger than a resolution. I have faith that you’ll figure it out one way or another.

My first sober New Year’s Eve was in 2015. After almost two months in a Florida rehab, I finally got back to my Brooklyn apartment in early December. It was no longer an apartment but a museum of failure: every room had full ashtrays and thousands of dollars of dead plants. The outdoor deck had a rusty grill and a propane tank I had never filled. The expensive grill cover I bought for it was upside down a few feet away, filled with more cigarette butts and wet mess. Under my filthy couch was the top-of-the-line foot massager I’d purchased because I thought it would feel great with poppers and Xanax. (It did.)

But the saddest item was a six-person inflatable hot tub, still in the box. Retail price: $1,259.

I don’t know what it was about that hot tub that sent me into a tailspin, but it did a real number on me. I felt like a real wash-up, a lonely, uninteresting loser who was now supposed to face the world—and the holidays—sober. I navigated the first couple weeks and opted out—or was not invited to—many of the holiday parties I used to attend. I didn’t go home to Philadelphia for Christmas that year. I spent most of it either inside my apartment or half-heartedly attending A.A. meetings at Perry Street. Nothing was clicking for me—the miracle hadn’t fully happened—and by the time New Year’s Eve came around, all I wanted was drugs. I didn’t care what kind—just something to take the edge off or, better yet, obliterate them. I wanted to be medicated into a state of guilt-free, dull-hearted bliss. Help, help, help.

Before going to rehab, I cleaned my apartment of all leftover drugs and booze. But I was terrible at cleaning my apartment, so I assumed a stray Xanax, a moon rock, or a stale weed nugget could be somewhere.

I half-heartedly searched for about an hour, then got more aggressive, more dramatic, flipping up couch cushions and scouring my desks and drawers. I had one more place to look: an old toothpaste-crusted dop kit. And, after two seconds of rummaging through dirty razor blades and sticky dental floss dispensers, there it was: an orange pill bottle with the white safety cap and that beautiful sticker near the bottom warning me not to operate heavy machinery. There was a brief whoosh of excitement, but I realized it wasn’t anything fun, just a few leftover Chantix pills.

Chantix. The prescription stop-smoking medication.

I tried and failed to quit smoking with Chantix in early 2013. These weren’t the pills I was hoping for, plus these were probably expired—but WAIT

When I was on Chantix, I became very strange, sometimes insane. Some of the changes were comical—I developed a ridiculous sweet tooth. I regularly drank Shirley Temples and chocolate milk with margarita salt on the rim. I also ate many ice cream cakes. Once, I completely cleared out the grocery store freezer of all its Carvel products. I was not smoking, but I was also mainly subsisting on the food you’d find at an 8-year-old’s birthday party.

I also became obsessed with online shopping, especially for shoelaces—I bought dozens of colorful shoelaces for “my sneaker collection,” but I did not have a sneaker collection. And surprisingly enough, I didn’t buy any new sneakers. But I did purchase many Moroccan throw rugs from One Kings Lane.

There was also a very dark side to my Chantixing. I got into a loud, shit-talking argument with some random dude who cut the line on me at the grocery store. He could have easily killed me with one punch, but I had Chantix muscles.

And when I’d get drunk, there were some crying fits—we’re talking horrific ugly sobs because I’d get nostalgic about past relationships or the cruel impermanence of the universe. “We’re all so small and doomed!” It was awful.

With all this historical evidence at my disposal, a reasonable human being would finally throw the Chantix into the trash. Not me, though: I saw an escape hatch. I wanted to scrape off the dull crud of early sobriety and take one last New Year’s Eve to be what I considered the best version of me, even if that version of me was perilously deluded.

Chantix takes two weeks to enter the bloodstream, so swallowing them was pointless. Here was my next idea: smash it all up and stick this Chantix up my ass. It worked for Stevie Nicks, right? I have no problem doing that at all. It would not be the first drug I’ve crammed in there. Besides, what’s the worst thing that could happen? I stop smoking?

I had the pills out on a wooden cutting board, a hammer in my hand, but then I came to my senses. What kind of person thinks like this? A drug addict kind of person. I was a drug addict.

I set the hammer down and threw the Chantix away. I smoked three cigarettes instead.

*****

That night, I went out to dinner with someone even though I didn’t want to be in public, especially in a dark, noisy restaurant. There was a 12-top full of drunk people seated right next to us. They kept climbing over ice buckets of champagne to talk to each other.

I sat there, awkward and distant, jealous that I wasn’t drunk or numb but grateful that I didn’t have a rectum stuffed with Chantix. I knew this, though: I wasn’t ready to be sober yet.

I drifted off and transported myself to the previous New Year’s Eve when I had a party at my apartment. It wasn’t a well-attended, happy-sounding party, but there were many drugs. Molly. The extra-extra smooth cocaine. Xanax. Purple-tinted weed. Fancy booze with bows on it.

I had just bought a set of Hue lights, and I spent the night before testing all the different color schemes, resting my feet on the massager, inhaling poppers, and carefully orchestrating the ideal atmosphere. There was a way to set a timer for midnight, so the lights would change colors rapidly from pink to blue to white, playing firework sounds and champagne pops and noisemakers that would pump through the Sonos at the exact moment 2014 dissolved into 2015. It would be sensational—everyone at the party will love it.

I also bought a bow tie and wore a white shirt with buttons, my cleanest black pants, and one of my favorite visors from a random golf course I never set foot on. I wore visors back then because I was a real hipster jerkoff, and I thought they made me look cool, especially when I was on drugs. But it didn’t look cool. In fact, at the party, a girl I’d never met asked me if I was dressed as a poker player. I was high as hell pretty much since 10 a.m., so I didn’t care what anyone thought of me.

At some point, I had a dry-mouthed, meandering conversation with a friend as we smoked cigarettes and looked out at the filthy deck. “This is the best time of my life,” I said. I couldn’t breathe through my nose anymore and hadn’t eaten anything all day. “You seem lost,” she said, not smiling. I was offended, but she was right. I went to find more molly.

I don’t remember if there was a ball-dropping moment at midnight or a raucous countdown. I don’t know if I had brunch the following day or if I wished my parents or anyone in my family a Happy New Year. I don’t remember if the timer with the Hue lights and party sounds never went off. I remember I was high. But I was so high that I didn’t feel high anymore. I just felt awake but also tired. And joyless. It was like someone took a handheld vacuum cleaner and sucked up all my joy.

And a year later, as 2015 ominously dissolved into 2016, I was sitting in that noisy restaurant, sipping soda, still joyless, still lost. It was painful, but I was sure next year would be different. I don’t know if I’d be healed, or spiritualized, or in Brooklyn, or maybe even high again, but I would not feel like this, and I would not be in this restaurant. 2016 would be better, I hoped.

*****

It was not. I spent New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles in Julieanne’s small apartment off Vine Street. She was a couple of months pregnant, which was the one good thing to happen in a historically comically terrible year.

But then, in 2017, it all changed. We had our first child and moved into a bigger apartment. I got a new job. The Eagles won the Super Bowl, for Christ’s sake. And I stayed sober—one entire year. Joy had miraculously returned.

If you’re struggling on New Year’s Eve because you’re wistful and not at the fun party or because you’re not the fun person you used to be, just wait. Wait until next year. It may not be joyful, but I promise you it will be different—something will be different, especially if you stay sober. But if you don’t, it’s okay. It’s okay if you’re not ready—just don’t stick Chantix up your ass.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

The Davenport Lunar Eclipse

by Jim Harrison

***************

Overlooking the Mississippi

I never thought I'd get this old.

It was mostly my confusion about time

and the moon, and seeing the lovely way

homely old men treat their homely old women

in Nebraska and Iowa, the lunch-time

touch over green Jell-O with pineapple

and fried "fish rectangles" for $2.95.

When I passed Des Moines the radio said

there were long lines to see the entire cow

sculpted out of butter. The earth is right smack

between the sun and the moon, the black waitress

told me at the Salty Pelican on the waterfront,

home from wild Houston to nurse her sick dad.

My good eye is burning up from fatigue

as it squints up above the Mississippi

where the moon is losing its edge to black.

It likely doesn't know what's happening to it,

I thought, pressed down to my meal and wine

by a fresh load of incomprehension.

My grandma lived in Davenport in the 1890s

just after Wounded Knee, a signal event,

the beginning of America's Sickness unto Death.

I'd like to nurse my father back to health

he's been dead thirty years, I said

to the waitress who agreed. That's why she

came home, she said, you only got one.

Now I find myself at fifty-one in Davenport

and drop the issue right into the Mississippi

where it is free to swim with the moon's reflection.

At the bar there are two girls of incomprehensible beauty

for the time being, as Swedish as my Grandma,

speaking in bad grammar as they listen to a band

of middle-aged Swede saxophonists braying

"Bye-Bye Blackbird" over and over, with a clumsy

but specific charm. The girls fail to notice me -

perhaps I should give them the thousand dollars

in my wallet but I've forgotten just how.

I feel pleasantly old and stupid, deciding

not to worry about who I am but how I spend

my days, until I tear in the weak places

like a thin, worn sheet. Back in my room

I can't hear the river passing like time,

or the moon emerging from the shadow of earth,

but I can see the water that never repeats itself.

It's very difficult to look at the World

and into your heart at the same time.

In between, a life has passed.

