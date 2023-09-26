One of the most disorienting and odd moments that occurred a couple of hours after my father’s death was when a man from the coroner’s office came to transport his body, and then, right before he zipped him up for good, he presented me with a copy of his toe tag. It’s nothing special–the flimsy yellowish cardstock you’d find attached to your keys at a valet station or as a price tag hanging off a dusty lamp in an antique store. It was such an odd transaction between us that I didn’t know what to say when he handed it to me. And I was so delirious from lack of sleep and shock that I didn’t think to ask for an explanation.

When I told my sister what had happened, she was mortified and insisted I throw it away. I knew she was right, but I held on to it. I bought it home from Florida, then tossed it in my bedside drawer with my passport, loose change, and AA chips.

About a month ago, I removed it and began giving it a specific utility: I use it as a bookmark. Up until a few weeks ago, that book was “A Calendar of Wisdom” by Leo Tolstoy, but I’ve since switched over to a more traditional text, “One Day At A Time In Al-Anon.”

Morbidity aside, I’ve chosen it for one specific purpose–to remind me that I will die and that everyone I love will die, too. It’s basically a customized piece of “memento mori”

paraphernalia to help me live better, if not become more accepting that my time on earth will end.

My father was terrified of death, or rather, inconsiderate of it. Whenever the subject would come up, I got the sense that he never believed it was careening towards him. He seemed to treat it like it was decades away, even when he was in his early 70s.

On rare occasions, we had a semi-serious conversation about “What happens after you die?” he was convinced there was something beyond but wouldn’t officially commit to a God of his understanding.

But I believe his hope was that he would be deposited into the glorious afterlife happy hour bar with all his dearly departed relatives, friends, and celebrity folk heroes seconds after he died. Because if he didn’t believe in that–then what else was there? Terror and bleakness.

I still spin out from the hypotheticals on the details about the end of his life. Would he want to know, when he was 71, that he had approximately ten more years to live? And only a few of them would be healthy ones, ones he’d actually remember? I honestly don’t know how he’d respond to that news: would he go inward and spiritual, or buy a Ferrari and drive to Pebble Beach to live out the rest of his days trying to break 90?

For that matter, what would I do?

I had a really brain-breaking conversation recently with my friend Peter Stuart about the process of dying and how it’s changed for him in sobriety. Peter has lived an enormously exciting life—he was once a very successful musician who became an unsuccessful drunk soon after that.

After he straightened out, he began to work in the recovery industry, first at treatment centers, then with newly sober individuals returning to high-risk environments, like films, rock and roll touring, or professional sports. He went back to school to get a Master's in Clinical Psychology and now runs a private practice in Austin.

About a year ago, he received a FaceTime call from his close friend, Randy, who had a terminal illness and was two weeks away from gathering all his family in a room before taking his Medical Assistance in Dying medication.

"He told me very calmly that he had a Glioblastoma (a brain tumor) that had tripled in size in the past month. Then he said, 'I wanted to call you to say goodbye.'"

I can't imagine the full gravity of that call—like, what do you talk about with someone in that moment? And for how long? Peter said they asked about each other's kids and rehashed some meaningful times together, but for the most part, they stayed in the present tense, even though the present tense was grim.

"He just wanted to tell me that I mattered in his life and that he loved me, and I got to tell him that I loved him and would miss him. And then we ended the call."

I was shocked by Peter's ease with this unique experience. He couldn't contain his gratitude, saying that the chance to say a long goodbye was something most people never get with a loved one. "I never got that with my father—when I was very young, I just came home one day, and he was gone."

But it also turned out that Peter had already prepared for any existential crisis that may have come from that final call with Randy. When he was 26, he had paralyzing bouts of death anxiety, and one of the best ways to get rid of it was getting hammered frequently. "Getting loaded back then wasn't as dangerous as it is now, but it was risky behavior, and I was okay with whatever might happen."

And then, once he got sober and began to love and cherish his life, his fear of death returned more intensely. So he sought help from a Buddhist Monk named Lama Marut.

"He suggested that I do a guided awareness of death meditation daily for a year. He would say, 'Live every day like it's your last—and someday you'll be right.'"

And from then on, Peter changed his focus—from fear to awareness.

"It's impossible to value every moment that much, but this allowed me to reset and have gratitude for the good things in my life, which, it turns out, are more precious because they are impermanent."

Here's the daily meditation he practiced.

1× 0:00 -19:08

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like Peter, the shift from a life of chemically enhanced chaos and nihilism to one that has become sacred and beautiful has been intense for me. My children have become such a central part of that, obviously, too. The thought of no longer being around is enough to make me crawl into bed with them for however long I have left. But that’s not a good use of my time.

One of the gifts of sobriety is that I’ve formulated what is a good day for me and how to make my life meaningful, which starts with (surprise) service to others. There’s the 12-step version of this, but I try to go beyond that. Little things—picking up litter I see on the sidewalk, saying hi to my elderly neighbors, asking thoughtful questions about people’s careers, not honking my horn, no more throwing dog crap bags in other people’s trash cans, giving my wife a hug before she asks me for one. (I’m aware this list could use a little more work.)

And speaking of my children, I need to change how I interact with them: I yell—sometimes in a loud, scary voice, just like my dad—more than I’d like and it really bums me out. I shouldn’t yell at them or anyone else—it’s a pointless and troubling reaction to minor inconveniences. And I also don’t do enough activities with them outside the house—not enough museums or beach days. We all love the beach.

This is what’s on my father’s toe tag, by the way:

Name: Daulerio

Rm. 303

Doctor: Dr. Pathak

Hospital/City: Trustbridge

Time Expired: 3:30 A.M.

Date Expired: 01-11-23

That’s it. That’s what I look at every morning. And then, I decide what I want to do with the rest of my life.

MORE ESSAYS ABOUT LIFE AND DEATH YOU MIGHT ENJOY

“This Old Man” by Roger Angell [New Yorker]

“Your Real Biological Clock Is Your Going to Die” by Tom Scocca [HmmDaily]

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mostly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We need your support to keep going and growing.

We send it out every Tuesday and Friday morning. You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox, but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone in or out of recovery an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

Endnote:

“They tell me I am going to die.

Why don’t I seem to care?

My cup is full. Let it spill.”

— Robert Friend