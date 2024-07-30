Just to check in…

I can't believe we're approaching August again. I know that every day is a return to someplace else, and time is undefeated, but still. I've always been waylaid by anxiety in August, an eerie existential dread that hangs there in every corner. I wrote about this last year in a very melodramatic post called "Allergy Season."

Summertime passes, and I'm full of regret and maddening wistfulness for…something. A different, longer summer, maybe, but mostly, I want a fully formed version of myself. I'm running out of versions of myself I'm pretending to be.

Man. When I reread some TSB stories later, especially ones from years ago, I sometimes shake my head, and I definitely did with this one. But am I over allergy season? Not really. I'm still floating in this weird, intrusive space where the end of summer feels like death.

The influx of back-to-school commercials currently in circulation has kicked it off earlier than usual this year. I vividly remember one from when I was in high school that used a song called "See You In September," which gave me that sour, cold, feel-like-death feeling even when I was at the peak of my youthful ignorance. I think it had, like, gray empty boardwalks or lifeguard stands being set on fire or summer lovers saying their final goodbyes on a sunset beach before one gets sucked out by a voracious wave. All to sell Trapper Keepers.

Other than that, I'm good: the kids are healthy, the dogs love me, and the lobster is, somehow, still around. Julieanne seems happy with me. I've slept somewhat effortlessly two out of the past five nights, once clocking in a total of 7 hours. I'm halfway through a book in under two weeks, which is close to a personal record. I bought a new floor rug. The Phillies are still in first, even though they've lost what feels like about 80 games in the past two weeks. Oh yeah, and I finally got my 8-year coin on Sunday at a packed meeting, which was enough to remind me that I'm very much alive.

So how are you?

Our August Check-Ins run next Tuesday—so wee need your help. Tell us what’s up with your recovery—share your triumphs, setbacks, or whatever else is lifting you up or dragging you down. Let’s get after it.

The perfect length is 150-300 words.

Here's a GREAT example of what we're looking for.

I recently had a relapse — not so bad, all things considered, only about a week-ish of secret blackout drinking before I pulled myself out of it, and then another week of detoxing the ethanol and shame. Now I'm facing a to-do list that still has all the stuff from two weeks ago, plus all the other stuff that's accumulated since. I missed the deadline on something important to me and ignored a time-sensitive email that could have resulted in a really good work assignment. Still, like an amnesiac, when I diligently copied all the old tasks in my planner yesterday, I was like, "What happened? Why didn't I do any of this stuff?" Someday, I hope the answer will be so evident that I will no longer have to ask the question.

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject AUGUST CHECK-IN

It will be published NEXT TUESDAY.

Anyone who contributes gets a FREE month of TSB’s Sunday edition. If you didn’t get hooked up last month, please email me and let me know and I’ll get you situated.

(We also donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.)

AN ANNIVERSARY OF SORTS

This week marks one year of TSB on Substack. We’re offering a reduced rate on annual subscriptions to commemorate this unfortunate necessity of newsletter publishing. Below, you’ll find some popular stories that were previously paywalled available to you. The hope is that it gives you a sense of what you’ve been missing and is alluring enough to compel you to join us for the whole Small Bow experience for a full calendar year.

POPULAR STORIES YOU PROBABLY MISSED

“How to Live With the Past: An Interview With Jayson Blair”

“We had a brief interview on Zoom, during which I opened up to Jayson Blair, the counselor, about my troubles with self-forgiveness, not with my public shit—all the rest of my shit. I told him that some days I wake up and, with the harshest of clarity, remember another terrible, dumbfounding way I hurt someone.

And then I told Jayson Blair that sometimes I believe sobriety isn't a gift but a curse.

Jayson, the (disgraced) journalist, struggled with some of those feelings, especially when he was in the center of his own public shit. He told me as he began to get back into 12-step programs, he was uncomfortable in meetings, especially some of the Manhattan ones where he was bound to be recognized. But he went to one meeting in the less popular side of town, where a woman encouraged him to share. He told her he was a little nervous because of This Huge Public Thing he was too ashamed to talk about. The woman assured him that whatever bad thing he'd done, this was a place filled with people who had done much worse.

"There are murderers here," she said.

So Jayson the human went easier on himself.”

*****

“The Art of Loneliness”

“No one tells you how lonely sobriety can be, but it’s a killer. It’s an overlooked part of my recovery, but I need to address it daily, or I tend to drift somewhere where it’s never dark, and I long for nothing. Because loneliness, for me, isn’t a lack of people; it’s an overall uneasiness with what life offers me.

So what’s the cure?

Mostly push myself out into the world, especially a place that’s unfamiliar and full of strangers, and that’s why recovery meetings work for so many people: Open your mouth and say what you feel in front of a roomful of strangers and try to make sense of this new, unfamiliar state of conscience-having clarity.

And that is why Philip Seymour Hoffman was considered the “Marlon Brando of loneliness.”

*****

“Imaginary Problems, Extraordinary Circumstances by Julieanne Smolinski”

“We ordered our drinks, they arrived, and we were just joking about the wisdom of coming to a place with white tablecloths and formally dressed servers, because we were freshly on strike and not going to have an income for the foreseeable future. Then, we were silenced by the arrival of a tall man. Despite the relatively large restaurant being completely void of people, he was seated in a booth directly next to us. He was so physically striking and dressed in such a way that at first, I genuinely thought he was a magician.

Around this time in LA there was endless talk about the strike—what the WGA’s terms were, what we all thought the terms should be instead, which writers were being the most annoying on Twitter, and whether the strike was going to last two weeks or two months. My friend and I didn’t talk about any of this, though, because when you are sitting three feet from Nicolas Cage it is hard to concentrate on anything else. Leave alone the fact that I have seen “Raising Arizona” roughly 20 times and “Moonstruck” at least quadruple that. I am, additionally, a person who has used the internet for the past 20 years, where his celebrity has been refracted almost endlessly and often obnoxiously. If you walked into someone’s home and they had a couch cushion with Nicolas Cage’s face on it, you wouldn’t be shocked that the cushion existed but that someone still had the cushion after likely buying it on Etsy in, say, 2013. We know about the dinosaur skull and the money stuff and the Elvis stuff. But I don’t want to flatten the man into some sort of sensation. I’ve read the interview he gave in a Vegas Italian restaurant where he says, “what is an octopus? $80? Nobody goes broke buying an octopus!” maybe 10 times. Nicolas Cage is not a curiosity. Nicolas Cage is a true artist larded with real, actual, American cultural import.

But he is a little mystical. The man sews actual Egyptian artifacts into his suit jacket. So when I heard him order a “margarita, double salt,” I made my friend confirm that this was indeed happening and not some kind of dream-fantasy scenario. Being near a famously eccentric famously famous person in an empty restaurant is exciting under normal circumstances, but was especially for me because only weeks before, I had been desperate to get in touch with Nicolas Cage.”

*****

“And Yet There Are No Demons: James Gandolfini Edition”

“Most of the headlines from wire services blasted out last week looked like this:

'Sopranos' star James Gandolfini swam in the ocean after drinking as troubled actor battled demons off set.’

This wasn’t new news to many people—do a quick Google search about Gandolfini’s divorce in 2002, and you’ll find there was a history there, including a failed 28-day rehab stint. So he suffered for a long time. But we also find out that in 2013, just a day after he was found dead in a bathroom in Rome, some outlets confusingly celebrated how he “overcame his demons.” Christ.”

*****

“Like the Sea Into a Pier: More David Berman Stories”

“I knew David when he was a museum guard at the Whitney Museum, scribbling in a tiny black notebook and slinking around in the blue polyester uniform that hung off his tall, gangly body. This was the early 90s and we went to some of the same parties and some of the same loud shows and when I wasn't in the tiny hallway of an office that I shared with 2 other young curatorial assistants (said office was a former liquor closet) David and I would exchange a few words. If you want to have your heart broken, listen to a few Silver Jews tracks. Depression ultimately killed him, as it nearly killed me. We were the same age and learning of his death felt like yet another crushing loss.”



This is The Small Bow newsletter.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $8 a month or $60 per year but get 20% off an annual subscription if you subscribe today. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, the TSB Spotify playlist, and more exclusive essays.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

When a Bolt of Lightning Falls in Love

by Laura Kasischke

with an old woman, sex is reinvented

as the world’s first toaster oven.

When lightning falls in love with a middle-

aged woman, lightning gives

birth to an electric guitar. When

lightning falls in love

with a married man, his wife becomes

an arsonist. When lightning falls

in love with an arsonist, she

gives birth to a son. When

lightning falls in love with my son, I wake up

to the streaking-comet scream of the fire alarm

in the hallway of a motel

on the wrong side of an ocean, and

I think, Thank God. I think: All

this lightning has always had

a plan, and if lightning can make plans, as if

lightning goes on, like lightning’s plans, and

will go on

long after I’ve gone—and then

my own lightning’s work here

will be almost done.

