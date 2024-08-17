We talk with writer Jennifer Romolini about Philly shit, her book "Ambition Monster," her relapse into workaholism while promoting that book, how to be satisfied with a “B minus” workday, and how to be a good parent if you’re messy.

“The kids don't look at us wanting us to be perfect. They just want us to acknowledge when we're not. That is the biggest difference. If my parents had done that, if they did it today, it would promote so much healing. It's the hardest part of the whole thing. Being a fucked up person and raising a kid and trying not to do the same shit.”

Incredible insight, incredible convo—all the things. You’ll love it.

Also: We’re calling on the Small Bow Family Orchestra: Do you think you might be a workaholic? What moments come to mind? Send a voice memo along to ajd@thesmallbow.com, SUBJECT: WORKAHOLIC. You can also leave us a voicemail at +1-323-917-3846.

And here’s a reminder—we are an independent podcast, so Julian Weller, the show’s producer and co-creator, and I are now self-funded. We'd love your financial support if you enjoy our work and want us to do more. Anyone who donates $5 or more will get a special thank-you shoutout on the next episode, which will air in, oh, about two weeks.

