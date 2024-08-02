The Small Bow
Main Character Defects with Josh Radnor
Fame can be its own despair if you’re not careful - how do you avoid getting in your head?
Aug 02, 2024
Josh Radnor joins TSB pod to discuss the spiritual life he acquired while navigating the pitfalls of becoming internationally famous for his role as Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother.” We also discuss the problem with gurus, the perks of solitude, free desserts, and “Brats”. 

Find Josh's newsletter here. And check out Swamp Dogg's album Black Grass here.

In this episode:

2:43 Josh's relationship to Ted Mosby, surviving fame, spiritual work, No Bad Parts

11:00 Being famous but not the main character, suggested bibliography,

18:10 Turning 50, Josh's reading list, A.J.'s recommendation

25:04 "Brats" but like Andrew McCarthy, sobriety and public life

30:55 Finding camaraderie in sobriety

37:35 Gurus, charlatans, cults

43:25 Living with a dark side, expanding your definition of self

Seeking camaraderie in sobriety

Gurus, Charlatans, Cults

58:00 Richard Rohr, pride, feeling strange, writer brain, Mary HK Choi

The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
