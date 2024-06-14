Hello. Apologies for blasting you mid-day on a Friday, but our first TSB podcast episode is live, and I wanted to spread the word and encourage you to do the same.

Today, we talk with writer Emily Gould about how a severe nervous breakdown upended her life and almost torched her marriage. She excavated this story brilliantly last winter in a New York magazine piece titled “The Lure of Divorce.” But we focus on the aftermath—her bipolar diagnosis and how she manages it, especially publicly.

“It's hard not to feel a sort of urge to romanticize or be nostalgic about those parts of the past. And it is; it runs really counter to my other feelings, which are of deep shame and regret about some of the ways that I behaved when I was, really making life hell for everyone who had to deal with me.

It was so weird. In my experience of what my life was like during that time, I felt like I was really happy, but my friends were like, you just seemed really angry. You were just so angry all the time.”

It’s a dark and wild journey, and I’m so grateful for her generosity in sharing her story. It helped me process my own shit, and I hope it does the same for you.

Another programming note! Because we are no longer contracted under iHeart Radio, Julian Weller, the show’s producer and co-creator, and I are now self-funded. So, if you enjoy our work and would like us to do more of it, we’d love your financial support. Anyone who donates $5 or more will get a special thank-you shoutout on the next episode, which will air in two weeks.

DONATE TO TSB PODCAST

Thanks again—it’s great to be back.

Share