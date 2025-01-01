The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
It’s Okay If You’re Not Ready
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:57
-16:57

It’s Okay If You’re Not Ready

What if I’m not 100% sure I want to stop drinking in the new year?
The Small Bow
Jan 01, 2025
Share

We revisit an old Small Bow essay about my first New Year’s Eve sober—all the feelings of self-pity and loneliness almost drove me to a very bizarre and off-putting relapse. Sobriety didn’t give me the peace of mind and the results I wanted right away. I beat myself up about it, but you don’t have to. 

Show notes:

The Small Bow’s Newsletter

Search Engine episode featuring A.J. Daulerio about Dry January

[Swamp Dogg]

Discussion about this episode

The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Small Bow
Recent Episodes
The Last Decent Man on Earth
  The Small Bow
There Are Murderers Here
  The Small Bow
The Weight Loss
  The Small Bow
Defective Character Limits
  The Small Bow
Joy as an Act of Defiance
  The Small Bow
Joan As Human Woman
  The Small Bow
All Meat Rots
  The Small Bow
You Are F*cking Amazing!
  The Small Bow