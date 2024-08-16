The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
Some Kind of Ambition Monster with Jennifer Romolini
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:06:59
-1:06:59

Some Kind of Ambition Monster with Jennifer Romolini

Workaholism 101: How much of your self-worth is tied to your job?
The Small Bow
Aug 16, 2024
Share

We talk with writer Jennifer Romolini about Philly shit, her book "Ambition Monster," her relapse into workaholism while promoting the book, and how to be satisfied with a “B minus” work day. 

Also: We’re calling on the Small Bow Family Orchestra: Do you think you might be a workaholic? What moments come to mind? Send a voice memo along to ajd@thesmallbow.com, SUBJECT: WORKAHOLIC. Or you can leave us a voicemail at +1-323-917-3846. 

Read Workaholism 101 here. Find Jenn’s book and more writing here. Listen to Jenn’s podcast with Kim France Everything is Fine. Listen to Swamp Dogg’s new album "Blackgrass" wherever you get music, or buy a hard copy here.

In this episode:

4:53 Interview Begins

6:53 Creative Burnout, Balancing Life and Writing, Jenn's Essays

10:17 Ambition & Insecurity, Trauma-Success, Acting in Charge

17:34 Changing Ambitions, Sober Heartbreak, Drinking Culture

21:33 Relapse, New Cycles, Parental denial

33:00 Getting What You Wanted, Working to Fix It

38:40 Status vs. What You Want, Consistency, Creative Blocks

42:20 How to Stay Sane When You Care, Self-Pressure

47:23 The Fuck You Voice, Burritoville

49:55 Trusting yourself? Being hypersensitive, Being patient, Parental growth

54:43 Reparenting

1:03:28 What to do if you're workaholic

Discussion about this episode

The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Small Bow
Recent Episodes
The Last Decent Man on Earth
  The Small Bow
There Are Murderers Here
  The Small Bow
The Weight Loss
  The Small Bow
Defective Character Limits
  The Small Bow
Joy as an Act of Defiance
  The Small Bow
Joan As Human Woman
  The Small Bow
All Meat Rots
  The Small Bow
You Are F*cking Amazing!
  The Small Bow