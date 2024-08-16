Some Kind of Ambition Monster with Jennifer Romolini

We talk with writer Jennifer Romolini about Philly shit, her book "Ambition Monster," her relapse into workaholism while promoting the book, and how to be satisfied with a “B minus” work day.
Also: We’re calling on the Small Bow Family Orchestra: Do you think you might be a workaholic? What moments come to mind? Send a voice memo along to ajd@thesmallbow.com, SUBJECT: WORKAHOLIC. Or you can leave us a voicemail at +1-323-917-3846.
Read Workaholism 101 here. Find Jenn’s book and more writing here. Listen to Jenn’s podcast with Kim France Everything is Fine. Listen to Swamp Dogg’s new album "Blackgrass" wherever you get music, or buy a hard copy here.
In this episode:
4:53 Interview Begins
6:53 Creative Burnout, Balancing Life and Writing, Jenn's Essays
10:17 Ambition & Insecurity, Trauma-Success, Acting in Charge
17:34 Changing Ambitions, Sober Heartbreak, Drinking Culture
21:33 Relapse, New Cycles, Parental denial
33:00 Getting What You Wanted, Working to Fix It
38:40 Status vs. What You Want, Consistency, Creative Blocks
42:20 How to Stay Sane When You Care, Self-Pressure
47:23 The Fuck You Voice, Burritoville
49:55 Trusting yourself? Being hypersensitive, Being patient, Parental growth
54:43 Reparenting
1:03:28 What to do if you're workaholic
