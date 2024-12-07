***************************

In early March of 2022, our then two-year-old son moaned in pain on our family room floor, unable to catch his breath or keep his balance. He made odd noises and reached for his stomach. He looked drunk. After a few minutes of this behavior, his eyes rolled back, and he passed out. Julieanne held him, and he briefly woke up, but then he launched a hose of clear vomit all over the floor before passing out again. She took him outside and rocked him on her chest, trying to keep him awake while she sat on the curb, waiting for the ambulance to arrive.