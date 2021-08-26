Sorry I’m Like This

Writer and comedian Megan Koester lowers us into her deep dark well – from being an LA lab rat to pay for booze to debilitating depression, to financial desperation, professional rejections. Honestly, outside of the lab rat thing not much has changed. But she’s happy now! Somehow she’s happy, and she loves helping people. Being an jerk doesn't get you very far.
