Good morning, TSB pod people.

Today, we talk with writer/actor/musician/newest Substacker Josh Radnor about using recovery and spiritual practices to help him avoid the despair of new-found fame.

I think I did the pilot of that show when I was 29 or 30. So I spent the bulk of my 30s on that show. And, you know, this is a difficult thing to talk about, but I did just listen to PJ's podcast with Molly Ringwald, which I thought was great. And she came to a lot of the same conclusions that I came to, which I was, I was happy to hear some of my own kind of survival tips, like, validated from someone who was surfing her own kind of rapids. It's a tricky thing. So I don't want to overstate how destabilizing it was, but certainly my life changed, the life of my family had to change in certain ways. And I found that it was something that was more destabilizing than I didn't really pop a lot of champagne over it. In fact, I had to stop drinking over it. It necessitated some like big swings in my life to keep myself grounded, keep myself sane, and just figure out like who I was in the midst of that because it's a very small group of people that suddenly start getting called another name than the name your parents gave you when you were born and I didn't like that at all.

(Shouts to PJ.)

We also talk about the joys of solitude, free desserts, being disappointed by gurus, and “Brats.”

He’s the best. Enjoy and like, share, comment, whatever-whatever.

