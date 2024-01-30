There were many moments in early sobriety when I, newly blessed with a plastic two-year chip, decided it was now my duty to help others for the rest of my life. And by "help," I mean creating a Ted Talk presentation, one where I light up the room like a firework with what I had learned as a person who became sober under extraordinary duress while also being publicly shamed. How did I do it? "Well, friends, it begins with what I like to call PRNA-- 'pre-radicalized non-spiritual authenticism' -- and here's what I mean by that …"

As you can see, I was lost in early sobriety, and my definition of service was mainly selfish. Why would I help others if there wasn't an opportunity to show the world my miraculous transformation from a lowly shit slug into a passably decent human? What's in that for me?

Funny because it's partly true. My ego, even without the pollutants, still weighed a ton.

(Progress, not perfection, et cetera!)

In the five years since we began publishing The Small Bow, I have received emails complimenting some of our good work here. Maybe they will add something like, "You are helping people." This is nice to hear, but I know my place: I am just a man with a small handful of okay sobriety and an imaginary Ted Talk.

But then there are other emails—when people come to me with specific, personal questions above my pay grade. The "Should I go to rehab?" questions. The "My boyfriend doesn't want to go to AA, but I don't know what to do." Or—and these are the worst and, sadly, most frequent—"I'm trying to help and understand my son's addiction."

On some of these occasions, I've tapped Joe Schrank, our resident recovery interventionist/social worker who's been around since our first week of publishing TSB, to help me with these requests. We've had some good results, in that every person he’s talked to, he’s made them feel better. Recently, Joe and I discussed if we should promote this part a little, but what would that look like exactly? "I think we could offer help to people without crassly price gouging people who are full of fear," he said.

I'm not expecting Joe to offer full-scale solutions, but maybe—maybe—he can provide, at the very least, a comfort beyond just a weekly funny-sad Small Bow essay. Here's a quick rundown of his qualifications: he has 30 years of sobriety and 20 years of professional experience working with patients with substance disorders as a social worker, interventionist, and policy wonk. He's opened rehabs, managed sober living facilities, and coached and consulted many famous and influential people through their early stages of recovery. He was a founder of The Fix. He is 6’5 and almost 300 pounds and was also a former lineman for USC before he screwed it up with alcoholism. He likes Soul Cycling. He's also been a longtime contributor and confidant of The Small Bow and a powerful influence on my early sobriety.

Here are some questions about how he works with new clients that might help you decide what's next with you or someone you deeply care about.

— AJD

What does a consultation look like? What should be asked? What's the tone?

People who are addicts are more than their addictive behaviors. As usual, I'm with the Jesuits here, who educate based on "Cura Personalis," where they care for the development of the whole person.

The questions that should be asked vary based on the identified patient. In other words, I wouldn't ask a young mother the same questions that I would ask a middle-aged CEO kind of guy. The questions should be open-ended and conversational, without judgment or shame. If humor can fit in, that helps, as does empathy and understanding.

I'm not much for deciding on a diagnosis based on volume or frequency of use. However, many people being assessed love to talk about what they don't do. But really, what I am looking for is impairment. There isn't a diagnosis without impairment, so what is the impairment that can be a short dot to connect to one's use?

I also think it's critical to ask about what is going well and their areas of concern. A strange thing about addiction treatment is that we never ask the individual about their goals. One of the questions I like to ask is: "Have you considered telling the people around you that you are a drug user and they should deal with their feelings about it?" That one is generally batted away–ok, it's always batted away, but it tees up the next question: "What do you want to do about your drug use?" As much as what is asked, it's crucial to listen, restate what is being heard, and see if that lands. Without a therapeutic alliance, forget it.

How about a consultation for the loved one of an addict? Parent or partner?

Families and spouses are actually more challenging than the addicts themselves, at least for me. My general default setting is being on the side of the kid, the dog, or the alcoholic, so I have a hard time not saying, "You know what's crazier than cocaine addiction? Marrying a cocaine addict and trying to control them."

The truth is families are hit the hardest, and this is very much a systemic problem, so when the system gets better, so does the individual and vice versa.

With families, it's also essential to sniff out their willingness to set limits and boundaries. Boundaries are only as good as the follow-through, and many times, because of the swirling hurt, fear, anger, and frustration, the limits are way too lofty. (Watch any episode of "Intervention" for unrealistic boundaries.)

First and foremost, I'm a social worker. The knowledge, values, and skills of social work theory and practice are very different than the pop culture treatment plan of "Never use again, love AA, be a counselor at a rehab." That's a beautiful story, but there are better bets. But that's the story people know and what the rehab industry sells. It needs to be more successful to be statistically significant. Every family and situation is different, so it's critical to ask the family and/or spouse, "What would you like to happen?"

What should something like this cost?

In terms of cost, there are some variables. Is there travel? How much time? I never give up, so an intervention could take a long time. I wish I could tell you what a standard fee is. I have heard crazy numbers, numbers I never get, but I'm not looking to shake people down during their worst moments. I wish that were a virtue, but my truth is, I take cases based on my batting average and probability of success. "Oh, your 25-year-old daughter, prone to crying, is in need?" I'm not your guy, but I can help you find someone. Young women make me nervous, so I would have a low level of confidence with that case, so there's no price I would take. I know that's dumb, but I'm a lousy businessman. I wouldn't be a social worker if I were good at business.

My interventions will generally be around $5k-$7,500, but if I can and have the time, I'll do it for less. I can't do it for free. I have one kid in med school and one in college, but I can promise I'll do it for less than most, and I am better at it than most.

What happens when you realize that the person who needs help needs mental health services and not one dealing with substance abuse? Obviously, there's an overlap. We've talked about friends of mine who need some actual medical intervention. Can you give a scenario in which that is the only option, i.e., The Baker Act, etc?

As a social worker, I am ethically obligated to use all resources to mitigate harm to the patient or others. I'm not afraid to use those resources. If I feel uneasy about someone's potential to self-harm, I will call, and I will report that so the person is kept safe. Often, that can kill a therapeutic alliance. It's tricky because sometimes substance overuse can look like psychosis. Those are extreme situations and are generally associated with prolonged amphetamine use.

I'm a safety first guy; my basic theory is "Nobody finds any recovery if they are dead," so let's take "They could be dead" off the table. In less acute situations, delineating what is mental health and what is substance misuse is kind of a tied approach, meaning the ship has to be rocking less before that can be understood. I had a clinical supervisor once who would say, "Get rid of the substances, and you'll see the disease." Those who use anything to the point of impairment inherently have mental health issues. There are reasons people use it to the point of impairment, and it's rarely just "partying."

It's tough to tell people not to worry -- or give them direction about not feeling helpless when their child/husband/parent is unfixable or unreachable. How do you handle that conversation?

That's walking a tightrope wearing a hockey skate. I'm a realist and don't like throwing out platitudes to make people feel better. "This will be ok, don't worry"-- that's actually kind of cruel at some level when the truth is, it might not be fine. I remember saying to someone at the hospital with Greg (Giraldo), "This isn't a visit; it's a goodbye," when some people there were convinced he was going to pull through.

At the same time, I genuinely believe that where there is life, there is hope, so I don't ever want to deliver hopeless messages either. I think in those instances, it's important to reinforce to people that addiction is way bigger than any of us. I have spent my life with these people–I am these people–and I don't understand addiction. I have been to the funerals of clients I thought were doing great on the long-term sobriety plan. I have been to weddings of clients I thought would never make it a few months. I won't know the outcome of anyone’s treatment plan, but I'll be in the boat with you until you tell me to get out. When Carl Jung was at a loss, he would read to people. Sometimes, the best we can do is just to be with someone.

fin

Like I said up top–let's give this a shot. If anyone would like some consultation from Joe about their personal situation or a situation with a close friend or family member, email me, and we can try to set something up.

ajd@thesmallbow.com SUBJECT: CAN I TALK TO JOE?

******

MORE JOE STUFF:

Share

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $7 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, the TSB Spotify playlist, and more exclusive essays. You also get commenting privileges!

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support!

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

* Wednesday Night: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (Ten-minute meditation followed by 50 minutes of sharing.)

*Thursday: (Women and non-binary meeting) 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET AND

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, DEBT, codependency, love, loneliness, depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

* New meeting for 2024

Would you like to be a part of next Tuesday’s Check-In?

Remember, anyone who contributes will get a Free Month of TSB Sundays. We need ya! I appreciate you and all you bring to us.

Here’s an example:

“I started therapy again after a six-year break because I had a panic attack while watching John Wick 4 ...I know, right? Unfortunately, my new therapist is good at that Jungian jiu-jitsu where they flip over your newfound anxiety, and the next thing you know, you have to write letters to yourself reframing childhood trauma. The thought of writing these letters makes me want to curl up in a bottle under a neon sign and blast a pack cigs. Cue Willie Nelson's "Whiskey River.” The shitty thing about being sober is I know if I feel uncomfortable about doing something good for my well-being, I probably should. Ugh.”

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject FEBRUARY CHECK-IN

It will be published on the first Tuesday of February.

We also donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.

MOST RECENT CHECK-IN:

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

I Wish in the City of Your Heart

by Robley Wilson

***********************

I wish in the city of your heart

you would let me be the street

where you walk when you are most

yourself. I imagine the houses:

It has been raining, but the rain

is done and the children kept home

have begun opening their doors.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

But if you really hate subscriptions but love what we do, you can throw us $20 without all the extra emails to read. You’re the best. Thanks for your kindness and support!

DONATE