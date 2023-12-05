Good morning, and welcome to The Small Bow. It’s the first Tuesday in December, which means that our readers check in with us and share their big-deal struggles, tiny victories, minor falls, major lifts, and all the blood-soaked rest of it. These entries are heavy, but they are here to serve.

Seasonal announcement: I’m adding some more meetings on the calendar this month, mostly at night, but a couple of afternoons will also be there. The full schedule will drop on Friday, December 8th.

I encourage everyone who reads TSB—even if you’ve never done any sort of group therapy or AA before—to swing through one of our meetings. There’s no pressure to speak up and weep; you can lurk in camera-off mode, but I think it’ll be a tremendous expression of solidarity with our community if you show up. Because it’s true: Holidays are harsher on people like us.

If you have any questions or suggestions for times, hit me up here: ajd@thesmallbow.com

Now, let’s get to today’s check-ins.

Again, all our contributors shall and will remain Anonymous but are credited collectively as "The Small Bow Family Orchestra."

The ***** separates individual entries, as do pull quotes. (Very short entries are only in pull quotes.)

And, of course, TSB looks awesome because Edith Zimmerman did all the illustrations.

We are a newsletter that survives on paid subscriptions. We’re still $5 per month/$45 a year for the rest of 2023.

Ho-to-the-ho. — xx AJD

Just send good vibes so I don't try to spend the last cold days of December alone

Five months out after finding out my husband was a voracious sex addict—almost ten years of lies and deep addiction he kept secret even as he watched me openly, and somehow pretty shamelessly, struggle with my own booze issues, my sobriety has been up and down. But I still consider myself to be in recovery because I'm doing the work: reading my Big Book, consuming all of the Quit Lit, liaising with all my fellow dirtbags on that amazing subreddit, journaling like a motherfucker. Sobriety, more so every day, feels more like the choice I want to make, which is a huge 180 from even six months ago.

But now it's Christmas. I lost my brother in a car wreck when I was 11 and every Christmas after that had been a nightmare (my mom and dad are still bereft) until I met my husband ten years ago. His family offered me the magic, celebration, and warmth I had been looking for since my brother passed.

And now–again! The nightmare returns. He's gone, they're gone. I have no idea what to do. Just send good vibes so I don't try to spend the last cold days of December alone. I really hope I'm not that stubborn.

*****

I'm going to my parent's house for the holidays and although I'm glad not to have to deal with the stress of trying to figure out what to do (which is what I always feel every holiday and birthday), I also just don't want to go.

I don't know if it's life, loneliness, and my medication not being the right one for me, but I have been depressed lately. Not in a non-functioning way. I've been able to work, exercise, and complete a few creative endeavors, but I just give in to lying in bed too often. And maybe it's just an expectation thing or a productivity thing - I shouldn't be doing this? Or a loneliness thing - I'd rather be doing this with another human or anything else with another human? I don't want to mess with the process of getting off/starting a new medication this close to the holidays. I also just want to fast-forward this time. I don't want to deal with the loneliness of the holidays. I don't want to deal with the fake excitement of the new year (and the loneliness of that). I just want to be settled and happy. I don't know if that is even real. I'm going to my parent's house for the holidays and although I'm glad not to have to deal with the stress of trying to figure out what to do (which is what I always feel every holiday and birthday), I also just don't want to go. But I have to and that's life too.

*****

Codependence is a hell of a drug around the holidays in particular. I’m feeling better than I usually do about the holidays - I’m trying to work the Al-Anon program and to say no more often. I still don’t totally believe that people will still love me if I stop doing things for them… but I’ve gotta try and see, right?

*****

I hope I won’t spend the Christmas holiday the way I did Thanksgiving - quietly drinking myself into a stupor.

Holidays without my kids always feel so empty. This year, through an unlucky matchup of school schedules and the details of our custody agreement, my kids spent Thanksgiving with their dad and will also be at their dad’s house for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So it will be just me, my husband, and my 80-year-old mother-in-law, who lives with us.

I’ll open gifts with the kids as close to Christmas as possible, they’ll leave, and then the house will close around me. Silent except for my husband who is talking only to the dogs or watching what he wants on TV. Messy, because I’m tired of doing all the housework. Pretend holiday cheer in the form of a tree and greeting cards from happier people displayed across the mantel.

My husband and his mom are not from the US, so on the day itself, we’ll probably eat something traditional from their culture. My husband doesn’t like traditional US holiday food, so we never have that, even though I love it. I crave a turkey with all the sides. I crave three kinds of pie and all the mashed potatoes and gravy I can hold. I crave the love that having that food prepared for me, or prepared by me and enjoyed, would signify.

For Thanksgiving, we had pizza. Not being from the US, the holiday has little resonance for my husband and his mother. All that’s left then is the food. I bought myself half a pecan pie and some canned whipped cream to try to capture something that, deep down, I know can’t be found in a pie crust. I’m the only one who ate any of it.

I hope I won’t spend the Christmas holiday the way I did Thanksgiving - quietly drinking myself into a stupor. Re-reading what I’ve written here, it’s not looking great. Wish me luck.

*****

I'm reminding myself every morning how alive I feel without alcohol in my system.

I'm one month sober, the longest I've gone in years! My current goal is to make it to the end of January without a drink. Keep it achievable. I'm feeling hopeful and excited about life for the first time in a long time. Sleeping again, energy coming back. I checked myself into an IOP program last month, which I thank for helping me get sober. I'm leaving the program early, though, because trying to fit in 15 hours of program a week while working full-time and taking care of a toddler just isn't working. I hope I'm not being naive. I know the days are short, dark, and gritty, but I still have Small Bow meetings. I still have yoga. I still have great, supportive friends. I'm reminding myself every morning how alive I feel without alcohol in my system.

*****

What does it take to hang in there without shouting, “Put your effing drink down! The party’s over already!”

I’m 62 and 8 years sober. I’ve been married for 38 years and have three adult children. My husband is a take-it-or-leave-it (mostly leave-it) drinker. He is supportive of my sobriety, and I acknowledge it is made much easier by living with someone like him versus a daily drinker or alcoholic.

I descend from alcoholics and a culture of heavy drinking on both sides of my family. I have friends and family who cannot or will not say the word alcoholic or say out loud that there’s a problem.

I grew up with five girlfriends and remain in frequent contact with them. All our fathers were alcoholics. We have siblings who struggle with alcohol and/or drugs. Some of us are alcoholics and have partners who are alcoholics. Some of us have adult children who struggle. One has become addicted to fentanyl. When, on rare and fraught occasions, we speak openly, they are articulate and self-aware about not wanting to live sober or be conscious of things they’d rather blot out.

One friend is a take-it-or-leave-it drinker. She often recommends therapy or counseling but does not grasp the crux of the matter: Therapy is a non-starter. Five minutes into a counseling session will produce, “You need rehab. You can’t drink yourself into a stupor and expect to address what ails you.” Protection of drinking, etc., is placed above all else, including children.

I get that a grown child may very well die or become disabled no matter what, but why not make even a small effort to model sober living? The hell of resignation they feel now waiting for “the call” will pale in comparison to the living hell of knowing they didn’t try to join their kid in sobriety.

These are lifelong friends and family members. While I could cut off contact, I do not want to do anything that separates my kids from their aunts, uncles, and cousins or friends’ kids they grew up with. What does it take to hang in there without shouting, “Put your effing drink down! The party’s over already!” I walk the walk because it’s the least I can do for my own kids. Watching one train wreck after another, however, decade after decade, is exhausting and lonely.

I feel like others here who are in their 30s and 40s with young children think the cycle ends with their sobriety. I pray that it does. I did not foresee this as part of my journey. Thanks for letting me vent.

*****

If the words I read here help me, maybe my words will help someone else.

I’m approaching a year without alcohol. I’m also approaching 40. When I stopped drinking, my intention was to have a month of no alcohol (I still smoke a little tobacco and pot daily) and then to carry on as I had. Each week of not drinking made it clear I had started something interesting and beneficial. I had no words for what I was experiencing; I started to see and feel things much differently than I had when I was drinking, good and bad things. I’ve been able to access parts of myself I’ve hidden away because of shame/anger/resentment. I have started figuring out how to gently incorporate them into my understanding of myself and the world around me. I have followed intuition and have found connections in people, podcasts, and periodicals that motivate and inspire me to continue. I still have so many questions about love, purpose, and meaning. I hope to continue learning to make adjustments and would like to strengthen further and discover my relationship to spirituality. I have identified the toxic nature of anxiety, and I’m working on regulating my own, as it plays a major part in my life and my regrettable reactions. I’m finding many resources that help vest the pursuit of a meaningful life.

I know I’m still at the beginning of all of this, and I aspire to be more involved in the future. I want to push myself again to live outside of my comfort, to push beyond the outlier/observer role, to engage meaningfully with this community, and to listen and share. To fortify myself in values that incorporate understanding and belonging universally. If the words I read here help me, maybe my words will help someone else. I believe so much in love. Thank you all.

*****

My body has been my enemy my entire life. I don’t expect us to be friends, but a mutual understanding would be nice.

I was diagnosed with an extremely rare health condition when I was an infant/toddler that affected my digestive system. Based on research in the 40 years since I was diagnosed, there’s even a likely genetic component. But 40 years ago, that knowledge was unknown, and instead, I was the source of frustration between my parents and doctors as to why the treatment didn’t work. I don’t know if I internalized blame, but I have carried it with me my entire life: I am faking it, it’s my fault, I’m wasting time and money.

The symptoms resolved when I was around 10, but my digestive system has always been an issue in different ways. My first therapist gently suggested that this may have been a trigger to my lifelong anxiety and that our understanding of the mind-stomach link is much deeper and scientifically supported than when I was diagnosed at an early age.

I have forgiven myself for my drinking. I cannot forgive myself for all of the other events in my life that I have internalized as my own personal mistakes that were my fault. I am working on this in therapy, but my inner child is hurting so much. They are sobbing now as I am writing this.

My body has been my enemy my entire life. I don’t expect us to be friends, but a mutual understanding would be nice.

*****

I am in a period of trying very hard to change but not making a lot of progress. It’s hard to feel hopeful. It’s hard to trust that better things are ahead. I mean, what if they aren’t? What if it just gets worse from here? I’m trying to remind myself that things are ok and logically both better and worse things are ahead and I trust myself to handle them.

*****

This man has saved my life, but I wonder whether it's time for a change. Or is practicing acceptance what I need?

In the last few weeks, it's become clear that my Mom's Alzheimer's has advanced to a point where she no longer has very long to live. I've been preparing for this development for years, but it still hits me like a freight train. I started noticing her decline right after I got sober six and a half years ago. In a way, I feel like she was hanging on to her wits long enough to see me get my act together. Still, it hurts.

Meanwhile, I feel at a crossroads with my program. I've been working with the same sponsor since I came into the program, but we've struggled to connect lately. There are long, awkward silences on our calls. This man has saved my life, but I wonder whether it's time for a change. Or is practicing acceptance what I need? I find myself complaining about AA as a way to deflect dealing with what's truly important: my feelings about my mom. Somehow, talking about how people aren't following the traditions in my home group seems easier than discussing, you know, what's really on my mind.

But, you know, still sober. I bit into a piece of cake and tasted rum and was reminded that I am very much vulnerable to this disease and ... that's ok! I have more in sobriety than I could have dreamed about when drinking and for that I'm grateful.

*****

I don’t even care about the holidays but apparently I really do.

I’ve been throwing tantrums lately. Instead of telling others that I’m hurt or sad, I’ve been a brat. And to say that I’ve turned to anger or some other more adult characterization of my actions doesn’t do my behavior, or really, my feelings, justice. Instead, I have been a much, much, much younger version of myself.

To be more specific, I’ve sent two separate text messages that made me feel like a powerful toddler for doing so.

One text was to my immediate family on our group chat in response to our parents’ decision to just up and move Christmas Day to December 23rd this year. I ranted to my boyfriend about this total disregard for my and everyone else’s feelings.

The second text was to some girlfriends who had invited my ex-boyfriend to our annual Friendsgiving instead of me. When I accidentally found out about the event via a phone call with one of the girls, I texted the chat, “Have a great Friendsgiving” followed by the peace sign emoji, and then left the group.

Much like when I was three years old and lost my shit at the circumstances around me, I felt like I had really shown them, had made them regret being so awful to me. And then, just like when I was three years old, I was in a ball on the floor when the adrenaline wore off. I don’t even care about the holidays but apparently I really do.

How do I have a romantic relationship with another human being?

11/28: HOLIDAY CHECK-IN

After eight months of unemployment, I finally have a job again. And after 16 years of being single, I'm officially dating someone again. The job isn't bad, but dating is sort of terrifying. We have a lot in common, especially our inexperience, but I don't quite know how to be with her yet. She and I have different ideas about some things (the horror!). How do I have a romantic relationship with another human being? One day at a time, I hope.

12/1: HOLIDAY CHECK-IN UPDATE

LMAO, she dumped me. Since I am anonymous here, I can safely admit that a big part of it is because I'm terrible at sex and my dick barely works. I am in my early 30s and seeing a woman for not quite three months is the most romantic success I've had in my life by a country mile. This is, I think, what healing looks like.

Other Recent Check-Ins:

Thanks to everyone who contributed.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday or Saturday morning.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, the TSB Spotify playlist, and more exclusive essays.

This was our most recent one for Subscribers Only:

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support!

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

The Thing Is by Ellen Bass

to love life, to love it even

when you have no stomach for it

and everything you’ve held dear

crumbles like burnt paper in your hands,

your throat filled with the silt of it.

When grief sits with you, its tropical heat

thickening the air, heavy as water

more fit for gills than lungs;

when grief weights you down like your own flesh

only more of it, an obesity of grief,

you think, How can a body withstand this?

Then you hold life like a face

between your palms, a plain face,

no charming smile, no violet eyes,

and you say, yes, I will take you

I will love you, again.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN