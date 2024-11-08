Notes from the American Schoolyard with John Devore

Today we talk about how a lack of personal safety as little boys taught us how to be drunk, angry, impotent men. It’s about bullying and Bukowski and desperation and an inability to show love for ourselves and accept love from others. Usual shit.
Show notes:
John's book Theatre Kids: A True Tale of Off-Off Broadway.
In this episode:
01:24 - Keep on trying
06:06 - Curtains up, Beard ASMR, Daily Carry Bros
08:57 - Military & Theatre
15:20 - Meeting via Maxim, the Black Table
21:20 - Bonding over 'party fouls'
23:16 - The Email and the party
26:21 - The language of toxic masculinity
30:19 - Calling from the wreckage, John's advice to A.J.
36:46 - The little old lady
40:26 - Confronting fear in early sobriety
47:51 - Jane Fonda's Toxic Masculinity Observation
51:12 - Shakespeare on Masculinity, Back to Buk'
55:48 - Kid Stardust on the Porter House
1:00:22 - Trying to feel safe and loved
1:03:33 - Live from the boxing gym, losing fights, mano a wall
1:07:14 - Anger as an indicator
1:09:43 - Revenge fantasies
1:11:56 - How to become a villain
1:18:56 - Schoolyard: 1 Bukoski: 0, Swamp does CCR
Share this post